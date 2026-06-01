Legislation – Health Committee to consider anonymous submissions on Good Samaritan overdose bill

Source: NZ Drug Foundation Te Puna Whakaiti Pāmamae Kai Whakapiri

The committee considering a law change that would legally protect people calling for help in the event of an overdose says they will consider anonymous submissions on the Bill.

The Health Committee is considering the Drug Overdose (Assistance Protection) Legislation Bill, which would protect people calling for help, and others at the scene, from low level drug offences such as drug use and possession.

NZ Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm welcomes the move to consider anonymous submissions and says that many of the people who would be most impacted by the Bill are the least likely to share their stories publicly.

“Amongst the grief in the heartbreaking stories we hear there is also shame, stigma and often legal risk,” she says.

“It’s really important that MPs hear from the people who this Bill would most impact, so we are thankful to the committee for considering anonymous submissions.”

The Health Committee amended its call for submissions to highlight that people can ask for their submission to be anonymous following a request from the Drug Foundation. Ordinarily, submissions are published on the Parliament website against the submitter’s name.

Helm says the Foundation has put together a submission builder to help guide people through turning their stories and experiences into a submission.

“Since submissions have opened I’ve heard from so many people whose lives have been affected by overdose, and whose story might have been different had this law been in place,” she says. “No one should fear calling for help.”

“As a mum myself, it’s been other mothers’ heart-wrenching stories of loss that have stuck in my mind.”

“I encourage anyone who has a stake in this to have their say. Parents who want to know their child wouldn’t hesitate to call for help if something went wrong. People who use drugs who’ve had something go wrong. Whānau members who have loved ones they want to be able to look out for. MPs need to hear your stories.”

For more information on the Bill, visit drugfoundation.org.nz/goodsamaritan