PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 2, 2026 – Full Text
1. CICC 2026 London Wealth Management Forum Successfully Held
June 1, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – CICC successfully held the CICC 2026 London Wealth Management Forum in London, the UK. Centered on the theme “Bridging and Transcending”, the forum brought over 200 representatives from various sectors to engage in in-depth discussions on global economic developments, China-UK economic and financial cooperation, and multi-asset allocation, focusing on the cutting-edge trends and practical pathways in wealth management.
In the welcome remarks, Mr. Owen Wu, Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy President of CICC Wealth Management, highlighted that 2026 marks the first year of the 15th the Five-Year Plan, with new industrial drivers accelerating, capital market reforms deepening, and the long-term value frontier of Chinese assets steadily expanding, making the Chinese market an increasingly important part in global investors’ wealth landscape. Going forward, CICC will continue to leverage wealth management as a strategic pillar to better serve the “bringing in” and “going global”, injecting fresh momentum into financial high-standard opening up.
A frontline dialogue on “Currency, Infrastructure, and the New Equilibrium” featured Dr. Yanliang Miao, Senior Managing Director, Chief Strategist, CICC, and Sir Danny Alexander, CEO, HSBC Infrastructure Finance and Sustainability, moderated by Kevin Liu, Chief Offshore China and Overseas Strategist, CICC. Against the backdrop of current global political and economic shifts, the discussion focused on central bank policies in major economies and explored potential grounds for cooperation, providing a systematic perspective on the evolving international monetary order.
During the forum, CICC International Wealth Management unveiled its buyer’s advisory service concept film “50, To Your World”. Subsequently, Mr. Zhihai Diao, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC, delivered an inspiring speech articulating the international application and theoretical underpinnings of CICC’s buyer’s advisory. The introduction of COMPASS represents a systematic enhancement and theoretical elevation of the “50 Series” offshore service capabilities, marking a new phase where the “50 Series” offshore services move beyond business expansion into a philosophy-driven approach.
The forum is both a vivid practice of CICC supporting national development strategies and an important window to showcase China’s opportunities to the world. By injecting China’s professional expertise and open vitality into the global wealth management ecosystem, CICC looks forward to empowering global partners to invest in China and jointly write a new chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation.
Hashtag: #CICC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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2. U.S. Army Testing Shows Iperionx Titanium Fasteners Exceed Grade 8 Steel Torque-To-Yield Performance
June 2, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
SOUTH BOSTON, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce positive titanium fastener test results from independent testing programs completed by the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research (WMTR).
The testing programs evaluated titanium fasteners produced using IperionX patented technologies against comparable high-strength SAE Grade 8 steel fasteners currently used in demanding defense and industrial applications. The results demonstrate that IperionX titanium fasteners can deliver high-strength steel-benchmark mechanical performance while retaining the weight-reduction and corrosion-resistance advantages associated with titanium.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent, third-party product-level validation: Testing completed by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research (WMTR) validates the performance of IperionX titanium fasteners manufactured with advanced patented titanium technologies
- Torque-to-yield performance above Grade 8 steel: IperionX 3/4-10 x 3.0-inch titanium Ti-6Al-4V fasteners demonstrated yield torque of 563 to 615 ft-lbf in U.S. Army DEVCOM GVSC testing, compared with approximately 480 to 502 ft-lbf for SAE Grade 8 steel fasteners. Based on the midpoint, the IperionX result was nearly 20% above the high-strength Grade 8 steel benchmark
- Lighter, stronger titanium fasteners with repeatability: Across independent 3/8-16 x 1.0-inch testing, IperionX titanium fasteners achieved average yield torque greater than high-strength Grade 8 steel fasteners, with three of five titanium fasteners not yielding at the U.S. Army strength test protocol limit
- Independent tensile results exceed aerospace-grade titanium benchmarks: WMTR tensile testing under ASTM F606/F606M-25a on IperionX 3/4-10 titanium fasteners, confirmed 135 to 137 ksi yield strength and 149 to 152 ksi ultimate tensile strength – ~15% above the industry standard for aerospace-grade titanium fasteners
- Fully domestic, secure U.S. titanium supply chain: The results support IperionX’s patented manufacturing technologies for high-value, performance-critical finished titanium components for defense, aerospace, marine and advanced industrial applications
IperionX CEO Taso Arima said:
“These results represent a key independent validation milestone for IperionX’s high-performance titanium fasteners manufactured with our advanced patented titanium technologies.
“High-strength titanium fasteners are a large-volume repeat-order component category across defense, aerospace, marine and industrial platforms, where weight reduction, corrosion resistance, lifecycle performance and supply assurance are strategically important.
“Testing completed by the U.S. Army DEVCOM GVSC showed IperionX titanium fasteners delivered higher torque-to-yield performance than high-strength Grade 8 steel fasteners, and independent WMTR testing confirmed high-strength steel-benchmark tensile performance.
“Notably, IperionX titanium fasteners exceeded the U.S. Army’s test limits and required substantially higher torque ranges to determine yield performance.
“These successful independent test results highlight our progress in building an all-American titanium supply chain that can support U.S. defense, aerospace and advanced industrial sectors.”
Performance results
U.S. Army DEVCOM GVSC completed torque-to-failure and torque-tension testing on IperionX 3/8-16 x 1.0-inch and 3/4-10 x 3.0-inch titanium Ti-6Al-4V fasteners, comparing their performance against conventional high-strength Grade 8 steel fasteners and aerospace grade titanium fasteners used in demanding industrial and defense applications.
In the 3/4-10 fastener test program, IperionX titanium fasteners did not yield at the initial test limit established for high-strength Grade 8 steel. GVSC subsequently increased the test range to determine titanium fastener yield behavior. IperionX titanium fasteners demonstrated yield torque of 563 to 615 ft-lbf, compared with 480 to 502 ft-lbf for high-strength Grade 8 steel fasteners under the same test program.
In the 3/8-16 fastener test program, IperionX titanium fasteners successfully achieved average yield torque above high-strength Grade 8 steel fasteners. Three of five IperionX titanium fasteners did not yield at the initial Army test protocol limit.
Figure 1: Representative 3/4-10 x 3.0-inch torque-to-yield data from commercial Grade 8 steel and IperionX Ti-6Al-4V fasteners.
Independent tensile strength testing
WMTR completed ASTM F606/F606M-25a tensile testing on IperionX 3/4-10 x 3.0-inch Ti-6Al-4V titanium fasteners. IperionX titanium fasteners achieved 135 to 137 ksi yield strength and 149 to 152 ksi ultimate tensile strength, above typical aerospace Grade 5 titanium fastener benchmarks and at, or above, key high-strength Grade 8 steel fastener benchmarks.
|Fastener Type
|Typical min.
yield strength (ksi)
|Typical min.
ultimate tensile strength (ksi)
|ASTM F468 Grade 5 Titanium Fasteners
|120-130
|130
|SAE Grade 8 Steel Fasteners
|130
|150
|IperionX Titanium Fastener Test Results
|135-137
|149-152
Table 1: Independent tensile testing summary
|Fastener Type
|Typical min. torque yield point (Ft.lbf)
|SAE Grade 8 Steel Fasteners
|478
|IperionX Titanium Fastener Test Results
|563-615
Table 2: 3/4-10 torque testing summary
Commercial relevance for defense and aerospace supply chains
Titanium fasteners are a high-volume, high-value repeat-purchase category across aerospace, defense, marine and industrial applications where corrosion resistance, weight reduction and high-strength performance are critical.
Titanium Ti-6Al-4V is typically 40% to 45% lighter than steel and delivers strategic lightweighting for increased payload capacity, heavier armor allowances and extended operational ranges. However, widespread use of titanium fasteners has been constrained by cost, availability and the ability to produce low-cost, high-performance fasteners at scale.
The test results are strategically important because they support a pathway for titanium fasteners to address applications where high-strength mechanical performance, lower component weight, corrosion resistance and secure domestic supply are vital for customers.
The successful program supports IperionX’s strategy to build an end-to-end U.S. titanium supply chain for lower-cost titanium products for the defense industrial base and U.S. Army development activities for ground vehicles. IperionX’s titanium manufacturing platform offers a secure domestic source of high-performance titanium components aligned with U.S. priorities on defense industrial-base resilience, supply assurance and advanced manufacturing capability.
Proprietary technology advantage
IperionX’s proprietary HSPT and THRM technologies convert titanium powder into high-performance titanium components with refined microstructures and mechanical properties suitable for demanding applications.
The U.S. Army and independent testing results validate IperionX’s patented titanium powder-to-product manufacturing platform. They highlight that IperionX high-strength titanium fasteners can exceed titanium industry strength benchmarks and compete with high-strength steel thresholds while retaining titanium’s exceptional weight and corrosion-resistance advantages.
About IperionX
IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.
Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.
IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, automotive and additive manufacturing.
Forward Looking Statements
Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, the Company’s ability to comply with the relevant contractual terms to access the technologies, commercially scale its closed-loop titanium production processes, or protect its intellectual property rights, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management’s good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company’s business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company’s control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Contacts
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer
Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com
Media: media@iperionx.com
+1 980 237 8900
www.iperionx.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6106e27d-b8b6-4abc-a1f3-a086fd7484e7
– Published by The MIL Network
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3. First shipment of extra diesel reserve bound for NZ
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The first of two shipments of New Zealand’s diesel reserve is now on its way to New Zealand, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones say.
The fuel was loaded on 31 May and is now en route to Marsden Point in Northland, where it is expected to arrive mid-June (16-18 June). The second shipment is expected to arrive in early July.
Channel Infrastructure is continuing work to refurbish two former crude oil tanks at Marsden Point to create around 93 million litres of capacity for the diesel. The tanks will be ready to receive the fuel when the first shipment arrives.
Together, the two shipments represent around nine days’ of typical diesel consumption for the country.
The additional supply will not count towards the fuel companies’ minimum stockholding obligations, and will be controlled by the Government.
Nicola Willis says the reserve will strengthen New Zealand’s fuel security and resilience.
“Diesel is critical to keeping New Zealand moving. It powers freight, agriculture, construction and many of the services New Zealanders rely on every day.
“Having additional diesel available in New Zealand provides greater resilience and gives New Zealanders confidence that we are better prepared for potential supply disruptions,” Nicola Willis says.
“The Crown and Z Energy agreed that the company will own and manage the reserve stocks. How and when the reserve is used will be decided by ministers,” Shane Jones says.
The refurbishment of the tanks at Marsden Point is being paid for by up to $21.6 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/first-shipment-of-extra-diesel-reserve-bound-for-nz/
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4. Dah Sing Bank Collaborates with HKSMEA to Launch the SME ESG Charter 2026
June 1, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“Dah Sing Bank” or “the Bank”) and the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association (“HKSMEA”) once again join forces this year to launch the “SME ESG Charter 2026” (“ESG Charter 2026”), further driving Hong Kong’s SMEs toward sustainable transformation. With a focus on advancing ESG efforts from “awareness” and “assessment” to “implementation” and “value creation”, it helps enterprises integrate ESG into their operational strategies and turn it into a driving force for business growth.
Over the past two years, more than 70 SMEs have successfully obtained free independent assessment and certification through the SME ESG Charter. This year, Dah Sing Bank and the HKSMEA further strengthen the ESG Charter 2026’s role as a platform for ESG implementation. Together with the online self-assessment tool and related support, they help businesses develop clear, practical action roadmaps—so they can steadily improve their ESG performance.
Ms. Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director and Group Head of Personal Banking of Dah Sing Bank, said: “SMEs are one of Dah Sing Bank’s key customer segments and an important stakeholder group in our ESG strategy. As market focus on sustainable development continues to grow, enterprises are placing increasing value on the long-term benefits of ESG. At the same time, SMEs are facing rising ESG-related requirements from customers and business partners. This year, Dah Sing Bank will continue to support the SME ESG Charter. In addition to helping SMEs understand the essential requirements, we will also demonstrate through practical implementation examples that ESG is more than regulatory compliance—it can also strengthen competitiveness and unlock business opportunities. We look forward to supporting SMEs in progressively integrating ESG into their operations, building a more resilient foundation, and advancing sustainable development in a steady and sustainable manner.”
Mr. Andrew Kwok, President of HKSMEA, said: “After two years of promotion, we are delighted to see a significant increase in the number of SMEs participating in the SME ESG Charter and obtaining certification. This year, in addition to continuing to leverage our ESG online self-assessment platform to help more SMEs understand and put ESG into practice, we will further strengthen the mobilisation efforts of our ESG Ambassadors. We hope that the ESG Ambassadors will encourage more SMEs to participate in the SME ESG Charter by sharing their own experience. At the same time, we will actively seek recognition from the Government and relevant regulatory authorities to enhance the SME ESG Charter’s credibility and acceptance.”
SMEs can apply to join the ESG Charter 2026 between 1 June 2026 and 15 November 2026. Dah Sing Bank and the HKSMEA will continue to provide comprehensive support to participating SMEs through promotional activities, workshops, technical consultations, audits and certifications, public education, and strengthening corporate connections, all of which are aimed at assisting SMEs in their transition towards economic sustainability.
Hashtag: #DahSingBank
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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5. Stalwarts of service honoured
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
Commissioner Richard Chambers has congratulated two members of Police who are today recognised with royal honours.
Inspectors Ross Grantham (Central District) and Neru (Nu) Leifi (Canterbury District) are both made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).
Ross has been honoured for services to New Zealand Police and Nu has been honoured for services to New Zealand Police and the community.
Commissioner Chambers says these awards are well-deserved recognition for their decades of Police service and deep connections made in their communities.
“They are role models to us all, having made outstanding contributions within New Zealand and internationally.
“I’m really proud of what they have achieved for Police, with careers that have shown the highest level of service and care to others, as well as a significant commitment to leadership and training.
“Their service has been both distinguished and exemplary, and I thank them sincerely for it.”
Inspector Ross Grantham was farewelled from Police in January and officially retires in October from his final role as Manawatu Area Commander.
Over nearly 48 years of policing and involvement in some of New Zealand’s most significant investigations and operations, Ross has been at the forefront of challenging for improvement. This saw him using forensic science advances in new ways, and developing new approaches to the practice of investigative interviewing and interviewing family harm victims.
He was responsible for developing the Investigative Interviewing programme for New Zealand Police with specialist witness interviewing of children and adults, and he influenced the introduction of family violence victim interviews on Police mobility devices.
His roles in Police have included National Manager Interviewing and National Crime Manager.
Ross also served overseas as part of the international investigation team responding to the Bali bombings, and later in an exchange as Area Commander Sturt for South Australia Police.
“It has been a huge, humbling surprise and privilege to be nominated for this award,” he says.
“I firmly believe I have achieved nothing by myself, and policing has been the best job ever because of all the great people I worked with inside and outside Police.
“I want to acknowledge those I worked alongside as I learnt my craft as a police officer, those I was later able to pass my learnings on to, and the victims, witnesses and experts I interacted with across the years.
“Most of all I am grateful to the support I have received from my wonderful wife, family and extended family – and the sacrifices they made so I could focus on what I needed to do for the community.”
Ross also acknowledges his late brother Sergeant Gordon Grantham QSM for inspiring him to join Police.
“It is fitting that at this time I honour all he did to set me on this path and the service he gave across his 48 years in Police.”
Inspector Nu Leifi (Ngāti Porou, Tokomaru Bay, Ngati Hamoa) has served Police for over 40 years and currently is the Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services Manager in Canterbury District and a member of the Armed Offenders Squad. He has been honoured for his contribution to the community as well as his service to Police.
Across his Police career Nu has made a significant contribution to the Christchurch Pacific community, spearheading family violence prevention initiatives and building strong partnerships to create better outcomes.
His impact has been across the wider Pacific through his work with the Pacific Policing Programme, contribution to training, and support to peacekeeping efforts. Closer to home he has been involved in many large operations, including leading a major rescue after the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.
He has also been a mentor and coach to youth in Christchurch.
“When I first got the email, I genuinely thought it was a prank, so my first instinct was to figure out who was behind it,” he says.
“Once I realised it was real, I was completely taken aback. I feel deeply humbled and honoured in a way I can’t quite explain. Even now I still struggle to put that feeling into words.
“For me, service has always been at the centre of everything. In Samoan, we say ‘o le ala i le pule o le tautua,’ which means ‘the pathway to leadership is through service’ – and that’s something I’ve tried to live by throughout my career.
“I don’t think there’s a better way to serve than by getting alongside our communities, listening to them, and working in genuine partnership.
“It means a great deal to be recognised at this level – to go through that whole process and have it signed off by the King. But I genuinely believe this recognition isn’t about me. I’ve been lucky to work alongside a lot of great colleagues over the years – people I’ve leaned on, learned from, and grown with.
“My wife has been my biggest supporter. Even after the toughest days, she has a way of bringing me back down to earth – she reminds me to pick up some bread and milk on my way home.
“That ‘bread and milk’ reminder says it all – you’ve done your job, now come home. Stay grounded, stay connected to your family.”
Their investitures will take place later in the year.
You can find more details of their achievements in their citation below.
______________________
CITATIONS
Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
Inspector Ross Grantham
For services to the New Zealand Police
Inspector Ross Grantham joined the New Zealand Police in 1979, holding various roles in Wellington and Manawatu, most recently as Manawatu Area Commander from 2023 until retiring in 2026.
Inspector Grantham’s rise through the ranks saw him involved with a range of high-profile investigations and operations, recognising and utilising advances in forensic sciences, DNA identification and immunohistochemistry.
He later saw opportunities for Police interviewing and was involved in a review, developing from this a programme of investigative interviewing for children and adults using internal and external academic experts. He ensured the sharing of good practice and learning, regularly tutoring at the Royal New Zealand Police College and other investigation forums nationally and internationally.
He became a National Manager Interviewing in 2007 and led changes within the organisation regarding interviewing practice, as well as supporting investigations nationally as National Crime Manager.
He represented New Zealand Police overseas during this period, seconded to South Australia Police and delivering homicide investigation courses.
He drove a new approach for interviewing family harm victims by handheld video in 2015, which is now a mainstay approach for officers across New Zealand.
He contributed to a current framework for standards expected of new constables, providing mentorship for their careers.
Inspector Grantham was President of the Friends of the Police Museum during a significant museum overhaul.
Inspector Neru (Nu) Leifi
For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Inspector Nu Leifi (Ngāti Porou, Tokomaru Bay, Ngati Hamoa) has served with the New Zealand Police since 1985, and is the Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services Manager for Canterbury Police.
Inspector Leifi has been heavily involved with Police outreach to the Christchurch Pacific community, particularly in schools, university and the church. He has established partnerships with Pacific community leaders and has led initiatives to prevent family violence.
He has strengthened Police connections in the wider Pacific through the Pacific Policing Programme. He mentored and trained Niuean officers and their Chief of Police and supported the development of Niue’s community policing.
As an International Peace Monitor, in 2001 he joined Pacific Islands Police, New Zealand and Australian defence forces and government agencies in supporting peacekeeping efforts and saving lives during the civil unrest in the Solomon Islands.
As Forward Commander, he led the rescue of more than 100 people trapped in the Forsyth Barr building following the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.
He has served as a member of the Armed Offenders Squad since 1989, becoming an Operational Commander in Canterbury in 2020.
From 2020 to 2022 he co-delivered ‘Countering Violent Extremism Through Community Policing’ to the Indonesian Police, Prisons and specialist teams in Semarang and Jakarta.
Inspector Leifi has mentored Pacific youth in Christchurch and coached junior athletics and schoolboy rugby teams.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/stalwarts-of-service-honoured/
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6. Green GSM And PNB Signs Strategic Financial Partnership To Support The Expansion Of All-Electric Mobility In The Philippines
June 1, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
MANILA, PHILIPPONES – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Green GSM Philippines and Philippine National Bank (PNB) officially announced a strategic partnership in financial and digital banking services to support the operations and expansion of Green GSM’s all-electric ride-hailing ecosystem in the Philippines. The agreement marks the next step in Green GSM’s strategy to develop the infrastructure supporting its electric mobility model, as the company continues to expand across major urban areas and gradually build a sustainable long-term operating ecosystem in the Philippine market.
<figure data-width="100%" data-caption="Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine National Bank (third from left); Ms. Thuy Vu Dropsey, Chief Corporate Development & Strategic Finance Officer at Vingroup (third from right); and Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green SM Southeast Asia (far right), together with representatives of the parties at the partnership signing ceremony between Green GSM and Philippine National Bank. Under the partnership, PNB provided a PHP 2 billion credit facility to support Green GSM's operational expansion and fleet growth in the Philippines. The facility supported Green GSM's fleet expansion and operating capacity in the Philippines. Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine National Bank (third from left); Ms. Thuy Vu Dropsey, Chief Corporate Development & Strategic Finance Officer at Vingroup (third from right); and Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green SM Southeast Asia (far right), together with representatives of the parties at the partnership signing ceremony between Green GSM and Philippine National Bank. Under the partnership, PNB provided a PHP 2 billion credit facility to support Green GSM’s operational expansion and fleet growth in the Philippines. The facility supported Green GSM’s fleet expansion and operating capacity in the Philippines. Alongside the credit facility, the two parties also implemented digital account management and payment systems for Green GSM’s driver network. Through PNB’s corporate banking platform and digitized onboarding processes, account opening and activation times are significantly reduced, helping Green GSM strengthen operational management as it expands driver network. As cities continue to seek lower-emission transport solutions, financial systems, digital payments, driver management and operating standards are becoming increasingly important to supporting mobility platforms at scale. In the Philippines, Green GSM is building mobility model through the integration of technology, an all-electric fleet, and standardized operating systems. Following its strategic partnership with Xentro Group in 2025 and the launch of the Green Xentro fleet in Rizal earlier this year, the company continues to expand its presence through long-term collaborations with local partners and domestic financial institutions. “We appreciate Green GSM’s long-term development direction in the Philippines, not only in advancing low-emission mobility, but also in the way the company is building an operating model with scalability and clear governance foundations,” said Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of PNB. “The transition toward sustainable transport will require ecosystems capable of supporting stable long-term growth, together with the financial and operational foundations needed to enable that expansion.” Ms. Le Thi Thu Trang, Chief Executive Officer of Green GSM Philippines, said: “For Green GSM, developing an all-electric mobility model is not only about expanding the fleet, but also about building an operating system that is stable, standardized, and capable of sustainable long-term growth. Our partnership with PNB will help strengthen the financial and operational foundations needed to enhance service quality and support Green GSM’s continued expansion in the Philippines.” Green GSM develops its all-electric mobility model through the combination of technology, standardized operating systems, and professionally trained drivers. The platform is supported by real-time monitoring and operational systems designed to maintain service consistency across major urban areas. The partnership with PNB further reinforces Green GSM’s long-term direction in the Philippines, where the company continues to strengthen its operating foundations, service standards, and driver support systems in order to maintain service quality as operations scale further. Hashtag: #GreenSM The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. – Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
” data-caption-display=”block” data-image-width=”0″ data-image-height=”0″ class=”c6″ readability=”5″>
Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine National Bank (third from left); Ms. Thuy Vu Dropsey, Chief Corporate Development & Strategic Finance Officer at Vingroup (third from right); and Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green SM Southeast Asia (far right), together with representatives of the parties at the partnership signing ceremony between Green GSM and Philippine National Bank. Under the partnership, PNB provided a PHP 2 billion credit facility to support Green GSM’s operational expansion and fleet growth in the Philippines. The facility supported Green GSM’s fleet expansion and operating capacity in the Philippines.
Alongside the credit facility, the two parties also implemented digital account management and payment systems for Green GSM’s driver network. Through PNB’s corporate banking platform and digitized onboarding processes, account opening and activation times are significantly reduced, helping Green GSM strengthen operational management as it expands driver network.
As cities continue to seek lower-emission transport solutions, financial systems, digital payments, driver management and operating standards are becoming increasingly important to supporting mobility platforms at scale.
In the Philippines, Green GSM is building mobility model through the integration of technology, an all-electric fleet, and standardized operating systems. Following its strategic partnership with Xentro Group in 2025 and the launch of the Green Xentro fleet in Rizal earlier this year, the company continues to expand its presence through long-term collaborations with local partners and domestic financial institutions.
“We appreciate Green GSM’s long-term development direction in the Philippines, not only in advancing low-emission mobility, but also in the way the company is building an operating model with scalability and clear governance foundations,” said Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of PNB. “The transition toward sustainable transport will require ecosystems capable of supporting stable long-term growth, together with the financial and operational foundations needed to enable that expansion.”
Ms. Le Thi Thu Trang, Chief Executive Officer of Green GSM Philippines, said: “For Green GSM, developing an all-electric mobility model is not only about expanding the fleet, but also about building an operating system that is stable, standardized, and capable of sustainable long-term growth. Our partnership with PNB will help strengthen the financial and operational foundations needed to enhance service quality and support Green GSM’s continued expansion in the Philippines.”
Green GSM develops its all-electric mobility model through the combination of technology, standardized operating systems, and professionally trained drivers. The platform is supported by real-time monitoring and operational systems designed to maintain service consistency across major urban areas.
The partnership with PNB further reinforces Green GSM’s long-term direction in the Philippines, where the company continues to strengthen its operating foundations, service standards, and driver support systems in order to maintain service quality as operations scale further.
Hashtag: #GreenSM
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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7. Honours – Fire and Emergency King’s Birthday Honours
June 1, 2026
Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
- Mr Esitone (Leota Pauga
- Ms Michele Margot POOLE –
- Mr Ian John BLUNT – award of
- Mr Edward Keith (Ted) FORD –
- Mr Graeme Lawrence KATES –
- Mr Ralph Edward PITCHER – award
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8. ASSOE 2026 Connects Global Buyers with Advanced Safety & Security Solutions Through a Five-Month Online Exhibition
June 1, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Asian Safety & Security Online Exhibition 2026 (ASSOE 2026) officially opens today, launching a five-month online exhibition dedicated to the global safety and security industry. Running through October 31, 2026, the exhibition connects international buyers with qualified suppliers across a wide range of safety, security, industrial protection, workplace safety, and smart security sectors.
Organized jointly by AsianNet and the global B2B marketplace TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), ASSOE 2026 provides suppliers with long-term international exposure while helping buyers efficiently discover products, compare suppliers, and submit sourcing inquiries online. Through TradeAsia’s B2B matchmaking platform, the exhibition supports cross-border procurement opportunities and strengthens business connections between global buyers and Asian manufacturers.
Expanding International Sourcing Opportunities Through Global Industry Exposure
To increase global visibility and sourcing opportunities, ASSOE 2026 aligns its exhibition period with several major international industry events, including INTERSCHUTZ 2026, Expo Seguridad México, NSC Safety Congress & Expo, SECURITY ESSEN, and FISP. By running alongside major international industry exhibitions, ASSOE 2026 helps increase global exposure for participating suppliers and creates more sourcing opportunities for international buyers.
Through the ASSOE 2026, buyers can review supplier information, browse product catalogs, and directly contact exhibitors for sourcing inquiries. ASSOE 2026 helps suppliers increase global exposure while giving buyers convenient access to qualified manufacturers and a wide range of safety and security solutions.
Comprehensive Product Categories Across the Safety & Security Industry
The exhibition also features a strong lineup of participating suppliers and manufacturers from across Asia’s safety and security industry. International buyers can explore products and sourcing solutions presented by companies including A-BELT-LIN INDUSTRIAL, PAN TAIWAN ENTERPRISE, DORIS INDUSTRIAL, MODERN AUTO, JI JUSTNESS INDUSTRIAL, CLEVER INTELLIGENCE UNITY, PERFECT MEDICAL INDUSTRY, LITEFILM TECH, ET&T TECHNOLOGY, FORMOSA GLOVE INDUSTRIAL, YAU YOUNG AUTO PARTS and HARCO ENTERPRISE.
These exhibitors showcase a diverse range of products and applications covering smart security technologies, industrial safety equipment, protective products, automotive safety solutions, access control systems, and related safety and security applications.
Supporting Global B2B Trade Through Digital Sourcing Solutions
Powered by TradeAsia’s B2B platform, ASSOE 2026 provides exhibitors with online product showcases, supplier profiles, and digital e-catalogs designed to increase international exposure and sourcing opportunities.
International buyers can browse products and communicate with suppliers online regardless of location or time zone, making it easier to compare products, evaluate supplier capabilities, and submit inquiries efficiently. The exhibition’s long-term online format also enables participating companies to maintain continuous visibility throughout the five-month exhibition period.
By integrating online sourcing, digital promotion, and buyer-supplier matchmaking services, ASSOE 2026 creates an efficient environment for global B2B trade and international procurement across the safety and security industry.
Start Sourcing Now
Explore suppliers, discover products, and connect directly with exhibitors through the official ASSOE 2026 online exhibition platform:
https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/46/Asian-Safety-Security-Online-Exhibition-2026.html
Hashtag: #TradeAsia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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9. Talks on Polynesian priorities in Samoa
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Foreign Minister Winston Peters held talks with a range of Polynesian leaders in Samoa over the long weekend.
“It’s been an honour to attend Samoa’s Independence Day commemorations today, and hold talks while in Apia with the leaders of Samoa, Tonga and Tokelau,” Mr Peters says.
“While today has been one of celebration for Samoa, it’s also clear the conflict in the Middle East, and consequent fuel supply and cost issues, are having a big impact on our region.
“We discussed New Zealand’s support for the Pacific Islands region as it deals with the fuel crisis, and our coordination with partners such as Australia, the United States, the World Bank and the ADB on this matter,” Mr Peters said.
“We’ve reiterated that New Zealand stands with our Polynesian partners at this challenging time.”
While in Apia, Mr Peters held bilateral meetings in Apia with Samoan Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa, Tongan Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua and Ulu of Tokelau Faipule Alapati Tavite. As is traditional when visiting Samoa, Mr Peters also called on the Leader of the Opposition Tuilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi.
As well as cost of living, the future of Moana Pasifika was a topic of discussion during Mr Peters’ visit to Samoa.
“Rugby is a huge part of New Zealand and Polynesian culture – and Moana Pasifika’s future is important to the governments and people of Samoa and Tonga, as well as to New Zealand’s Pacific communities and rugby fans,” Mr Peters says.
“It would be a seriously regrettable if Moana Pasifika were unable to take part in future Super Rugby seasons and we want to make sure every option is explored to try to find a sound business proposition and sustainable economic footing for the team.
“We indicated to Prime Ministers La’aulialemalietoa and Lord Fakafanua that New Zealand shares Samoa and Tonga’s aspiration that Moana Pasifika can continue to play in future seasons.
“Accordingly, we have instructed our officials to engage with NZ Rugby and other stakeholders with urgency to explore all possible options for a financially sustainable future for Moana Pasifika.”
Mr Peters returns to New Zealand later today.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/talks-on-polynesian-priorities-in-samoa/
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10. Siam Piwat Reinforces Its “Game Changer” Leadership, Expanding a Global Luxury Ecosystem with World-Class Partners to Unlock New Growth from the Rising HNWIs Economy
June 1, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Siam Piwat Group, owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, reinforces its “Game Changer” status by announcing a strategic collaboration with world-class titans: BELMOND (LVMH), GALERIES LAFAYETTE, INSIGNIA, and MJETS.
This alliance strengthens the Global Privilege Partnership and elevates the Global Luxury Ecosystem. It connects the world of luxury for ONESIAM members and partner patrons through high-value experiences across Thailand and the globe. Currently, Siam Piwat commands over 70% of the luxury market share in Thailand, backed by Asia’s highest-purchasing-power customer base.
By integrating private aviation, ultra-luxury hospitality, premier department stores, and bespoke lifestyle management, Siam Piwat is shaping a “Borderless Luxury Ecosystem.” This milestone solidifies its retail leadership and drives Thailand to become a premier global luxury hub.
Mrs. Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated “Siam Piwat remains committed to its ‘Co-creation & Collaboration’ strategy. In the high-value luxury sector, we possess deep expertise in catering to global High-Net-Worth individuals. In 2025, our premium members recorded expenditures exceeding 1 million Baht per transaction, with annual spending surpassing average customers by 35 times. This year’s partnership aims to elevate Thailand into the Luxury Hub of the World by integrating databases and cross-industry advantages to deliver ultimate privileges.”
Uniting 4 World-Class Partners into the Global Partnership Ecosystem
- Elevated Travel Experiences with BELMOND (LVMH): Revolutionizing travel through curated journeys. Members enjoy 1-1 travel planning and VIP welcomes at legendary hotels or traveling aboard Belmond’s iconic luxury trains worldwide.
- Exceptional Services with INSIGNIA: Elevating lifestyles via 24/7 bespoke client services and highly personalized support, seamlessly curated to fulfil every desire without geographical boundaries, from securing reservations at sought-after restaurants and gaining access to exclusive global events.
- Seamless Travels with MJETS: Completing the puzzle of limitless mobility through bespoke private jet services, elite airport lounge access, and luxury chauffeur transfers directly from the runway to Siam Piwat’s landmarks.
- Seamless Shopping with GALERIES LAFAYETTE: Bestowing exclusive privileges across two continents. In Paris, members enjoy access to a Private Personal Shopping Lounge, dedicated personal shoppers, and expedited tax refunds.
Joining Forces with Global Partners to Offer Curated World-Class Privileges
Beyond these four titans, Siam Piwat’s Global Privilege Partnership network includes international retail leaders such as PARCO (Japan), TAIPEI 101 (Taiwan), Hong Kong Times Square, ION Orchard (Singapore), Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Plaza Indonesia, FOSUN (China), and Hyundai Department Store (South Korea).
ONESIAM members receive exclusive discounts, promotions, and VIP hospitality abroad. Reciprocally, international partner members visiting Siam Piwat’s destinations enjoy premium privileges, including lounge access and dedicated customer relationship assistance. Furthermore, Siam Piwat has integrated database infrastructures with its partners to analyze customer insights, enabling hyper-personalized offers that foster long-term relationships.
“This synergy marks a monumental step toward borderless growth, establishing a definitive new benchmark for the ultimate luxury lifestyle experience,” concluded Mrs. Saruntorn.
https://www.siampiwat.com/en/home
https://www.linkedin.com/company/siam-piwat/
https://www.facebook.com/siampiwat.official/
https://www.instagram.com/siampiwat_official/
Hashtag: #SiamPiwat #GameChanger #ONESIAMMember #GlobalPartnershipEcosystem #BorderlessPrivilege #GlobalLuxuryDestination #Bangkok #BELMOND #GALERIESLAFAYETTE #INSIGNIA #MJETS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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