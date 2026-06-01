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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is turbo-charging economic growth in the regions by backing five more trails to install 42 new e-bike charging stations, says Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.

“These stations, which charge and secure multiple bikes, are making our cycle trails more accessible and attractive, both for tourists and locals enjoying our fantastic cycling network,” Louise Upston says.

The $2.5 million investment comes from the Electrifying the Great Rides Fund and builds on the $478,750 announced in June 2025 for 10 charging stations on two Great Rides, the Hawke’s Bay Trails and the Remutaka Cycle Trail.

“E-biking is gaining real momentum in the regions, so it makes sense for the Government to invest in infrastructure supporting increased usage on the Great Rides, as well as on the wider network of rides. Great Rides deliver an economic boost of $1.28 billion to regional New Zealand.

“This round also saw expanded eligibility criteria, now including the Heartland and Connector Rides, part of the wider Ngā Haerenga, New Zealand Cycle Trail network.

“By broadening the criteria, we’re making rural and remote trails easier to access for visitors keen to explore more of our beautiful country.”

The trails having received funding in the latest round are:

Little River Rail Trail, Canterbury

Hauraki Rail Trail, Waikato

Great Taste Trail, Nelson Tasman

Whakarewarewa Forest Loop, Rotorua

Great Lake Trail, Tāupo

“We’re proud to support further investment in our cycle network and pleased to see more trails taking up the opportunity for Government funding,” Louise Upston says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/e-bike-charging-stations-locked-in-for-the-regions/