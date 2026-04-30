PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 4, 2026 – Full Text
1. Luxon’s Singapore visit to formalise crucial trade relationship
May 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and two of his most trusted and senior ministers landed in Singapore on Sunday night for a two-day sprint to strengthen a relationship New Zealand’s fuel security is so dependent on.
Two-way trade between the nations is significant at $11 billion annually and Singapore is the second-largest source of investment to New Zealand.
The two countries trade on widely different commodities, making the relationship all the more complementary.
Singapore is a fuel, pharmaceutical, construction and tech mecca, while New Zealand’s appeal to the affluent southeast Asian city-state is what we grow – food supply.
The close friendship between the two nations led to a new agreement in October – a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) – designed to deepen co-operation across six pillars.
In addition to the CSP, the two prime ministers shook hands on a first-of-its-kind agreement on essential supplies, ensuring trade would keep moving in times of crisis.
Little did the two leaders know how crucial that would become just four months later, when the United States and Israel launched their missile strike on Iran.
While prime ministers Christopher Luxon and Lawrence Wong will officially put ink to paper on the deal on Monday, the commitment to keep essential supplies moving has already been formally in action throughout the fuel crisis.
That’s provided New Zealand with confidence that fuel would continue to be available from Singapore and, likewise, food supplies would keep flowing back the other way.
Joining Luxon on the trip is Trade Minister Todd McClay, and his lead minister on finance, economic growth and the fuel crisis, Nicola Willis.
Before the trip, Luxon told RNZ the essential supplies treaty was already up and running, and for good reason.
“Who would have thought, in October, we’d desperately need it four months later,” he said. “I want to go see the refineries, I want to see the system myself and be reassured around the information we’re getting on a daily basis.”
In addition to the fuel check-up and the signing of the agreement, Luxon said the purpose of this visit was to take 29 senior business leaders and broaden the relationship, which he said was “necessary in a more volatile and certainly multipolar world”.
Luxon told RNZ both countries were “very bold”, and he expected there would be further work together on issues like upholding international rules and freedom of navigation – both critical to small trading-dependent nations.
The prime minister continues to speak almost daily with world leaders, as the Middle East situation and Strait of Hormuz blockades continue.
At the end of last week alone, Luxon spoke with his counterpart in Pakistan, which is leading negotiations between the US and Tehran, as well as the Sultan of Oman and the president of the United Arab Emirates.
Willis’ presence on this trip is even shorter than Luxon’s – she’ll be on the ground for just 24 hours, as she races home to resume work on her budget, due in just a few weeks.
Fuel security and economic growth opportunities are the motivation for her extracting herself from her office at such a busy time.
Before the trip, Willis told RNZ she was keen to drive more “export growth into Singapore, more business opportunities for our businesses, so they can create more jobs and higher incomes in New Zealand”.
The inaugural leadership forum taking place on Monday, which brings senior business and government leaders from both countries together, will be key for Willis to meet some of the “movers and shakers” in Singapore.
In addition, she’ll hold meetings with some of the world’s biggest fuel companies operating out of Singapore.
“Singapore is the largest refinery, blending, storage and trading hub for fuel in Southeast Asia,” she told RNZ. “That is where the leaders in fuel thinking reside, where their businesses are based, and it’s just an extraordinary opportunity to tap into their insights and intelligence.”
Willis said you couldn’t overestimate how important face-to-face meetings with the most powerful fuel players would be.
“In the future, I can just pick up the phone, which is different from having officials formally dispatched. It provides more insight and it’s a closer relationship.”
The trip will include a visit to Jurong Island – the home of Singapore’s refining and fuel importing structures.
Willis’ fuel mission on this short flyover is to “get another affirmation that Singapore will not be placing any export controls on fuel into New Zealand, that they will honour that agreement to ensure that we will not face restrictions of that sort”.
While everything they’d said to date confirmed that already, she said hearing it face-to-face added another layer and created a chance to ask how Singapore was thinking ahead.
“How are Singaporean-based fuel companies planning for a scenario of ongoing disruption of oil coming out of the Middle East, and what is their confidence or ability to adjust to a world in which less oil is coming out of the Middle East?”
Willis told RNZ the conversations she’d had to date indicated they were already thinking hard about that new world, and she hoped to seek some insight and reassurance on what that looked like.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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2. The Bezos of it all: The Met Gala’s billionaire moment
May 3, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Was Karl Lagerfeld too problematic to serve as a 2023 theme? Was TikTok, which had just been deemed a national security threat by the US government, an appropriate sponsor for 2024’s gala? And just how small can designers make Kim Kardashian’s waist? (This one comes up almost yearly.)
But the 2026 gala, celebrating the accompanying exhibition, “Costume Art,” that gathers examples of clothed bodies from across the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s curatorial departments, has proven especially contentious.
Elected amid growing public anxiety over income inequality, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced he will skip the A-list gathering.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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3. World largely unprepared if any new pandemic arises – Helen Clark
May 3, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
If a new pathogen emerged today, the world would be largely unprepared, former Prime Minister Helen Clark says.
The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex [PABS] could not be agreed to in time for adoption at the next World Health Assembly.
It’s an essential part of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, which aims to strengthen global prevention, preparedness, and response to future pandemics.
The agreement as a whole cannot proceed towards ratification, if the annex is not agreed to.
Clark, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, said it was a disappointing result.
Clark said some sticking points prevented the annex from going through.
“The huge issue is about equitable access to vaccines and to the technologies which develop vaccines. That’s been the sticking point.
“As well, the developing countries have wanted an undertaking, that in return for honouring their obligations under the international health regulations to make information about a new pathogen available, they would then get the benefits of sharing that information from whatever new innovation comes along.
“It’s stuck on this basic principle of equity, with at this point, developed countries not being prepared to concede enough on the equity side, to satisfy developing countries,” she said.
Clark said, as a result, the world would be unprepared, if a new pathogen emerged.
“[I have] several concerns around the lack of preparedness now, one that, of course, vaccine misinformation and disinformation is rife, so that’s a more difficult context to be implementing 101 public health measures in.
“Secondly, a lot of countries still have a lot of fiscal issues arising from having to spend their way through the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Then you have the issue of not enough international finance for developing countries for preparedness and for response, so there’s so many issues and areas where we’re not prepared.”
Clark said co-ordination was key.
“Co-ordination is critical and it’s needed… at the regional level as well as at the global level.
“There’s a whole ecosystem, around vaccine development, procurement, distribution, financing, which needs to work, and we’re not there yet.”
Geopolitical conflicts were also having an impact on preparedness, she said.
“The key issue is the distrust between north and south. There’s a very bad taste from the last pandemic where developing countries did not get a fair shot at getting the vaccines, developed countries gobbled up most of what was available, the production wasn’t sufficient to then supply developing country populations.
“When some of us were beginning to get our boosters, health workers and some poor countries had never had as much as a single shot of a vaccine.
“There’s a lot of resentment about this and a determination from the developing countries not to settle for something that will be inequitable in future,” she said.
Clark said, while political leaders were dealing with immediate issues, they could not afford to neglect foreseeable risks.
“Right now, leaders are grappling with the cost of living, the spill-over impacts from the war on Iran, so pandemic preparation response is not top of mind.
“Unfortunately, that means that negotiations like these can founder, because they don’t have sufficient political attention,” she said.
The 79th World Health Assembly will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 18-23 May, 2026.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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4. HKSTP Deepens Southeast Asia I&T Ties at MTX 2026, Signs Inaugural MoU with Singapore’s TechX
April 30, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Having led 100+ Hong Kong tech firms to SE Asia over the past year, accelerating global expansion through strategic collaboration
Singapore and Hong Kong share a substantive relationship, grounded in regular high-level engagement. These include the Prime Minister of Singapore’s official visit to Hong Kong last month, during which he met with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and visited the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone (the Hong Kong Park in the Loop). The I&T connection also features HKSTP-led delegations to Singapore platforms such as Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) and SLINGSHOT 2025, etc. Over the past year, more than 100 HKSTP park companies explored Southeast Asian opportunities, securing over HK$25 million in confirmed business deals with additional potential contracts exceeding HK$20 million directly supported by HKSTP.
Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer, HKSTP, said, “At HKSTP, we enable innovators to solve real public safety challenges where trust and demonstrated results matter most. Collaborating with TechX and Singapore’s Public Safety ecosystem gives ventures faster access to decision-makers, enables solution testing in operational environments, and supports scaling validated technologies across Asia.”
Eric Chua, Chief Executive Officer, TechX Ventures said: “SPINN District was designed to be more than a startup village — it is a proving ground where bold founders showcase innovations that matter. Seeing HKSTP’s park companies engage meaningfully with the global public safety ecosystem at MTX 2026 reflects exactly the kind of cross-border momentum we built this platform for. This MoU marks the beginning of something lasting: a structured pipeline that turns innovation into operational impact, as we work together to build a safer world.”
The collaboration between HKSTP and TechX is aimed to establish a comprehensive framework to identify, co-create, and validate operational public safety solutions. Under the partnership, HKSTP and its counterparts will move from identified needs to real deployment through annual solution scouting visits to Hong Kong Science Park, funding of around HK$600,000 (S$100,000) per company for proof-of-concept trials with Singapore Public Safety experts, and an ongoing exchange of challenges and insights. This demand-led model accelerates problem-solution fit and reinforces HKSTP’s leadership in regional safety technology collaboration.
The HKSTP Pavilion, themed “Hong Kong’s Technology for Public Safety and Security — Global Application and Global Impact,” featured 10 park companies showcasing solutions proven in deployments across Hong Kong enforcement departments, the Greater Bay Area, and Singapore-related projects. Cutting-edge public safety technologies were showcased across AI-Driven & Robotics, Network & Communications Infrastructure, and Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) & Low-altitude Economy (LAE). MTX is the largest public safety conference in Southeast Asia, the HKSTP pavilion is strategically positioned within the startup-centric SPINN District, effectively facilitated targeted engagements, secured curated matching opportunities with Singapore government agencies for each participating company, and advanced pilot projects and partnerships.
Park companies eSIX and Weitu AI participated in the signature global innovation challenge Dimension X Cohort 6 and the inaugural cohort of the In-Beta tech verification capability programme organized by Hatch, the innovation centre of Singapore’s HTX, achieving significant success. These companies were the only Hong Kong representatives selected for the programmes, underscoring the global competitiveness and real-world impact of Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem. eSIX, which delivers patented high-speed networking for Industrial IoT and 5G-enabled remote machine control, was awarded a place at Dimension X. The company received S$100,000 in prize money to complete a four-month proof-of-concept and was invited to showcase its solutions. Weitu AI, which provides world-leading multimodal video understanding for fast, accurate analysis across industries was awarded a place at In-Beta, received S$30,000 in prize money with opportunities to verify their promising tech through rapid experimentation and onsite demo.
Building on existing engagement across the region, HKSTP will continue to strengthen collaboration with regional partners, expand support for park companies, and promote technology‑driven solutions that enhance safety and resilience. The initiative reflects HKSTP’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustained innovation and regional cooperation.
Hashtag: #HKSTP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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5. Methodist College Kuala Lumpur Strengthens Academic Pathways Through Collaboration with MILA University
May 2, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
NEGERI SEMBILAN, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 May 2026 – Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) has formalised a strategic collaboration with MILA University through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), marking a significant step in enhancing academic progression pathways for students.
This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting diploma graduates in continuing their studies at degree level, while ensuring a smoother and more structured transition into higher education.
A Strategic Collaboration for Student Progression
The agreement was formalised by Dr. Chua Ping Yong, Chief Executive Officer of MCKL, and Mr. Cao Qi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MILA University, in the presence of representatives from both institutions.
Through this collaboration, a clear articulation pathway is established for MCKL students to continue their academic journey at MILA University, enabling a smoother transition into undergraduate studies with greater confidence and direction.
Expanding Opportunities Through Articulation Pathways
As part of this collaboration, students from selected MCKL diploma programmes have the opportunity to progress into MILA University’s bachelor’s degree programmes in Computer Science and Business Management.
The pathway covers diploma fields such as Computer Science, Information Technology, Digital Business, Digital Marketing, and Financial Technology, ensuring that students from diverse academic backgrounds have access to relevant progression pathways.
Strengthening Industry-Relevant Education Through Collaboration
Beyond academic progression, this collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to delivering industry-relevant education that equips students with practical skills and real-world competencies. By aligning curriculum pathways and fostering closer engagement between both institutions, MCKL and MILA University aim to ensure that graduates are not only academically prepared but also adaptable to evolving industry demands. This partnership creates opportunities for enhanced learning experiences, bridging the gap between classroom knowledge and professional application, and ultimately empowering students to thrive in a competitive global workforce.
For over four decades, MCKL has built a strong reputation for nurturing students who not only excel academically but also develop the values, character, and critical thinking skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. With a student-centred approach, the college emphasises holistic education, balancing academic rigour with personal growth, leadership development, and community engagement, so that graduates are well-prepared for both university and life beyond the classroom.
Original Source: MILA University
Original Article: MILA University Strengthens Academic Pathways Through Collaboration with MCKL
Website: https://www.mila.edu.my
https://mckl.edu.my/
https://www.linkedin.com/school/methodist-college-kuala-lumpur/
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Hashtag: #mckl #methodistcollegekualalumpur #mou
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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6. Spring Shanghai • Putuo Day Pop-up Event Opens in Milan, Showcasing Putuo District’s Unique Charm
May 1, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 May 2026 – As the dynamic interplay of light and shadow along the Putuo District section of Suzhou Creek in Shanghai, known as the “Half Marathon Suzhou Creek,” met the artistic atmosphere of Milan Cathedral, a spring dialogue spanning continents opened warmly as part of the “Shanghai in My Mind · Spring Shanghai” pop-up event series in Milan. On April 25, the “Putuo Day” themed event was held at a newsstand in Largo Augusto, Milan. Centered on the theme “Half Marathon Suzhou Creek · Garden of Light,” the event offered local residents an immersive experience of the distinctive charm of Shanghai’s Putuo District.
Light as a Bridge: A Garden of Light in Miniature
Centered on the theme of “Garden of Light,” the pop-up event blended Putuo’s cultural heritage with Milan’s artistic aesthetic, transforming the compact newsstand into four themed spaces: the Light of Development, the Light of Vitality, the Light of Warmth and the Light of Craftsmanship. Together, they created a refined and richly layered exhibition of urban aesthetics.
The Garden Walk zone conveyed the “Light of Vitality,” with artificial greenery recreating the energy of the Suzhou Creek waterfront. Cultural and creative products from the “Half Marathon Suzhou Creek” collection, including sand-art magnets, liquid-motion coasters and custom scarves, added to the lively atmosphere. The Interactive Experience zone embodied the “Light of Warmth,” linking stamp collecting, message sharing and film screenings to create a welcoming space where every visitor could take part in the cross-cultural exchange. The Craftsmanship Heritage zone interpreted the “Light of Craftsmanship,” featuring century-old Hero pens, intangible cultural heritage bamboo weaving and pieces from the Shanghai Mint, highlighting the brilliance of Eastern craftsmanship through light and shadow. The Light and Shadow Window zone represented the “Light of Development.” Warm light passed through suspended golden bookmarks, casting colorful reflections across the walls and floor, echoing the stained-glass windows of Milan Cathedral.
At the event, local residents and visitors posed for photos with light-and-shadow bookmarks, wrote heartfelt messages on postcards, and captured joyful moments with instant cameras. They collected commemorative stamps as keepsakes, experienced the elegance of Eastern writing with Hero pens, and watched the VR film “HI, This Is Half Marathon Suzhou Creek” for an immersive introduction to Putuo. The pop-up event transcended barriers of language and distance, bringing the urban charm of Putuo to people in Milan through experiences that were tangible, engaging and memorable.
Spring Echoes: Suzhou Creek’s Story Continues in Light
The “Spring Shanghai” themed pop-up was not only a city showcase in Milan, but also a dialogue between two cities across Europe and Asia. To extend the memory of this celebration of light, Putuo has created a “Garden of Light” themed corner at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Café & Cultural Creative Store, allowing cultural exchanges between the two places to continue to grow.
Inside the store, white magnolias and azaleas feature throughout the décor, symbolizing friendship and dialogue between the two cities. Decorative decals inspired by the stained-glass windows of Milan Cathedral cast colorful patterns of light across the floor, creating an aesthetic connection between Shanghai and Milan. Messages from visitors collected during the Milan event, handwritten postcards and instant photos will be displayed in artistic installations, including a corridor of greetings and a light-and-shadow photo wall reflecting a blend of Chinese and Italian culture. Limited-edition light-and-shadow bookmarks and other themed merchandise will also be introduced, while messages written by Shanghai residents in response will be compiled into a collection, creating a two-way bond of mutual goodwill.
From Milan to Suzhou Creek, Putuo used light as a bridge to continue the friendship between China and Italy across the two cities, while enabling more people to see and understand the story of “Half Marathon Suzhou Creek.”
Vibrant Putuo: Half Marathon Suzhou Creek in Full Flow
Putuo District is actively participating in China’s Yangtze River Delta integration strategy. It supports the development of the Shanghai–Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt, advances the “one belt, one core, one city” framework, and promotes a vision of a coordinated innovation zone and a high-quality Half Marathon Suzhou Creek area. A digital-driven upgrade of the bulk commodity trade supply chain is currently taking shape. Along the Suzhou Creek waterfront, ecological landscapes are increasingly being transformed into spaces for industrial development. The Zhenru sub-center is speeding up its digital transformation, combining heritage with modern urban functions and integrating cultural and commercial activity. Taopu Smart City is emerging as a hub for R&D and advanced manufacturing, as it moves toward becoming a model for integrated urban-industrial development. Together, these developments are helping drive Putuo’s high-quality growth.
Industrial growth brings urban vitality, and a vibrant city improves people’s quality of life. Building on a solid foundation of high-quality development, Putuo is shaping a livable and business-friendly district defined by energy and human warmth. It is both a hub for sports and an appealing place to live. Major events such as the Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, dragon boat races, the 10km Elite Race and the National Curling Championships showcase the district’s dynamism and competitive spirit. Daily life offers a different rhythm. TOP Central Park provides expansive green space, the RV Music Festival draws crowds with live performances, M50 Creative Park remains a center for arts and culture, and Hong Shou Fang blends Shanghai-style charm with the atmosphere of neighborhood street life. Putuo is working to build a district-wide “15-minute community living circle,” giving residents convenient access to education, healthcare, eldercare and retail services. It is advancing child-friendly urban development, expanding the silver economy to better serve seniors, and creating homes and support services for the city’s builders and frontline workers. Through these efforts, openness, inclusiveness and warmth have become defining features of the district.
To learn more about Spring Shanghai and Spring Putuo, please watch the video here: https://youtu.be/196Fmmbrsio.
Hashtag: #PUTUO
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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7. Calls for government to release list of who will get fuel priority
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
It has been five weeks since Finance Minister Nicola Willis said she was consulting with industries on who would be included in a list for priority fuel, and an energy security expert says the list needs to be released now.
Earlier this week, Shane Jones told Checkpoint officials were finalising the list but didn’t want to rush it and would confirm a timeline at another time.
The government’s National Fuel Plan, outlined rationing measures that would be taken if supplies started running dry.
Resembling the Covid alert levels, the plan had four ‘phases’. New Zealand was at phase one.
Phase 2 would see homes, businesses and the public sector encouraged to conserve fuel. Phase 3 would see fuel prioritised for life-preserving services and phase 4 would see stricter intervention in fuel distribution.
Nathan Surendren, chairperson of Wise Response Society, told Checkpoint, he wanted to see the list of priority users for fuel in phase 3 released now.
“We need certainty around this… people need to plan.”
So far, fuel supply in New Zealand had been pretty stable, he said, but he believed that could be coming to an end.
He thought the government was being “far too relaxed” about the situation.
“Nicola Willis in that meeting five weeks ago said we’d have a plan within two weeks… it’s three weeks past that deadline which was self-imposed…seems to be an ideological reluctance to signal this is a crisis.”
Surendren said the government was “foot-dragging” and he didn’t understand why.
A statement sent to Checkpoint, from the office of Willis, said there had been more than 1900 submissions by businesses and industry bodies on the plan and the feedback was being incorporated into the plan.
The statement did not say when a list of businesses would be released, but said the government was ready to move into the next phase of the plan if needed.
It said the fuel supply in New Zealand was sufficient and orders were confirmed until the middle of June.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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8. Ministry of Justice consults sector on victim support changes
May 2, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Ministry of Justice is reviewing how victims of crime are supported.
It has sought feedback through a Request for Information (RFI) from service providers, advocates and others in the victim support sector, to better understand how services are delivered and where improvements are needed.
The Ministry of Justice told RNZ it was the first time it had requested this specific information.
“The ministry will use the information received to inform service delivery requirements for future commercial processes. In addition, the ministry considers market engagement and analysis, such as the use of an RFI, to be one of the tools it can use periodically when services are approaching expiry, to query, test and or validate sector perspectives,” it said.
The ministry said the responses reflected a broad range of views.
“The responses reflect the respondents’ views on the delivery of victim services throughout New Zealand, including those not funded by the Ministry of Justice.”
The review comes as the contract with the current non-government organisation service provider, Victim Support, neared expiry.
“In preparation for the expiry of the current contract, the ministry used part of the RFI to analyse the market and test our assumptions about what services the market offers.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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9. Minister joins game bird season opening weekend
May 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager was among the tens of thousands of Kiwis who watched the sun rise from a maimai this morning, taking part in New Zealand’s annual game bird hunting season opening.
“This year, instead of firing the shotgun, I was riding shotgun alongside Fish & Game rangers who every year give up their own chance for a Saturday shoot, to help ensure the morning is safe and fair for all,” Mr Meager says.
“We travelled from South Canterbury’s Wainono Lagoon to Lake Opuha and then down to Temuka, connecting with fellow hunters while conducting compliance activities. This work largely involved checking licences and bag limits and ensuring everyone was having a good time.
“I saw strong compliance from our hunters, as expected. Hunters are one of New Zealand’s best conservation assets, and it was great to be with Kiwis from all walks of life who had come together to take part in such a special tradition.
“Fish & Game has around 60 staff rangers and 150 volunteers who undertake this important compliance work, many of whom are passionate hunters themselves and have skipped an opening weekend shoot for more than a decade to help keep fellow hunters safe on one of the largest weekends in the hunting calendar.
Mr Meager also has a message for those who may seek to disrupt, annoy or harass hunters going about their lawful activities this season: don’t.
“Ensuring compliance and safety is one thing. But vigilantes flying drones into the faces of Kiwis who are lawfully going about their business, or blocking access to public land, is totally unacceptable.
“These disrupters fail to understand that game bird hunting goes beyond simple recreation. It’s about sustainably harvesting food, teaching the next generation important skills, and maintaining connections to our outdoor heritage that stretch back for generations. It’s also about managing game-bird populations, looking after wetlands, waterways and wildlife habitats, and making sure this tradition stays sustainable for years to come.
“As Minister, I remain committed to my priority of making it as simple as possible for Kiwis to go hunting and fishing in New Zealand. I’m progressing a strong portfolio work programme, including significant reforms to modernise and strengthen Fish & Game. This will provide more game bird hunting opportunities and enhance its focus on improving our fisheries and game bird habitats for all New Zealanders to enjoy.”
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10. Appointments – Asia NZ Foundation welcomes four new trustees to its board
April 30, 2026
Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation
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