New social homes for autistic people

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Source: New Zealand Government

Housing Minister Chris Bishop welcomes the opening of seven new social homes in Tauranga designed specifically for autistic people.

The homes are the first to be delivered by Autism NZ’s community housing provider Equity House, and are among the 1,500 new social homes funded by the Government through Budget 2024.

“It’s encouraging to see providers like Equity House delivering social homes that have been designed around the needs of the people who will live in them,” Mr Bishop says.

“More than half of the people on the Housing Register need a one-bedroom home, but only 15.8 per cent of our social housing stock is one-bedroom. Developments like this help address that mismatch by providing the types of homes New Zealanders are actually waiting for.

“Just as importantly, these homes have been designed around the needs of the people who will live in them.

“An estimated 159,000 New Zealanders are part of the autistic community, and like everyone else they deserve a safe, stable place to call home.

“Too often, we think about accessible housing only in terms of physical disabilities. That’s important, but autistic people can have different needs too. The environment they live in can make a very real difference to their ability to live independently.

“That’s why it’s fantastic to see Equity House delivering homes designed specifically with autistic adults in mind – for example, installing dimmer switches for internal lighting so tenants can adjust brightness according to their needs and preferences, as well as the houses being decorated in neutral colouring, reducing sensory overload.

“Good social housing isn’t just about putting a roof over someone’s head. It’s about providing homes that work for the people who live in them.

“These homes have been thoughtfully designed to support greater independence while ensuring residents can access additional support when they need it. Residents will receive pastoral care, including assistance with shopping, medical appointments and other day-to-day commitments.

“Each resident will have their own self-contained unit, providing privacy, security and a sense of home, while still being part of a supportive community environment.

“These homes will provide a safe, supportive and sensory-friendly environment that helps residents live with greater independence, dignity and confidence.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/new-social-homes-for-autistic-people/