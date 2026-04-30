Appointments – Asia NZ Foundation welcomes four new trustees to its board

Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation



The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono welcomes the appointment of four new trustees to its Board.

Established by the New Zealand Government in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation is the country’s leading authority on Asia. The Foundation provides experiences and insights that help New Zealanders to build their knowledge, skills, and confidence to engage effectively in the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has appointed Brahma Sharma, Frances Valintine CNZM, Kenneth Leong, and Tracey Epps to the Foundation’s Board. Their three-year terms commence on 1 May 2026.

The new trustees join Hone McGregor, who has been elevated to Chair, Professor David Capie, John Boswell ONZM DSD, and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bede Corry (ex officio member), completing the eight-member Board.

The Foundation acknowledges the significant contribution of outgoing trustees Dame Fran Wilde DNZM QSO, Carol Cheng, Tina Porou MNZM, and Mitchell Pham ONZM, and thanks them for their service.

Outgoing Foundation Chair, Dame Fran Wilde, says the new trustees bring a valuable mix of expertise, experience, and networks that will strengthen the Foundation’s work and support New Zealand’s engagement with Asia.

“The Foundation is essential in supporting New Zealand’s growing relationships with Asian countries. It plays a role that official agencies just can’t do and has helped many hundreds of people from all sectors to experience Asia for themselves and form enduring relationships. It has been a great privilege to chair this critical organisation,” she said.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation’s work spans more than 20 countries across Asia and is delivered through a range of core programmes, including arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy, and sports. The Foundation is guided by its Board of Trustees and supported by a network of Honorary Advisers in New Zealand and across Asia.