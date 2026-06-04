First Rural Training Hub comes to the South Island

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Source: New Zealand Government

The South Island’s first Rural Training Hub, that will grow a pipeline of doctors, nurses and midwives for rural New Zealand, will soon be working on the West Coast, Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.

“The Rural Training Hub shows the Government’s commitment to fixing the basics and building the future for the one in five New Zealanders who live in rural communities. Kiwis should have access to timely, quality care wherever they live and that’s exactly what we are focused on delivering,” Mr Doocey says.

“Previously, rural communities have been overlooked when it comes to workforce development. This Government is fixing that by bringing healthcare closer to home for rural New Zealanders and training more health professionals closer to the communities they will serve.”

The new South Island Rural Training Hub is the third of four hubs being rolled out nationally, following South Taranaki and Wairoa District.

“Rural communities know that when you train people locally, they’re far more likely to stay local. That’s exactly what these hubs are designed to do.

“The hub will support students into clinical placements, create stronger training pathways, and pastoral support to help attract and retain frontline health workers across the South Island.

“The West Coast has been leading the way in rural generalism for years. This hub recognises that leadership and will help grow a stronger rural workforce for the future.

“We know communities understand what works best for them. That’s why the hub will better align workforce planning with communities’ needs. It will also give more people greater exposure to rural health careers and improve the pathway between undergraduate and postgraduate rural training.”

A dedicated Programme Lead based on the Coast will work alongside local partners across the South Island to help develop the hub and strengthen local education and training opportunities.

“This is about making sure rural communities aren’t left behind and backing the local workforce to deliver for their communities.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/first-rural-training-hub-comes-to-the-south-island/