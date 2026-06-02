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Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s largest research database is set for a major upgrade to support smarter, evidence-based decisions and build better futures for New Zealanders, Minister of Statistics Scott Simpson says.

The Government has committed $57.7 million over four years through Budget 2026 to modernise the Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI) to meet growing demand and boost social investment.

“The IDI works like a connecting puzzle, piecing together data from Government agencies. It reveals the bigger picture of how policies affect New Zealanders over time – such as whether free apprenticeships help people move into better jobs, or whether health interventions improve school attendance for children, Mr Simpson says.

“The IDI shows us what is working, and what is not. It makes sure Government decisions are based on facts, not guesswork, and taxpayer dollars are directed where they can make the biggest difference for New Zealanders.”

The IDI brings together data from across Government agencies, non-government organisations and Stats NZ surveys.

“The current IDI is built on old technology. This critical Government investment will ensure our data infrastructure keeps up with growing demand and more complex use, giving decision-makers a clearer, more up-to-date picture of what’s happening in our communities.

“Better data means funding is directed to where it’s needed most. It’s about fixing the basics and building the future towards a better data landscape and better social services, now and for future generations.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/powering-up-data-driven-social-investment/