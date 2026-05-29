AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text
1. E-bike charging stations locked in for the regions
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is turbo-charging economic growth in the regions by backing five more trails to install 42 new e-bike charging stations, says Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.
“These stations, which charge and secure multiple bikes, are making our cycle trails more accessible and attractive, both for tourists and locals enjoying our fantastic cycling network,” Louise Upston says.
The $2.5 million investment comes from the Electrifying the Great Rides Fund and builds on the $478,750 announced in June 2025 for 10 charging stations on two Great Rides, the Hawke’s Bay Trails and the Remutaka Cycle Trail.
“E-biking is gaining real momentum in the regions, so it makes sense for the Government to invest in infrastructure supporting increased usage on the Great Rides, as well as on the wider network of rides. Great Rides deliver an economic boost of $1.28 billion to regional New Zealand.
“This round also saw expanded eligibility criteria, now including the Heartland and Connector Rides, part of the wider Ngā Haerenga, New Zealand Cycle Trail network.
“By broadening the criteria, we’re making rural and remote trails easier to access for visitors keen to explore more of our beautiful country.”
The trails having received funding in the latest round are:
- Little River Rail Trail, Canterbury
- Hauraki Rail Trail, Waikato
- Great Taste Trail, Nelson Tasman
- Whakarewarewa Forest Loop, Rotorua
- Great Lake Trail, Tāupo
“We’re proud to support further investment in our cycle network and pleased to see more trails taking up the opportunity for Government funding,” Louise Upston says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/e-bike-charging-stations-locked-in-for-the-regions/
Back to index · Read original article
2. First shipment of extra diesel reserve bound for NZ
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The first of two shipments of New Zealand’s diesel reserve is now on its way to New Zealand, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones say.
The fuel was loaded on 31 May and is now en route to Marsden Point in Northland, where it is expected to arrive mid-June (16-18 June). The second shipment is expected to arrive in early July.
Channel Infrastructure is continuing work to refurbish two former crude oil tanks at Marsden Point to create around 93 million litres of capacity for the diesel. The tanks will be ready to receive the fuel when the first shipment arrives.
Together, the two shipments represent around nine days’ of typical diesel consumption for the country.
The additional supply will not count towards the fuel companies’ minimum stockholding obligations, and will be controlled by the Government.
Nicola Willis says the reserve will strengthen New Zealand’s fuel security and resilience.
“Diesel is critical to keeping New Zealand moving. It powers freight, agriculture, construction and many of the services New Zealanders rely on every day.
“Having additional diesel available in New Zealand provides greater resilience and gives New Zealanders confidence that we are better prepared for potential supply disruptions,” Nicola Willis says.
“The Crown and Z Energy agreed that the company will own and manage the reserve stocks. How and when the reserve is used will be decided by ministers,” Shane Jones says.
The refurbishment of the tanks at Marsden Point is being paid for by up to $21.6 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/first-shipment-of-extra-diesel-reserve-bound-for-nz/
Back to index · Read original article
3. Talks on Polynesian priorities in Samoa
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Foreign Minister Winston Peters held talks with a range of Polynesian leaders in Samoa over the long weekend.
“It’s been an honour to attend Samoa’s Independence Day commemorations today, and hold talks while in Apia with the leaders of Samoa, Tonga and Tokelau,” Mr Peters says.
“While today has been one of celebration for Samoa, it’s also clear the conflict in the Middle East, and consequent fuel supply and cost issues, are having a big impact on our region.
“We discussed New Zealand’s support for the Pacific Islands region as it deals with the fuel crisis, and our coordination with partners such as Australia, the United States, the World Bank and the ADB on this matter,” Mr Peters said.
“We’ve reiterated that New Zealand stands with our Polynesian partners at this challenging time.”
While in Apia, Mr Peters held bilateral meetings in Apia with Samoan Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa, Tongan Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua and Ulu of Tokelau Faipule Alapati Tavite. As is traditional when visiting Samoa, Mr Peters also called on the Leader of the Opposition Tuilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi.
As well as cost of living, the future of Moana Pasifika was a topic of discussion during Mr Peters’ visit to Samoa.
“Rugby is a huge part of New Zealand and Polynesian culture – and Moana Pasifika’s future is important to the governments and people of Samoa and Tonga, as well as to New Zealand’s Pacific communities and rugby fans,” Mr Peters says.
“It would be a seriously regrettable if Moana Pasifika were unable to take part in future Super Rugby seasons and we want to make sure every option is explored to try to find a sound business proposition and sustainable economic footing for the team.
“We indicated to Prime Ministers La’aulialemalietoa and Lord Fakafanua that New Zealand shares Samoa and Tonga’s aspiration that Moana Pasifika can continue to play in future seasons.
“Accordingly, we have instructed our officials to engage with NZ Rugby and other stakeholders with urgency to explore all possible options for a financially sustainable future for Moana Pasifika.”
Mr Peters returns to New Zealand later today.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/talks-on-polynesian-priorities-in-samoa/
Back to index · Read original article
4. Education contributions recognised in King’s Birthday Honours
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Education Minister Erica Stanford has recognised the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours recipients being celebrated for their services and achievements in, and to, education.
“It is a privilege to acknowledge the exceptional contributions, commitment, and dedication these New Zealanders have shown throughout their careers,” Ms Stanford says.
“The passion, drive, and determination of this year’s recipients is embossed in the lives of the many students, teachers, academics, and communities they have worked with.”
Those being honoured include Professor Emeritus James Chapman, appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and Susan Hassall and Professor Elizabeth Rata, appointed Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
“Sir James has made significant contributions to literacy teaching and learning both in New Zealand and internationally since the 1980s, particularly in learning disabilities and dyslexia research.
“His work has had an instrumental impact. He has shaped how children learn to read, influenced national policy, and guided the development of the structured literacy approach now embedded across New Zealand schools.”
Dame Susan and Dame Elizabeth have made significant and world-leading contributions to their areas of specialist knowledge, research, and educational leadership.
Others being recognised include Michael Johnston, a cognitive psychologist who has contributed to educational assessment, curriculum design, and education reform. Mr Johnston is a Senior Fellow at the New Zealand Initiative and has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit
Former Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education, in recognition of his record-breaking results and leadership of the school. He has been Chair of the NCEA Professional Advisory group since 2025, providing leadership on the national qualifications.
Alan McIntyre has also been appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. As one of New Zealand’s longest-serving principals, Mr McIntyre’s career spans more than 50 years delivering primary education, implementing international teaching and student exchange programmes, and providing support and advice to fellow principals.
“Education is the great equaliser, and I am pleased to highlight just some of the people across the country who exemplify its importance and impact,” Ms Stanford says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/education-contributions-recognised-in-kings-birthday-honours/
Back to index · Read original article
5. NZ bottom trawl footprint remains small
May 29, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
New data shows New Zealand’s trawl footprint continues to cover only a tiny fraction of the country’s waters, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.
“The analysis, published on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website, shows the trawled area within New Zealand’s territorial sea and Exclusive Economic Zone is concentrated in specific fishing grounds. It represented only 1.7 per cent of the total area in the 2024/25 fishing year, with most of that area previously trawled,” Mr Jones says.
“I know the topic of bottom trawling provokes strong reactions from some but the facts are that the area impacted by trawling is extremely limited and has remained relatively stable for decades. That means the environmental effects of trawling are also contained.
“I’m all for reducing those effects as much as practicable but Kiwis should remember that around 70 per cent of commercially caught fish comes from bottom trawl fisheries. That’s a lot of our Friday fish and chips, supermarket fish and restaurant fish.
“This fishing makes up an industry that’s worth $1.57 billion in exports and directly employs around 9000 people. I will continue to support an industry that supports regional economies and jobs.”
New Zealand is not an outlier in this method of fishing. More than 100 countries operate trawl fisheries including Australia, Canada, the US and Japan.
“I recognise it needs to operate under evidence-backed checks and balances. Fisheries officials closely monitor the trawl footprint and work with industry to further reduce the effects of bottom trawling, including developing innovative ways to modify trawl gear or use alternative fishing methods, such as potting or lining, to catch some fish species which are currently caught by trawl.
“The New Zealand fishing industry invests heavily in innovation and technology, allowing fishing methods to become more precise, efficient, and targeted than they were in the past. This continues to evolve alongside consumer expectations,” Mr Jones says.
More information about bottom trawl fishing can be found on MPI’s website here. More information on the range of measures in place to minimise accidental bycatch can be found here.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/nz-bottom-trawl-footprint-remains-small/
Back to index · Read original article
6. Brent Impey appointed chair of RNZ
May 29, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Brent Impey has been appointed the new chair of Radio New Zealand, alongside Paula Browning and Richard Dellabarca as new governors, Minister for Media and Communications says.
“Mr Impey’s elevation to chair provides critical continuity for RNZ’s governance and leadership. His decisive and transparent leadership style, deep media sector experience and commitment to journalistic independence will be valuable in guiding RNZ into the future.
“I’d like to express my gratitude to Dr Jim Mather who has served three terms on the board, and outgoing Governors Jane Wrightson and Irene Gardiner, for their significant contributions to RNZ during their tenure. I wish them all the best.
“I welcome the new Governors Paula Browning and Richard Dellabarca. They have a strong mix of governance and executive experience, including expertise in financial oversight, digital transformation and stakeholder engagement. Their collective skills will support RNZ in navigating the evolving media landscape.
“These appointments will bolster the Board for the next three years, supporting RNZ to be a financially sustainable and trusted state broadcaster.”
Brent Impey has been a RNZ Board Governor since 1 September 2024. His extensive career in the media sector includes board roles at the Television Broadcasters Council, Advertising Standards Authority and Radio Broadcasters Association.
Paula Browningis an accomplished executive and director with digital technology expertise. She is currently the part-time Executive Director of WeCreate Inc, an alliance of creative industries, and serves as Deputy Chair of the Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Board.
Mr Dellabarca is a seasoned governance professional and executive leader with expertise in financial management. As a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Laws degree, he brings a strong foundation in both finance and legal disciplines. He is currently the Chair of Epic Char and a director on the Drive Electric Board.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/brent-impey-appointed-chair-of-rnz/
Back to index · Read original article
7. Budget 2026: Did the Government listen? – Hapai Te Hauora
May 29, 2026
Source: Hapai Te Hauora
- greater investment in safe sleep support and kaupapa Māori antenatal wānanga
- healthier and warmer homes for whānau
- Māori-led climate resilience and emergency preparedness
- continued support for healthy school lunches
- long-term investment in Māori-led community wellbeing initiatives
Back to index · Read original article
8. Honours – Fire and Emergency King’s Birthday Honours
June 1, 2026
Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
- Mr Esitone (Leota Pauga
- Ms Michele Margot POOLE –
- Mr Ian John BLUNT – award of
- Mr Edward Keith (Ted) FORD –
- Mr Graeme Lawrence KATES –
- Mr Ralph Edward PITCHER – award
Back to index · Read original article
9. If Aged Care Fails, the Health System Fails – Aged Care Assn
May 30, 2026
Source: Aged Care Association
Back to index · Read original article
10. Legislation – Health Committee to consider anonymous submissions on Good Samaritan overdose bill
June 1, 2026
The committee considering a law change that would legally protect people calling for help in the event of an overdose says they will consider anonymous submissions on the Bill.
The Health Committee is considering the Drug Overdose (Assistance Protection) Legislation Bill, which would protect people calling for help, and others at the scene, from low level drug offences such as drug use and possession.
NZ Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm welcomes the move to consider anonymous submissions and says that many of the people who would be most impacted by the Bill are the least likely to share their stories publicly.
“Amongst the grief in the heartbreaking stories we hear there is also shame, stigma and often legal risk,” she says.
“It’s really important that MPs hear from the people who this Bill would most impact, so we are thankful to the committee for considering anonymous submissions.”
The Health Committee amended its call for submissions to highlight that people can ask for their submission to be anonymous following a request from the Drug Foundation. Ordinarily, submissions are published on the Parliament website against the submitter’s name.
Helm says the Foundation has put together a submission builder to help guide people through turning their stories and experiences into a submission.
“Since submissions have opened I’ve heard from so many people whose lives have been affected by overdose, and whose story might have been different had this law been in place,” she says. “No one should fear calling for help.”
“As a mum myself, it’s been other mothers’ heart-wrenching stories of loss that have stuck in my mind.”
“I encourage anyone who has a stake in this to have their say. Parents who want to know their child wouldn’t hesitate to call for help if something went wrong. People who use drugs who’ve had something go wrong. Whānau members who have loved ones they want to be able to look out for. MPs need to hear your stories.”
For more information on the Bill, visit drugfoundation.org.nz/goodsamaritan
Back to index · Read original article