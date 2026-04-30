HKSTP Deepens Southeast Asia I&T Ties at MTX 2026, Signs Inaugural MoU with Singapore’s TechX

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation continues to deepen its innovation and technology (I&T) collaboration with Southeast Asia, actively playing an orchestrating role in supporting Hong Kong’s tech firms go global. HKSTP debuted as an official exhibitor at Southeast Asia’s largest public safety conference, Milipol TechX Summit 2026 (MTX 2026). Under the theme “Supercharging Innovation for Our Safer Tomorrow”, MTX 2026 is a strategic platform to advance business opportunities through government-backed collaboration. HKSTP showcased 10 park companies presenting breakthrough public safety solutions and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s TechX Ventures (TechX, a private subsidiary by the HTX – Home Team Science and Technology Agency of Singapore) — HKSTP’s first MoU signed with an organization in Southeast Asia — establishing a structured framework to advance cross-border innovation partnerships focused on practical applications in public safety.

HKSTP debuted as an official exhibitor at Southeast Asia’s largest public safety conference, Milipol TechX Summit 2026 (MTX 2026). Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer and Gladys Oon, Director of Partnerships and Account Management of HKSTP, officiated the opening of HKSTP Pavilion.

Singapore and Hong Kong share a substantive relationship, grounded in regular high-level engagement. These include the Prime Minister of Singapore’s official visit to Hong Kong last month, during which he met with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and visited the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone (the Hong Kong Park in the Loop). The I&T connection also features HKSTP-led delegations to Singapore platforms such as Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) and SLINGSHOT 2025, etc. Over the past year, more than 100 HKSTP park companies explored Southeast Asian opportunities, securing over HK$25 million in confirmed business deals with additional potential contracts exceeding HK$20 million directly supported by HKSTP.

Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer, HKSTP, said, “At HKSTP, we enable innovators to solve real public safety challenges where trust and demonstrated results matter most. Collaborating with TechX and Singapore’s Public Safety ecosystem gives ventures faster access to decision-makers, enables solution testing in operational environments, and supports scaling validated technologies across Asia.”

Eric Chua, Chief Executive Officer, TechX Ventures said: “SPINN District was designed to be more than a startup village — it is a proving ground where bold founders showcase innovations that matter. Seeing HKSTP’s park companies engage meaningfully with the global public safety ecosystem at MTX 2026 reflects exactly the kind of cross-border momentum we built this platform for. This MoU marks the beginning of something lasting: a structured pipeline that turns innovation into operational impact, as we work together to build a safer world.”

The collaboration between HKSTP and TechX is aimed to establish a comprehensive framework to identify, co-create, and validate operational public safety solutions. Under the partnership, HKSTP and its counterparts will move from identified needs to real deployment through annual solution scouting visits to Hong Kong Science Park, funding of around HK$600,000 (S$100,000) per company for proof-of-concept trials with Singapore Public Safety experts, and an ongoing exchange of challenges and insights. This demand-led model accelerates problem-solution fit and reinforces HKSTP’s leadership in regional safety technology collaboration.

The HKSTP Pavilion, themed “Hong Kong’s Technology for Public Safety and Security — Global Application and Global Impact,” featured 10 park companies showcasing solutions proven in deployments across Hong Kong enforcement departments, the Greater Bay Area, and Singapore-related projects. Cutting-edge public safety technologies were showcased across AI-Driven & Robotics, Network & Communications Infrastructure, and Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) & Low-altitude Economy (LAE). MTX is the largest public safety conference in Southeast Asia, the HKSTP pavilion is strategically positioned within the startup-centric SPINN District, effectively facilitated targeted engagements, secured curated matching opportunities with Singapore government agencies for each participating company, and advanced pilot projects and partnerships.

Park companies eSIX and Weitu AI participated in the signature global innovation challenge Dimension X Cohort 6 and the inaugural cohort of the In-Beta tech verification capability programme organized by Hatch, the innovation centre of Singapore’s HTX, achieving significant success. These companies were the only Hong Kong representatives selected for the programmes, underscoring the global competitiveness and real-world impact of Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem. eSIX, which delivers patented high-speed networking for Industrial IoT and 5G-enabled remote machine control, was awarded a place at Dimension X. The company received S$100,000 in prize money to complete a four-month proof-of-concept and was invited to showcase its solutions. Weitu AI, which provides world-leading multimodal video understanding for fast, accurate analysis across industries was awarded a place at In-Beta, received S$30,000 in prize money with opportunities to verify their promising tech through rapid experimentation and onsite demo.

Building on existing engagement across the region, HKSTP will continue to strengthen collaboration with regional partners, expand support for park companies, and promote technology‑driven solutions that enhance safety and resilience. The initiative reflects HKSTP’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustained innovation and regional cooperation.

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