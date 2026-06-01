Talks on Polynesian priorities in Samoa

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Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters held talks with a range of Polynesian leaders in Samoa over the long weekend.

“It’s been an honour to attend Samoa’s Independence Day commemorations today, and hold talks while in Apia with the leaders of Samoa, Tonga and Tokelau,” Mr Peters says.

“While today has been one of celebration for Samoa, it’s also clear the conflict in the Middle East, and consequent fuel supply and cost issues, are having a big impact on our region.

“We discussed New Zealand’s support for the Pacific Islands region as it deals with the fuel crisis, and our coordination with partners such as Australia, the United States, the World Bank and the ADB on this matter,” Mr Peters said.

“We’ve reiterated that New Zealand stands with our Polynesian partners at this challenging time.”

While in Apia, Mr Peters held bilateral meetings in Apia with Samoan Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa, Tongan Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua and Ulu of Tokelau Faipule Alapati Tavite. As is traditional when visiting Samoa, Mr Peters also called on the Leader of the Opposition Tuilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi.

As well as cost of living, the future of Moana Pasifika was a topic of discussion during Mr Peters’ visit to Samoa.

“Rugby is a huge part of New Zealand and Polynesian culture – and Moana Pasifika’s future is important to the governments and people of Samoa and Tonga, as well as to New Zealand’s Pacific communities and rugby fans,” Mr Peters says.

“It would be a seriously regrettable if Moana Pasifika were unable to take part in future Super Rugby seasons and we want to make sure every option is explored to try to find a sound business proposition and sustainable economic footing for the team.

“We indicated to Prime Ministers La’aulialemalietoa and Lord Fakafanua that New Zealand shares Samoa and Tonga’s aspiration that Moana Pasifika can continue to play in future seasons.

“Accordingly, we have instructed our officials to engage with NZ Rugby and other stakeholders with urgency to explore all possible options for a financially sustainable future for Moana Pasifika.”

Mr Peters returns to New Zealand later today.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/talks-on-polynesian-priorities-in-samoa/