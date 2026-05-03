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The Bezos of it all: The Met Gala’s billionaire moment

May 3, 2026

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The Bezos of it all: The Met Gala’s billionaire moment

Source: Radio New Zealand

Was Karl Lagerfeld too problematic to serve as a 2023 theme? Was TikTok, which had just been deemed a national security threat by the US government, an appropriate sponsor for 2024’s gala? And just how small can designers make Kim Kardashian’s waist? (This one comes up almost yearly.)

But the 2026 gala, celebrating the accompanying exhibition, “Costume Art,” that gathers examples of clothed bodies from across the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s curatorial departments, has proven especially contentious.

Elected amid growing public anxiety over income inequality, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced he will skip the A-list gathering.

A guest’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed cape is unfurled at the 2023 Met Gala. Lagerfeld, known for his Chanel designs and acerbic judgments, was the center of that year’s exhibition.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand