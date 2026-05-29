Brent Impey appointed chair of RNZ

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Source: New Zealand Government

Brent Impey has been appointed the new chair of Radio New Zealand, alongside Paula Browning and Richard Dellabarca as new governors, Minister for Media and Communications says.

“Mr Impey’s elevation to chair provides critical continuity for RNZ’s governance and leadership. His decisive and transparent leadership style, deep media sector experience and commitment to journalistic independence will be valuable in guiding RNZ into the future.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Dr Jim Mather who has served three terms on the board, and outgoing Governors Jane Wrightson and Irene Gardiner, for their significant contributions to RNZ during their tenure. I wish them all the best.

“I welcome the new Governors Paula Browning and Richard Dellabarca. They have a strong mix of governance and executive experience, including expertise in financial oversight, digital transformation and stakeholder engagement. Their collective skills will support RNZ in navigating the evolving media landscape.

“These appointments will bolster the Board for the next three years, supporting RNZ to be a financially sustainable and trusted state broadcaster.”

Brent Impey has been a RNZ Board Governor since 1 September 2024. His extensive career in the media sector includes board roles at the Television Broadcasters Council, Advertising Standards Authority and Radio Broadcasters Association.

Paula Browningis an accomplished executive and director with digital technology expertise. She is currently the part-time Executive Director of WeCreate Inc, an alliance of creative industries, and serves as Deputy Chair of the Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Board.

Mr Dellabarca is a seasoned governance professional and executive leader with expertise in financial management. As a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Laws degree, he brings a strong foundation in both finance and legal disciplines. He is currently the Chair of Epic Char and a director on the Drive Electric Board.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/brent-impey-appointed-chair-of-rnz/