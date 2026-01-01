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Buttons, Titanic, ancient Egypt connecting neurodiverse children

May 4, 2026

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Buttons, Titanic, ancient Egypt connecting neurodiverse children

Source: Radio New Zealand

Eleven-year-old Willow is on a mission to solve one of the world’s great mysteries: finding Cleopatra’s lost tomb. She’s spent the past 18 months learning everything from pyramid construction to Queen Nefertiti’s rule, guided by Egyptologist Sarah Vidler.

Her journey began in the Facebook group Special Interests Aotearoa, a two‑year‑old community of more than 1900 members dedicated to freely sharing items and information that support the interests of neurodiverse children. For autistic people, focused interests often go deep, far beyond hobbies, and can help build familiarity and manage anxiety.

For Emma Edwards’ daughter Willow, who is autistic with Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA), this has been immensely rewarding.

Egyptologist Sarah Vidler says she takes the lead on what to learn about next from Willow.

Supplied / Sarah Vidler

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand