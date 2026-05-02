Ministry of Justice consults sector on victim support changes

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Ministry of Justice is reviewing how victims of crime are supported.

It has sought feedback through a Request for Information (RFI) from service providers, advocates and others in the victim support sector, to better understand how services are delivered and where improvements are needed.

The Ministry of Justice told RNZ it was the first time it had requested this specific information.

“The ministry will use the information received to inform service delivery requirements for future commercial processes. In addition, the ministry considers market engagement and analysis, such as the use of an RFI, to be one of the tools it can use periodically when services are approaching expiry, to query, test and or validate sector perspectives,” it said.

The ministry said the responses reflected a broad range of views.

“The responses reflect the respondents’ views on the delivery of victim services throughout New Zealand, including those not funded by the Ministry of Justice.”

The review comes as the contract with the current non-government organisation service provider, Victim Support, neared expiry.

“In preparation for the expiry of the current contract, the ministry used part of the RFI to analyse the market and test our assumptions about what services the market offers.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand