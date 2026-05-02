Minister joins game bird season opening weekend

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Source: New Zealand Government

Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager was among the tens of thousands of Kiwis who watched the sun rise from a maimai this morning, taking part in New Zealand’s annual game bird hunting season opening.

“This year, instead of firing the shotgun, I was riding shotgun alongside Fish & Game rangers who every year give up their own chance for a Saturday shoot, to help ensure the morning is safe and fair for all,” Mr Meager says.

“We travelled from South Canterbury’s Wainono Lagoon to Lake Opuha and then down to Temuka, connecting with fellow hunters while conducting compliance activities. This work largely involved checking licences and bag limits and ensuring everyone was having a good time.

“I saw strong compliance from our hunters, as expected. Hunters are one of New Zealand’s best conservation assets, and it was great to be with Kiwis from all walks of life who had come together to take part in such a special tradition.

“Fish & Game has around 60 staff rangers and 150 volunteers who undertake this important compliance work, many of whom are passionate hunters themselves and have skipped an opening weekend shoot for more than a decade to help keep fellow hunters safe on one of the largest weekends in the hunting calendar.

Mr Meager also has a message for those who may seek to disrupt, annoy or harass hunters going about their lawful activities this season: don’t.

“Ensuring compliance and safety is one thing. But vigilantes flying drones into the faces of Kiwis who are lawfully going about their business, or blocking access to public land, is totally unacceptable.

“These disrupters fail to understand that game bird hunting goes beyond simple recreation. It’s about sustainably harvesting food, teaching the next generation important skills, and maintaining connections to our outdoor heritage that stretch back for generations. It’s also about managing game-bird populations, looking after wetlands, waterways and wildlife habitats, and making sure this tradition stays sustainable for years to come.

“As Minister, I remain committed to my priority of making it as simple as possible for Kiwis to go hunting and fishing in New Zealand. I’m progressing a strong portfolio work programme, including significant reforms to modernise and strengthen Fish & Game. This will provide more game bird hunting opportunities and enhance its focus on improving our fisheries and game bird habitats for all New Zealanders to enjoy.”

MIL OSI