AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan congratulates six Fire and Emergency personnel from Arthur’s Pass National Park, Auckland, Dunedin, Ōmokoroa, Richmond, and Whangamatā who have been recognised in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List released today.

“These worthy recipients have provided years of contribution to help their communities become stronger, safer and more resilient both through their efforts for Fire and Emergency, and through all their other community contributions. It is a pleasure to see their efforts recognised.”

This year’s recipients of King’s Birthday Honours for services to Fire and Emergency are:

Mr Esitone (Leota Pauga

Esitone) PAUGA – appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

(MNZM)

Ms Michele Margot POOLE –

appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Mr Ian John BLUNT – award of

the King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Mr Edward Keith (Ted) FORD –

award of the King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Mr Graeme Lawrence KATES –

award of the King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Mr Ralph Edward PITCHER – award

of the King’s Service Medal (KSM).

Fire and Emergency Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan says, “On behalf of Fire and Emergency and the people of New Zealand, thank you for your outstanding service, your communities are richer for your work.”

More information on recipients follows:

For appointment as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Mr Esitone (Leota Pauga Esitone) PAUGA

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Leota Pauga Esitone Pauga has served for more than 40 years with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the preceding New Zealand Fire Service (NZFS).

Mr Pauga became a career firefighter in 1981 and served until retirement in 2025. He was an operational firefighter for 32 years before attaining the role of Assistant Commander in 2013 and Area Commander in 2015, latterly holding roles with Fire and Emergency national headquarters. He co-founded Afi Pasefika (Pacific Fire) in 1996, an initiative which has become an important part of the People Led Network and Pacific representation and advocacy within Fire and Emergency. Under his guidance Afi Pasefika has grown into a national network of career and volunteer firefighters, support personnel, and executive officers. The network works closely with Pacific communities to deliver fire safety messages, foster recruitment, and provide career advice for Pacific personnel. He was the Fire and Emergency representative on the Te Kiwi Māia Advisory Group from 2021 to 2025. His leadership has enabled firefighters and their family to access specialised wellness and recovery support. He has strengthened the relationship between Fire and Emergency and the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority, establishing collaborative initiatives to enhance operational capability. Mr Pauga led a team of firefighters to Samoa as part of New Zealand’s contribution to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2024.

Ms Michele Margot POOLE

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Ms Michele Poole has contributed to emergency responses across New Zealand for more than 30 years.

Ms Poole is currently a Senior Regional Communications and Engagement Advisor at Fire and Emergency New Zealand. She is a member of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Emergency Management Assistance Team, the Fire and Emergency Urban Search and Rescue Command and Technical Support team, and the Maritime New Zealand National Oil Spill Response team. She represents Fire and Emergency on the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council Public Information and Warnings Group. She has developed and implemented Fire and Emergency’s Emergency Strategic Communications capability. She trains and supports Public Information Management around New Zealand and has built capability in emergency communication across the public communications sector and in local government. She was instrumental in establishing the New Zealand chapter of Emergency Media and Public Affairs (EMPA) and chaired the New Zealand EMPA Conference from 2014 to 2021. She has contributed to some of New Zealand’s most significant emergency responses including the 2011 Christchurch and 2016 Kaikōura earthquakes, Whakaari/White Island eruption in 2019, and Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023. She has been deployed to major emergency responses in New South Wales and Queensland in Australia. For her contributions to emergency communications, Ms Poole was made a Fellow of EMPA.

For award of the King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Mr Ian John BLUNT

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Chief Fire Officer Ian Blunt has contributed more than 40 years to community service and leadership, primarily through Ōmokoroa Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Mr Blunt joined Ōmokoroa Volunteer Fire Brigade in 1984, progressing from Station Officer in 1988 to current Chief Fire Officer since 2002. He has played a key role in regional emergency preparedness and inter-agency cooperation by forging effective partnerships between Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John, Coastguard, and local Bay of Plenty organisations. In 2015, he pioneered the establishment of New Zealand’s first dedicated Medical First Response Unit staffed solely by medical responders, separate from the firefighting team. This innovation now supports approximately 300 calls annually and is recognised nationally. He has ensured sustainable funding for the station through community and corporate partnerships, enabling the acquisition of vehicles and equipment without requiring members to fundraise. As a long-time member, Chair and Course Superintendent of the Ōmokoroa Golf Club, he has used his own equipment and time to improve the grounds and infrastructure. He has been involved with the Ōmokoroa Boat Club since the early 1980s, serving as Commodore and ensuring ongoing emergency response collaboration to enhance community safety. Mr Blunt has been involved in Ōmokoroa Point School fundraising activities as a member of the Parent Teacher Association and through the Fire Brigade.

Mr Edward Keith (Ted) FORD

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the dairy industry

Mr Ted Ford has served the Appleby community over 36 years as a volunteer firefighter and is a prominent member of the Jersey farming industry.

Mr Ford was an inaugural member of the Appleby Volunteer Rural Fire Force in 1988 and was instrumental in its transition to a Fire and Emergency New Zealand Volunteer Fire Brigade in 2017. He worked as a training coordinator and vehicle and equipment coordinator. He has had a long involvement with the Nelson Agricultural and Pastoral Association, becoming Vice President in 2018, and President from 2019 to 2021. He continues to serve as a committee member, focusing on the care and maintenance of the Association’s 100-acre park. He has volunteered with local and national Jersey groups and is a Jersey New Zealand Regional Ambassador for the Upper South Island. He was a committee member for the planning and presentation of the Top of the South New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards. He was Chair for the Top of the South Agricultural Industry Training Organisation and offered training on his farm to develop cadets’ practical and theoretical farming knowledge. Mr Ford was Chair of the Appleby School Committee from 1985 to 1987 and continues to support the school with educational farming visits.

Mr Graeme Lawrence KATES

For services to conservation and the community

Mr Graeme Kates has played a significant role in the protection of native biodiversity in the Arthur’s Pass region for more than 31 years.

In 2003, Mr Kates privately funded extensive stoat and rat traps within the Bealey Valley, a conservation initiative which led to the foundation of the Arthurs Pass Wildlife Trust (APWT). With the APWT, he undertook initial work to protect the Great Spotted Kiwi in the Arthur’s Pass National Park, where his subsequent research and data collection led to improved knowledge of the species. He helped install 106 kilometres of trap line and coordinates the volunteers that service them, resulting in over eight thousand predator species caught within the Arthur’s Pass National Park. He created and maintains a website that updates the public on track and mountain conditions, weather stations and webcams within Arthur’s Pass National Park. As an experienced mountaineer, he wrote ‘Arthur’s Pass: A Guide for Mountaineers’, published by the New Zealand Alpine Club. He voluntarily controls invasive weed species and is largely responsible for the eradication of lupins in the Bealey Valley. Mr Kates also volunteered for Arthur’s Pass LandSAR, and served for more than 29 years with the Arthur’s Pass Volunteer Fire Brigade, including five years as Fire Controller and 17 years as Deputy Fire Controller.

Mr Ralph Edward PITCHER

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Ralph Pitcher has served the Whangamatā community for more than 60 years.

Mr Pitcher has been a volunteer firefighter since 1965, still actively serving as part of the Whangamatā Fire Brigade. He assisted with major equipment and building changes to the Brigade and has mentored generations of firefighters. He is founding member, President, and committee member of the Moana House retirement home, where he was integral to the completion of the Wilson Wing Hospital, and five low-cost housing cottages for pensioners. He has served for more than 48 years with the Whangamatā Lions Club, including 15 years as President. He served on several committees and manages the Charitable Trust responsible for dispersing funds to community organisations. He is Trustee of Lions Investment Golf Club, committee member of the Williamson Golf Club and was involved in the establishment of Titoki Golf Club. He was a volunteer ambulance officer and later became Chair of St John’s Whangamatā Ambulance Service. He was a committee member of the Whangamatā Club for 15 years. He was President and was founding member of the Whangamatā Sports Centre and Squash Club, contributing significantly towards the Club’s redevelopment. Mr Pitcher volunteers as a Meals on Wheels driver.