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AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text

June 2, 2026

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AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text

Generated June 2, 2026 06:00 NZST · Included sources: 10

1. E-bike charging stations locked in for the regions

June 1, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is turbo-charging economic growth in the regions by backing five more trails to install 42 new e-bike charging stations, says Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.

“These stations, which charge and secure multiple bikes, are making our cycle trails more accessible and attractive, both for tourists and locals enjoying our fantastic cycling network,” Louise Upston says.

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is turbo-charging economic growth in the regions by backing five more trails to install 42 new e-bike charging stations, says Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.

“These stations, which charge and secure multiple bikes, are making our cycle trails more accessible and attractive, both for tourists and locals enjoying our fantastic cycling network,” Louise Upston says.

The $2.5 million investment comes from the Electrifying the Great Rides Fund and builds on the $478,750 announced in June 2025 for 10 charging stations on two Great Rides, the Hawke’s Bay Trails and the Remutaka Cycle Trail.

“E-biking is gaining real momentum in the regions, so it makes sense for the Government to invest in infrastructure supporting increased usage on the Great Rides, as well as on the wider network of rides. Great Rides deliver an economic boost of $1.28 billion to regional New Zealand.

“This round also saw expanded eligibility criteria, now including the Heartland and Connector Rides, part of the wider Ngā Haerenga, New Zealand Cycle Trail network. 

“By broadening the criteria, we’re making rural and remote trails easier to access for visitors keen to explore more of our beautiful country.”

The trails having received funding in the latest round are:

  • Little River Rail Trail, Canterbury  
  • Hauraki Rail Trail, Waikato           
  • Great Taste Trail, Nelson Tasman           
  • Whakarewarewa Forest Loop, Rotorua           
  • Great Lake Trail, Tāupo     

“We’re proud to support further investment in our cycle network and pleased to see more trails taking up the opportunity for Government funding,” Louise Upston says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/e-bike-charging-stations-locked-in-for-the-regions/

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2. First shipment of extra diesel reserve bound for NZ

June 1, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

The first of two shipments of New Zealand’s diesel reserve is now on its way to New Zealand, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones say.

The fuel was loaded on 31 May and is now en route to Marsden Point in Northland, where it is expected to arrive mid-June (16-18 June). The second shipment is expected to arrive in early July. 

Source: New Zealand Government

The first of two shipments of New Zealand’s diesel reserve is now on its way to New Zealand, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones say.

The fuel was loaded on 31 May and is now en route to Marsden Point in Northland, where it is expected to arrive mid-June (16-18 June). The second shipment is expected to arrive in early July. 

Channel Infrastructure is continuing work to refurbish two former crude oil tanks at Marsden Point to create around 93 million litres of capacity for the diesel. The tanks will be ready to receive the fuel when the first shipment arrives.

Together, the two shipments represent around nine days’ of typical diesel consumption for the country.

The additional supply will not count towards the fuel companies’ minimum stockholding obligations, and will be controlled by the Government.

Nicola Willis says the reserve will strengthen New Zealand’s fuel security and resilience.

Diesel is critical to keeping New Zealand moving. It powers freight, agriculture, construction and many of the services New Zealanders rely on every day.

“Having additional diesel available in New Zealand provides greater resilience and gives New Zealanders confidence that we are better prepared for potential supply disruptions,” Nicola Willis says.

“The Crown and Z Energy agreed that the company will own and manage the reserve stocks. How and when the reserve is used will be decided by ministers,” Shane Jones says.

The refurbishment of the tanks at Marsden Point is being paid for by up to $21.6 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/first-shipment-of-extra-diesel-reserve-bound-for-nz/

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3. Talks on Polynesian priorities in Samoa

June 1, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters held talks with a range of Polynesian leaders in Samoa over the long weekend. 

“It’s been an honour to attend Samoa’s Independence Day commemorations today, and hold talks while in Apia with the leaders of Samoa, Tonga and Tokelau,” Mr Peters says. 

Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters held talks with a range of Polynesian leaders in Samoa over the long weekend. 

“It’s been an honour to attend Samoa’s Independence Day commemorations today, and hold talks while in Apia with the leaders of Samoa, Tonga and Tokelau,” Mr Peters says. 

“While today has been one of celebration for Samoa, it’s also clear the conflict in the Middle East, and consequent fuel supply and cost issues, are having a big impact on our region.

“We discussed New Zealand’s support for the Pacific Islands region as it deals with the fuel crisis, and our coordination with partners such as Australia, the United States, the World Bank and the ADB on this matter,” Mr Peters said. 

“We’ve reiterated that New Zealand stands with our Polynesian partners at this challenging time.”        

While in Apia, Mr Peters held bilateral meetings in Apia with Samoan Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa, Tongan Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua and Ulu of Tokelau Faipule Alapati Tavite. As is traditional when visiting Samoa, Mr Peters also called on the Leader of the Opposition Tuilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi.

As well as cost of living, the future of Moana Pasifika was a topic of discussion during Mr Peters’ visit to Samoa. 

 “Rugby is a huge part of New Zealand and Polynesian culture – and Moana Pasifika’s future is important to the governments and people of Samoa and Tonga, as well as to New Zealand’s Pacific communities and rugby fans,” Mr Peters says. 

“It would be a seriously regrettable if Moana Pasifika were unable to take part in future Super Rugby seasons and we want to make sure every option is explored to try to find a sound business proposition and sustainable economic footing for the team.   

“We indicated to Prime Ministers La’aulialemalietoa and Lord Fakafanua that New Zealand shares Samoa and Tonga’s aspiration that Moana Pasifika can continue to play in future seasons. 

“Accordingly, we have instructed our officials to engage with NZ Rugby and other stakeholders with urgency to explore all possible options for a financially sustainable future for Moana Pasifika.”   

Mr Peters returns to New Zealand later today.             

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/talks-on-polynesian-priorities-in-samoa/

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4. Education contributions recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

June 1, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

Education Minister Erica Stanford has recognised the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours recipients being celebrated for their services and achievements in, and to, education.

“It is a privilege to acknowledge the exceptional contributions, commitment, and dedication these New Zealanders have shown throughout their careers,” Ms Stanford says.

Source: New Zealand Government

Education Minister Erica Stanford has recognised the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours recipients being celebrated for their services and achievements in, and to, education.

“It is a privilege to acknowledge the exceptional contributions, commitment, and dedication these New Zealanders have shown throughout their careers,” Ms Stanford says.

“The passion, drive, and determination of this year’s recipients is embossed in the lives of the many students, teachers, academics, and communities they have worked with.”

Those being honoured include Professor Emeritus James Chapman, appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and Susan Hassall and Professor Elizabeth Rata, appointed Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Sir James has made significant contributions to literacy teaching and learning both in New Zealand and internationally since the 1980s, particularly in learning disabilities and dyslexia research.

“His work has had an instrumental impact. He has shaped how children learn to read, influenced national policy, and guided the development of the structured literacy approach now embedded across New Zealand schools.”

Dame Susan and Dame Elizabeth have made significant and world-leading contributions to their areas of specialist knowledge, research, and educational leadership. 

Others being recognised include Michael Johnston, a cognitive psychologist who has contributed to educational assessment, curriculum design, and education reform. Mr Johnston is a Senior Fellow at the New Zealand Initiative and has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Former Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education, in recognition of his record-breaking results and leadership of the school. He has been Chair of the NCEA Professional Advisory group since 2025, providing leadership on the national qualifications.

Alan McIntyre has also been appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. As one of New Zealand’s longest-serving principals, Mr McIntyre’s career spans more than 50 years delivering primary education, implementing international teaching and student exchange programmes, and providing support and advice to fellow principals. 

“Education is the great equaliser, and I am pleased to highlight just some of the people across the country who exemplify its importance and impact,” Ms Stanford says. 

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/education-contributions-recognised-in-kings-birthday-honours/

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5. NZ bottom trawl footprint remains small

May 29, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

New data shows New Zealand’s trawl footprint continues to cover only a tiny fraction of the country’s waters, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

“The analysis, published on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website, shows the trawled area within New Zealand’s territorial sea and Exclusive Economic Zone is concentrated in specific fishing grounds. It represented only 1.7 per cent of the total area in the 2024/25 fishing year, with most of that area previously trawled,” Mr Jones says.

Source: New Zealand Government

New data shows New Zealand’s trawl footprint continues to cover only a tiny fraction of the country’s waters, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

“The analysis, published on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website, shows the trawled area within New Zealand’s territorial sea and Exclusive Economic Zone is concentrated in specific fishing grounds. It represented only 1.7 per cent of the total area in the 2024/25 fishing year, with most of that area previously trawled,” Mr Jones says.

“I know the topic of bottom trawling provokes strong reactions from some but the facts are that the area impacted by trawling is extremely limited and has remained relatively stable for decades. That means the environmental effects of trawling are also contained.

“I’m all for reducing those effects as much as practicable but Kiwis should remember that around 70 per cent of commercially caught fish comes from bottom trawl fisheries. That’s a lot of our Friday fish and chips, supermarket fish and restaurant fish.

“This fishing makes up an industry that’s worth $1.57 billion in exports and directly employs around 9000 people. I will continue to support an industry that supports regional economies and jobs.”

New Zealand is not an outlier in this method of fishing. More than 100 countries operate trawl fisheries including Australia, Canada, the US and Japan.

“I recognise it needs to operate under evidence-backed checks and balances. Fisheries officials closely monitor the trawl footprint and work with industry to further reduce the effects of bottom trawling, including developing innovative ways to modify trawl gear or use alternative fishing methods, such as potting or lining, to catch some fish species which are currently caught by trawl.

“The New Zealand fishing industry invests heavily in innovation and technology, allowing fishing methods to become more precise, efficient, and targeted than they were in the past. This continues to evolve alongside consumer expectations,” Mr Jones says.

More information about bottom trawl fishing can be found on MPI’s website here. More information on the range of measures in place to minimise accidental bycatch can be found here.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/nz-bottom-trawl-footprint-remains-small/

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6. Brent Impey appointed chair of RNZ

May 29, 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

Brent Impey has been appointed the new chair of Radio New Zealand, alongside Paula Browning and Richard Dellabarca as new governors, Minister for Media and Communications says.

“Mr Impey’s elevation to chair provides critical continuity for RNZ’s governance and leadership. His decisive and transparent leadership style, deep media sector experience and commitment to journalistic independence will be valuable in guiding RNZ into the future.

Source: New Zealand Government

Brent Impey has been appointed the new chair of Radio New Zealand, alongside Paula Browning and Richard Dellabarca as new governors, Minister for Media and Communications says.

“Mr Impey’s elevation to chair provides critical continuity for RNZ’s governance and leadership. His decisive and transparent leadership style, deep media sector experience and commitment to journalistic independence will be valuable in guiding RNZ into the future.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Dr Jim Mather who has served three terms on the board, and outgoing Governors Jane Wrightson and Irene Gardiner, for their significant contributions to RNZ during their tenure. I wish them all the best. 

“I welcome the new Governors Paula Browning and Richard Dellabarca. They have a strong mix of governance and executive experience, including expertise in financial oversight, digital transformation and stakeholder engagement. Their collective skills will support RNZ in navigating the evolving media landscape.

“These appointments will bolster the Board for the next three years, supporting RNZ to be a financially sustainable and trusted state broadcaster.”

Brent Impey has been a RNZ Board Governor since 1 September 2024. His extensive career in the media sector includes board roles at the Television Broadcasters Council, Advertising Standards Authority and Radio Broadcasters Association. 

Paula Browningis an accomplished executive and director with digital technology expertise.  She is currently the part-time Executive Director of WeCreate Inc, an alliance of creative industries, and serves as Deputy Chair of the Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Board. 

Mr Dellabarca is a seasoned governance professional and executive leader with expertise in financial management. As a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Laws degree, he brings a strong foundation in both finance and legal disciplines.  He is currently the Chair of Epic Char and a director on the Drive Electric Board.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/brent-impey-appointed-chair-of-rnz/

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7. Budget 2026: Did the Government listen? – Hapai Te Hauora

May 29, 2026

MIL OSI

Source: Hapai Te Hauora

Ahead of Budget 2026, Hāpai Te Hauora called for a budget that listens. A budget that responds to what communities have already been saying over the last year: that prevention matters, warm homes matter, safe sleep matters, and Māori-led solutions matter.
Following yesterday’s Budget announcement, Hāpai Te Hauora acknowledges some much needed investment into areas including frontline services and climate resilience. 
However, questions remain around whether long term prevention and Māori-led solutions are being invested in at the scale communities continue to call for. 
While we acknowledge the fiscal pressures facing Aotearoa New Zealand, we remain concerned that this Budget continues to focus more heavily on responding to crisis than preventing them in the first place. 
This government characterises this budget as responsible economic management. But it feels like tough fiscal austerity. 
Aggressive spending cuts in the name of rebuilding our economy while its people suffer hardship only redistributes who pays the price. 
Communities across Aotearoa continue to carry the weight of rising living costs, housing stress, stretched health systems and climate-related emergencies. 
In many cases, whānau and local communities are stepping in long before systems do.
Hāpai Te Hauora CEO Jacqui Harema says this Budget was an opportunity to invest earlier rather than continuing to respond once people are already at breaking point.
“Solutions already exist and communities across Aotearoa are leading them every day” says Harema.
“What’s missing is a Budget that will back them.” Ahead of the Budget, Hāpai Te Hauora called for:
  • greater investment in safe sleep support and kaupapa Māori antenatal wānanga
  • healthier and warmer homes for whānau
  • Māori-led climate resilience and emergency preparedness
  • continued support for healthy school lunches
  • long-term investment in Māori-led community wellbeing initiatives
Hāpai Te Haupra also acknowledges the extension of funded postnatal stays for new māmā as a positive step, and an important opportunity to strengthen early support for whānau through things like safe sleep planning, breastfeeding support and kaupapa Māori antenatal education.
The continuation of healthy school lunches was also a positive to see, particluarly at a time when many whānau continue to face financial pressure and food insecurity. At the same time, there is still room to improve the quality, nutrition and portion sizes to better support growing tamariki and rangatahi.
However, while some progress was made, Budget 2026 still leaves significant questions around long-term prevention and Māori-led solutions.
We heard about investment in frontline services. But critical gaps remain. Without funding the preventative measures that keep people out of those services in the first place, what is being treated is symptoms, not causes. The Government has acknowledged pressures on our primary health system but has missed the mark once again in addressing the root causes driving that pressure. Prevention works. Ignoring it is short-sighted.
Aotearoa is experiencing the worst homelessness crisis in recent history, yet this Budget still falls short of the urgency needed by communities who are experiencing hardship on the ground. The numbers are alarming. At a time when more whānau are being pushed into insecure and unsafe housing, this Budget does not go far enough. The proposed social housing response may help in time, but it does not meet the urgency of the crisis facing communities right now.
“Budgets reflect priorities,” says Harema.
“If prevention, whānau wellbeing and Māori-led solutions are continually under-prioritised, communities feel that in very real ways.” “We cannot continue expecting whānau to carry the consequences of decisions that fail to invest early and support solutions communities are already leading.”
Hāpai Te Hauora remains committed to advocating for long-term investment in prevention, whānau wellbeing and Māori-led approaches that strengthen before crisis point. 

MIL OSI

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8. Honours – Fire and Emergency King’s Birthday Honours

June 1, 2026

MIL OSI

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan congratulates six Fire and Emergency personnel from Arthur’s Pass National Park, Auckland, Dunedin, Ōmokoroa, Richmond, and Whangamatā who have been recognised in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List released today.
“These worthy recipients have provided years of contribution to help their communities become stronger, safer and more resilient both through their efforts for Fire and Emergency, and through all their other community contributions. It is a pleasure to see their efforts recognised.”
This year’s recipients of King’s Birthday Honours for services to Fire and Emergency are:
  • Mr Esitone (Leota Pauga
Esitone) PAUGA – appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit
(MNZM)
  • Ms Michele Margot POOLE –
appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
  • Mr Ian John BLUNT – award of
the King’s Service Medal (KSM)
  • Mr Edward Keith (Ted) FORD –
award of the King’s Service Medal (KSM)
  • Mr Graeme Lawrence KATES –
award of the King’s Service Medal (KSM)
  • Mr Ralph Edward PITCHER – award
of the King’s Service Medal (KSM).
Fire and Emergency Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan says, “On behalf of Fire and Emergency and the people of New Zealand, thank you for your outstanding service, your communities are richer for your work.”
More information on recipients follows:
For appointment as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
Mr Esitone (Leota Pauga Esitone) PAUGA
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Leota Pauga Esitone Pauga has served for more than 40 years with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the preceding New Zealand Fire Service (NZFS).
Mr Pauga became a career firefighter in 1981 and served until retirement in 2025. He was an operational firefighter for 32 years before attaining the role of Assistant Commander in 2013 and Area Commander in 2015, latterly holding roles with Fire and Emergency national headquarters. He co-founded Afi Pasefika (Pacific Fire) in 1996, an initiative which has become an important part of the People Led Network and Pacific representation and advocacy within Fire and Emergency. Under his guidance Afi Pasefika has grown into a national network of career and volunteer firefighters, support personnel, and executive officers. The network works closely with Pacific communities to deliver fire safety messages, foster recruitment, and provide career advice for Pacific personnel. He was the Fire and Emergency representative on the Te Kiwi Māia Advisory Group from 2021 to 2025. His leadership has enabled firefighters and their family to access specialised wellness and recovery support. He has strengthened the relationship between Fire and Emergency and the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority, establishing collaborative initiatives to enhance operational capability. Mr Pauga led a team of firefighters to Samoa as part of New Zealand’s contribution to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2024.
Ms Michele Margot POOLE
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Ms Michele Poole has contributed to emergency responses across New Zealand for more than 30 years.
Ms Poole is currently a Senior Regional Communications and Engagement Advisor at Fire and Emergency New Zealand. She is a member of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Emergency Management Assistance Team, the Fire and Emergency Urban Search and Rescue Command and Technical Support team, and the Maritime New Zealand National Oil Spill Response team. She represents Fire and Emergency on the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council Public Information and Warnings Group. She has developed and implemented Fire and Emergency’s Emergency Strategic Communications capability. She trains and supports Public Information Management around New Zealand and has built capability in emergency communication across the public communications sector and in local government. She was instrumental in establishing the New Zealand chapter of Emergency Media and Public Affairs (EMPA) and chaired the New Zealand EMPA Conference from 2014 to 2021. She has contributed to some of New Zealand’s most significant emergency responses including the 2011 Christchurch and 2016 Kaikōura earthquakes, Whakaari/White Island eruption in 2019, and Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023. She has been deployed to major emergency responses in New South Wales and Queensland in Australia. For her contributions to emergency communications, Ms Poole was made a Fellow of EMPA.
For award of the King’s Service Medal (KSM)
Mr Ian John BLUNT
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Chief Fire Officer Ian Blunt has contributed more than 40 years to community service and leadership, primarily through Ōmokoroa Volunteer Fire Brigade.
Mr Blunt joined Ōmokoroa Volunteer Fire Brigade in 1984, progressing from Station Officer in 1988 to current Chief Fire Officer since 2002. He has played a key role in regional emergency preparedness and inter-agency cooperation by forging effective partnerships between Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John, Coastguard, and local Bay of Plenty organisations. In 2015, he pioneered the establishment of New Zealand’s first dedicated Medical First Response Unit staffed solely by medical responders, separate from the firefighting team. This innovation now supports approximately 300 calls annually and is recognised nationally. He has ensured sustainable funding for the station through community and corporate partnerships, enabling the acquisition of vehicles and equipment without requiring members to fundraise. As a long-time member, Chair and Course Superintendent of the Ōmokoroa Golf Club, he has used his own equipment and time to improve the grounds and infrastructure. He has been involved with the Ōmokoroa Boat Club since the early 1980s, serving as Commodore and ensuring ongoing emergency response collaboration to enhance community safety. Mr Blunt has been involved in Ōmokoroa Point School fundraising activities as a member of the Parent Teacher Association and through the Fire Brigade.
Mr Edward Keith (Ted) FORD
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the dairy industry
Mr Ted Ford has served the Appleby community over 36 years as a volunteer firefighter and is a prominent member of the Jersey farming industry.
Mr Ford was an inaugural member of the Appleby Volunteer Rural Fire Force in 1988 and was instrumental in its transition to a Fire and Emergency New Zealand Volunteer Fire Brigade in 2017. He worked as a training coordinator and vehicle and equipment coordinator. He has had a long involvement with the Nelson Agricultural and Pastoral Association, becoming Vice President in 2018, and President from 2019 to 2021. He continues to serve as a committee member, focusing on the care and maintenance of the Association’s 100-acre park. He has volunteered with local and national Jersey groups and is a Jersey New Zealand Regional Ambassador for the Upper South Island. He was a committee member for the planning and presentation of the Top of the South New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards. He was Chair for the Top of the South Agricultural Industry Training Organisation and offered training on his farm to develop cadets’ practical and theoretical farming knowledge. Mr Ford was Chair of the Appleby School Committee from 1985 to 1987 and continues to support the school with educational farming visits.
Mr Graeme Lawrence KATES
For services to conservation and the community
Mr Graeme Kates has played a significant role in the protection of native biodiversity in the Arthur’s Pass region for more than 31 years.
In 2003, Mr Kates privately funded extensive stoat and rat traps within the Bealey Valley, a conservation initiative which led to the foundation of the Arthurs Pass Wildlife Trust (APWT). With the APWT, he undertook initial work to protect the Great Spotted Kiwi in the Arthur’s Pass National Park, where his subsequent research and data collection led to improved knowledge of the species. He helped install 106 kilometres of trap line and coordinates the volunteers that service them, resulting in over eight thousand predator species caught within the Arthur’s Pass National Park. He created and maintains a website that updates the public on track and mountain conditions, weather stations and webcams within Arthur’s Pass National Park. As an experienced mountaineer, he wrote ‘Arthur’s Pass: A Guide for Mountaineers’, published by the New Zealand Alpine Club. He voluntarily controls invasive weed species and is largely responsible for the eradication of lupins in the Bealey Valley. Mr Kates also volunteered for Arthur’s Pass LandSAR, and served for more than 29 years with the Arthur’s Pass Volunteer Fire Brigade, including five years as Fire Controller and 17 years as Deputy Fire Controller.
Mr Ralph Edward PITCHER
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Ralph Pitcher has served the Whangamatā community for more than 60 years.
Mr Pitcher has been a volunteer firefighter since 1965, still actively serving as part of the Whangamatā Fire Brigade. He assisted with major equipment and building changes to the Brigade and has mentored generations of firefighters. He is founding member, President, and committee member of the Moana House retirement home, where he was integral to the completion of the Wilson Wing Hospital, and five low-cost housing cottages for pensioners. He has served for more than 48 years with the Whangamatā Lions Club, including 15 years as President. He served on several committees and manages the Charitable Trust responsible for dispersing funds to community organisations. He is Trustee of Lions Investment Golf Club, committee member of the Williamson Golf Club and was involved in the establishment of Titoki Golf Club. He was a volunteer ambulance officer and later became Chair of St John’s Whangamatā Ambulance Service. He was a committee member of the Whangamatā Club for 15 years. He was President and was founding member of the Whangamatā Sports Centre and Squash Club, contributing significantly towards the Club’s redevelopment. Mr Pitcher volunteers as a Meals on Wheels driver. 

MIL OSI

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9. If Aged Care Fails, the Health System Fails – Aged Care Assn

May 30, 2026

MIL OSI

Source: Aged Care Association

The Aged Care Association says Budget 2026 has missed a critical opportunity to stabilise aged residential care, warning that continued closures and mothballing of beds will place even greater pressure on hospitals, families and communities.
Chief Executive Hon. Tracey Martin says governments of all colours continue to make the same mistake. “They treat aged residential care as something separate from the health system when, in reality, aged care is health care.”
“New Zealand can build more hospital beds, employ more hospital staff and spend billions on hospital infrastructure, but if aged residential care continues to decline, hospitals will continue to struggle.”tin says aged residential care is an essential part of the health system, providing hospital-level care, dementia care, respite care, rehabilitation and end-of-life care to thousands of New Zealanders every day.
“When aged care works, hospitals work better. When aged care fails, the health system fails.”
The Association says the consequences are already being felt across the country.
“Across New Zealand, aged residential care facilities have been and are being mothballed because the funding model no longer covers the true cost of care. These are beds that communities need and providers want to operate, but the economics simply do not work.”
“Just a fortnight ago, one of New Zealand’s leading charities announced the closure of another 40-bed facility. That closure was not driven by a lack of demand. It was driven by a lack of sustainable funding.”
Martin says every bed that disappears has a direct impact on older New Zealanders and their families.
“When a local care facility closes, the burden does not fall on government departments or officials in Wellington. It falls on husbands and wives who have spent a lifetime together. It falls on sons and daughters trying to support ageing parents. It falls on families who suddenly find that the care their loved one needs is no longer available in their community.”
“In some cases, older couples are separated because there is no suitable bed available close to home. Families who once visited daily find themselves travelling hours to see a parent or partner.”
“These are not statistics. These are real people and real families paying the price for a system that has been allowed to drift for too long.”
The Association welcomed the establishment of the Ministerial Advisory Group on Aged Care but says waiting for long-term reform should not have prevented action in this year’s Budget.
“The Government has acknowledged that reform is needed. The problem is that while we wait for reform, facilities continue to close and capacity continues to disappear.”
Martin says a targeted infrastructure grant fund focused on standard aged care beds could have helped stabilise capacity while broader reforms are developed.
“Just one percent of the infrastructure funding already set aside by Government, targeted at the communities most at risk, could have helped preserve and grow desperately needed care capacity.”
The Association says New Zealand must stop viewing aged care as separate from the rest of the health system.
“Aged care is not the end of the health system. It is a critical part of it.”
“If we want fewer people waiting in emergency departments, fewer delayed hospital discharges and a health system that works better for everyone, then we must invest in aged residential care.”
“The reality is simple. If aged care fails, the health system fails.”

MIL OSI

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10. Legislation – Health Committee to consider anonymous submissions on Good Samaritan overdose bill

June 1, 2026

The committee considering a law change that would legally protect people calling for help in the event of an overdose says they will consider anonymous submissions on the Bill.

The Health Committee is considering the Drug Overdose (Assistance Protection) Legislation Bill, which would protect people calling for help, and others at the scene, from low level drug offences such as drug use and possession.

NZ Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm welcomes the move to consider anonymous submissions and says that many of the people who would be most impacted by the Bill are the least likely to share their stories publicly.

Source: NZ Drug Foundation Te Puna Whakaiti Pāmamae Kai Whakapiri

The committee considering a law change that would legally protect people calling for help in the event of an overdose says they will consider anonymous submissions on the Bill.

The Health Committee is considering the Drug Overdose (Assistance Protection) Legislation Bill, which would protect people calling for help, and others at the scene, from low level drug offences such as drug use and possession.

NZ Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm welcomes the move to consider anonymous submissions and says that many of the people who would be most impacted by the Bill are the least likely to share their stories publicly.

“Amongst the grief in the heartbreaking stories we hear there is also shame, stigma and often legal risk,” she says.

“It’s really important that MPs hear from the people who this Bill would most impact, so we are thankful to the committee for considering anonymous submissions.”

The Health Committee amended its call for submissions to highlight that people can ask for their submission to be anonymous following a request from the Drug Foundation. Ordinarily, submissions are published on the Parliament website against the submitter’s name.

Helm says the Foundation has put together a submission builder to help guide people through turning their stories and experiences into a submission.

 

“Since submissions have opened I’ve heard from so many people whose lives have been affected by overdose, and whose story might have been different had this law been in place,” she says. “No one should fear calling for help.”

“As a mum myself, it’s been other mothers’ heart-wrenching stories of loss that have stuck in my mind.”

“I encourage anyone who has a stake in this to have their say. Parents who want to know their child wouldn’t hesitate to call for help if something went wrong. People who use drugs who’ve had something go wrong. Whānau members who have loved ones they want to be able to look out for. MPs need to hear your stories.”

 

For more information on the Bill, visit drugfoundation.org.nz/goodsamaritan

MIL OSI

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