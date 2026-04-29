AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 3, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 3, 2026 – Full Text
Peace activist urges government to reject US proposal to help reopen Strait of Hormuz
May 2, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A peace activist is urging the New Zealand government to reject a US proposal to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The shipping route has been largely blocked by Iran since February, causing the price of oil to soar.
Peace Action Wellington spokesperson Valerie Morse feared New Zealand’s involvement would be an endorsement of the conflict.
“We are of the view that the responsibility for the situation sits squarely with the United States and Israel,” she said.
“Their illegal and unprovoked war was the catalyst for the situation, and an end to the war is what will resolve the situation.”
A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand had received “initial and preliminary information”.
“We are in the process of asking questions and seeking more information about this preliminary proposal.
“Accordingly, we are not close to a point where the New Zealand government would be making any decisions about it.”
Morse urged the government to condemn the Iran war, to give New Zealand confidence that it would not get involved.
“We have not heard an unequivocal statement from the New Zealand government making it clear that this is an illegal war.
“Until we hear that, I don’t have any confidence, and I don’t think many people have any confidence, that New Zealand is not going to sign up for some further US military engagement.”
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Israel Attacks Flotilla – Israeli forces illegally attack peaceful humanitarian flotilla – Greenpeace
May 1, 2026
Source: Greenpeace
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Mike Hosking says TVNZ ‘threatened to sue us’ over Maiki Sherman story
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Mike Hosking says TVNZ threatened legal action against NZME if it was to publish a story about its political editor allegedly using a homophobic slur.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said she shut down an event in her office last year after “offensive language” was used during a function she hosted for press gallery journalists.
Willis held pre-Budget drinks in her office in May where an incident between two journalists is alleged to have happened.
Political commentator Ani O’Brien wrote on her Substack page on Tuesday morning that TVNZ political editor Maiki Sherman allegedly used a homophobic slur against Stuff journalist Lloyd Burr.
On Wednesday morning, Newstalk ZB host Hosking told listeners his producer, Sam Carran, was pulling information together on a story about the alleged incident last year and had gone to TVNZ for comment.
It was at that point, Hosking said, TVNZ “threatened to sue us”.
“We got the big broad-based fat letter from the lawyers – it was one of those very wide-ranging letters you get from corporate lawyers basically encompassing everything.
“It doesn’t matter what you say, when you say, why you say it, how you say it, they’re going to go you for something. It was one of those letters.”
Hosking said such letters don’t faze him – but corporate lawyers do worry about them.
It had a “chilling effect” on the story and interest waned, he said.
That was until O’Brien wrote about it on Tuesday and the story went public.
“Should we have gone a bit cold on it ourselves? Personally, no, but we did, and you can ask NZME about that another time if you want to.
“The good news is that in this modern day and age, it was always going to come out in some way, shape or form.”
At Parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour was asked about the possibility of legal threats to stop NZME publishing the story.
In response, Seymour said TVNZ are “supposed to be defenders of press freedom, not attackers of it”.
“I think if that’s what they’ve been doing against NZME, that’s really surprising. And frankly, this is for all you guys.
“I mean, you want people to trust the press. This behavior doesn’t help. There’s a lot of people here, good reporters, who are innocent of any of this, but you’ll get dragged down with it too.”
Seymour said when it comes to defamation there were long established legal tests regarding whether a reasonable person would have their reputation diminished, and the defence is there of truth.
“I can understand there might be a ‘chilling effect’ but if you’re certain that something’s true, you should be prepared to say it.
“I think it’s pretty clear from the reporting that’s gone on, no one’s denying the truth of it.”
Seymour said he wasn’t aware of the considerations Newstalk ZB had to make in regards to defamation, “somebody else has reported and hasn’t suffered any consequence, so there you go.”
On Tuesday, TVNZ responded to RNZ’s questions on the allegations made against Sherman, saying: “We do not comment on employment matters.”
In a statement, Stuff said: “Stuff Group stands by, and has complete faith in, Lloyd Burr’s account of the events and his conduct in Minister Willis’ office last May.
“We will continue to respect his wishes not to comment further on what occurred that night.”
On Tuesday on her way to Question Time, Willis told reporters she was “absolutely not” involved in what was published by O’Brien on Substack.
“I have absolutely not been involved in talking to that blogger, in being involved in any way – in fact, I have worked to keep it as private as possible due to my concern for the individual who was the subject of the slur and their desire for it not to enter the public domain.”
When contacted for further comment, TVNZ said it does not comment on employment matters.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Government cracking down on large nitrous oxide canisters as misuse continues to grow
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Large nitrous oxide canisters will automatically be classed as psychoactive substances if they do not have a lawful use, with the government introducing measures to crack down on their misuse.
The gas has common legitimate medical and commercial uses, such as for pain relief or anaesthesia, or as a propellant to make whipped cream.
But the recreational use of nitrous oxide, or nangs, is illegal under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2013.
Despite that, enforcement currently required proof of intent.
The government will bring in new rules so proof of intent is no longer required, and all large canisters over 10 grams will be automatically regulated under the act.
Health Minister Simeon Brown said the large canisters could contain up to 3.3 litres of gas.
“While they are often marketed as ‘cream chargers’, the Ministry of Health has not identified any legitimate use for them, and has not found evidence of caterers using canisters of this size,” he said.
Brown said misuse continued to grow, and it was becoming a serious public health concern.
“The harms can be significant and long-lasting, and it is clear we need to do more,” he said.
The government would also bring in a new import restriction under the Customs and Excise Act 2018, which would require importers of all forms of nitrous oxide to get approval from the Director-General of Health before bringing it into New Zealand.
“This will prevent imports intended for inhalation for recreational use, helping keep high-risk supply out of the market while ensuring legitimate users can continue to access it,” Brown said.
Police Minister Mark Mitchell said automatically classifying large canisters as psychoactive substances would make enforcement simpler and more effective for police.
“Anyone who sells or supplies nitrous oxide for the purpose of inducing a psychoactive effect already faces penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment or fines of up to $500,000,” he said.
“These changes close loopholes and give police clearer tools to crack down on those putting New Zealanders at risk.”
In February, a Checkpoint investigation showed how easy it was to get nitrous oxide from dairies, vape stores, and convenience stores.
The investigation found of 16 stores visited across Auckland, at least half were willing to sell canisters with virtually no checks.
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Environment – Strong public support and global evidence back NZ First’s Container Return Scheme Bill
May 1, 2026
Wellington: The bottle bill proposal announced today by NZ First is strongly supported by New Zealanders and backed by extensive international evidence showing Container Return Schemes deliver major gains in recycling and litter reduction.
“The evidence is clear: container return schemes work and New Zealanders want one,” said Robert Kelman, Director Reloop Pacific. “This is a practical, well-tested policy that delivers real environmental and community benefits and we hope all New Zealand political parties back the legislation.”
Recent nationwide polling shows more than three-quarters of New Zealanders support a Container Return Scheme, with support cutting across all political parties, age groups and regions. Public backing is also strong worldwide. Surveys across more than a dozen countries show around 80% support for Container Return Schemes, with support often even higher where schemes are already operating. Support tends to grow once a scheme is up and running.
Countries with well-designed schemes routinely achieve return rates above 90%, including Germany (98%), Finland (99%) and Norway (92%). In Lithuania, return rates increased from 34% to around 90% within two years of their scheme’s introduction. International experience shows container return schemes are one of the most effective recycling policies available.
New Zealand already has a co-designed, locally tailored draft scheme that has undergone extensive analysis and consultation. With more than 2.5 billion drink containers sold each year and many still ending up in landfill or litter, a Container Return Scheme represents a proven, popular solution to boost recycling and cut litter.
“New Zealand has the public support, the international proof points and a ready-made scheme design. What we need now is for Parliament to get on with it,” said Kelman.
Independent situation analysis and international evidence
https://www.reloopplatform.org/resources/policy-development-for-a-container-return-scheme-in-new-zealand-situation-analysis
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Kiwi bird steps into Parliament to celebrate Capital Kiwi project growth
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
New Zealand’s national icon has set foot in Parliament for the first time as Wellington’s burgeoning kiwi population was celebrated in the wake of the final birds being translocated for the project this week.
After years of predator control on over more than 23,000 hectares, Capital Kiwi returned kiwi to Wellington for the first time in at least a century back in 2022.
The project had a permit for the translocation of 250 birds, the last few which were welcomed at the Beehive with a pōwhiri on Monday night before being released into Wellington’s hills.
Capital Kiwi founder Paul Ward says to reach this milestone is extraordinary.
“It’s kind of beyond our wildest expectations in terms of A. the support of our iwi, our communities, our landowners to do it, but B. just how well those birds are going out on those hills.”
Rahul Papa who chairs Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and represents Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in the Waikato says he can’t remember another time where actual live kiwi have been inside the Parliament building.
“Notwithstanding the two-legged sort of kiwis,” he said. “The actual taonga, I can’t think of another time where that has happened. So this is a huge first for these wonderful taonga, it’s a huge first for the Parliament, and it’s a huge first for the nation.”
Each kiwi that is translocated is gifted by an iwi and received by another.
Rāwiri Walsh Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o te Ika, Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Rangi, Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi Kaimanāki Kiwi Capital Kiwi Project liaises with those iwi and is also represents the receiving iwi.
He says to have been able to move 250 birds is a huge endeavour.
“Not just in terms of number, but in terms of other projects moving forward, that they can see that this is done and we’ve taken the success of other projects and we’ve shaped it for the mainland and proven that it can be done.”
He expects they’ll continue to have strong relationships with the iwi involved.
“It’s onward and upward and we’ll continue to leverage off these relationships now as they’re strong.”
While Ward says their work isn’t done, Capital Kiwi is also looking at what else they could achieve.
“What has enabled this is a network of guardianship across that landscape, and that network, both of pest removal and of relationships, also has enormous potential for many other taonga species,” he said.
He said they were well advanced in terms of discussions with iwi and with DOC around further taonga species that could come home to Wellington.
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Local councils plead for ‘balance’ over proposed rates increase caps
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A local council representative has called for “balance”, as the government contemplates a cap on unsustainable rates increases.
The legislation, which would restrict the increases to 2-4 percent each year, was proposed for early 2027, with a two-year transition period, but international credit ratings agency S&P warned the limit would squeeze councils already struggling to make ends meet.
Only five of 78 councils have delivered a rates increase below four percent for the 2025/26 year.
Local Government NZ board member and Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith told Checkpoint some local bodies could show more “discipline” in their spending and could also be smarter about how they carried out their business.
“I can understand why it’s happening for some communities that have had real high increases over a number of years,” he said.
“I can understand totally where the concept is coming from and the discipline isn’t really a bad thing. We share some of those ideas, but it’s got to be balanced.
“We’ve seen what’s gone on in Australia, where there has been a very hard line and when things start breaking, you get a massive, massive bill.”
Smith suggested one necessary change to the proposed legislation was how the rates band was decided.
“It’s measured off CPI [Consumer Price Index], but councils don’t buy groceries or even a lot of petrol,” he said.
“We buy infrastructure, we buy buildings, we build roads and we purchase pipes, and that’s all quite differently indexed.
“Pipe manufacturers and construction and bridge builders all don’t work off CPI – they work off the open market and, consequently, we’ve been dealt to over a number of years.”
Smith suggested councils could look at other ways to cut their costs, including the assets they owned and operated in the community.
“We’ve always done things traditionally,” he said. “We’ve always owned things as councils, but possibly we can lease things.
“We all own museums, we own convention centres – do we really need to own them? We could lease them.
“Libraries and some chambers and some community centres are not things you would do that to, but there are different ways of dealing with it.
“We’ve just to think differently – it’s all small stuff and low-hanging fruit, but it makes a difference.”
While many were critical of exorbitant local government salaries, Smith denied staff were overpaid for their skills.
“Every council and every staffing situation will be different, and I think we are putting a very simplistic view that council people just turn up and do very mundane work,” he said.
“Some of them do incredibly complex work, whether it’s a chief planner in a very big council making billion-dollar decisions for their organisation – you can’t pay those people peanuts.
“I think it’s horses for course and I think there is a bit of simplistic talk about wages and what people are worth.
“Do we need to be a bit smarter about how we recruit and that sort of thing? Yes, I think there is an element of that, but again, balance has to come into the discussion.”
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More flex for public transport operators and contractors as fuel costs rise
April 30, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is backing New Zealand’s transport and construction sector by ensuring public transport operators and infrastructure contractors have greater flexibility to manage rising fuel costs, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.
“Rising fuel prices are putting pressure on Kiwi businesses, including the public transport operators keeping our buses and ferries running, and the contractors building and maintaining our roads and infrastructure,” Mr Bishop says.
“Most NZTA contracts already include fuel price adjustment mechanisms, but they’ve typically only been applied quarterly. When prices move quickly, as they have recently, that creates cashflow pressure for operators and contractors who have to carry those higher costs until the next adjustment.
“We’re fixing that. NZTA is moving to monthly interim fuel price adjustments across its public transport, construction and maintenance contracts so operators and contractors are not left waiting months to recover rising costs.
“This is a practical, common-sense change. It doesn’t increase the overall cost of contracts, but it does smooth cashflow and reduce risk, particularly for smaller operators who don’t have the balance sheets to absorb rapid cost increases.”
Mr Bishop says the change will help keep public transport services running reliably and ensure critical infrastructure projects stay on track.
“Public transport operators play a vital role in keeping our cities moving every day. This change gives them greater certainty and helps ensure services remain reliable for passengers – especially important when Kiwis are increasingly choosing to take public transport in response to rising fuel prices.
Mr Bishop says the Government’s approach to providing support with higher fuel prices driven by the Middle East conflict is to ensure that it is temporary, targeted and timely.
“This change meets that test. It uses existing contract settings, applies for as long as volatility persists, and can be scaled back when conditions stabilise.”
The updated approach has been communicated to industry and applies to all relevant public transport, construction and maintenance contracts.
“NZTA is in regular contact with operators, contractors and the wider sector, and I expect that engagement to continue.”
Mr Bishop says the Government will continue to monitor global fuel markets closely.
“New Zealand’s fuel supply remains stable, and there is currently no need for restrictions. But we are planning carefully, acting early where needed, and making sure we are well positioned to respond to any disruption.
“Our focus is straightforward: keep fuel flowing, keep people moving, and keep the economy going.”
Notes to editor
- All bus and ferry operating contracts co‑funded from the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF) with a term of more than 12 months include an NZTA‑approved indexation mechanism.
- Once fuel prices stabilise, NZTA will return to quarterly indexation updates, and will notify stakeholders before this takes place.
- NZTA will publish the interim public transport index values each month as soon as possible following the release of the latest Statistics New Zealand data.
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Funding boost for SunSmart cancer prevention programme
April 30, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government and the Cancer Society have jointly agreed to invest $1 million each to expand the SunSmart programme, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.
- Expanded SunSmart programme to strengthen national skin cancer prevention efforts
- Health New Zealand will invest $1 million, alongside the Cancer Society bringing total funding to $2 million for the 26/27 year
- Wider reach of sun‑safety messages across schools, workplaces, and communities
“New Zealand has some of the highest rates of skin cancer and melanoma in the world, despite skin cancer being one of the most preventable forms of cancer,” Mr Brown says.
“Each year, around 2,800 invasive melanomas are diagnosed, and an estimated 90,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are treated. Around 500 New Zealanders die from skin cancers, including melanoma, each year, which is why prevention and early detection are so important.”
The SunSmart programme is a public education campaign that promotes simple, effective behaviours – slip, slop, slap and wrap – through web resources, social media, posters and pamphlets.
It has a focus on children and families, young adults, and outdoor workers.
The initiative is expected to include:
- A nationwide public education campaign promoting SunSmart behaviours
- Updated digital and online content
- Practical resources and support for schools and communities
- Exploration of a programme to support outdoor workers with prevention and early detection
The investment responds to long-standing calls from the Cancer Society and wider sector for a more coordinated national approach to skin cancer prevention education across schools, workplaces and communities.
Recent data highlights the scale of the challenge. Nearly two-thirds of New Zealanders reported at least one sunburn last summer, and more than a quarter experienced severe sunburn. Young adults were particularly affected.
“Sunburn is a major risk factor for melanoma and other skin cancers, and these figures show the importance of strengthening prevention efforts – especially for younger New Zealanders and those most at risk.”
“This investment supports a well‑established, evidence-based programme, and I want to acknowledge the Cancer Society for their longstanding advocacy and leadership in skin cancer prevention.
“The Government is focussed on fixing the basics and building the future of our health system and cancer prevention is key to this. This investment builds upon the Government’s record investment in cancer medicines and treatments, including five new cancer medicines targeting skin cancer,” Mr Brown says.
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Investments – NZ Super Fund well positioned in volatile markets
April 29, 2026
STAKEHOLDER UPDATE APRIL 2026 – NZ Super Fund well positioned in volatile markets.
The NZ Super Fund is well positioned in the current volatile market conditions with investment strategies performing as expected.
As at 31 March, Fund value stood at $86.6 billion and the Fund had returned 11.9 percent over the previous 12 months, slightly ahead of the passive Reference Portfolio benchmark, which had returned 11.01 percent (all returns after cost and before NZ tax).
Co-Chief Investment Officer Brad Dunstan says: “Our inter-generational mandate and our operational independence allow us to implement long-term investment strategies that can take advantage of market volatility. We remain heavily weighted to growth assets; therefore, the value of the Fund will fluctuate in the short term. Our focus remains on maximising long-term returns and managing risk appropriately.”
Senior investment team appointments
We’re delighted to announce three new senior appointments to our investment team.
Current team members Sian Orr and Bryan Bennett have been appointed Director, Private Equity and Director, Real Assets respectively. With some 20 years’ collective experience on the investment team, Orr and Bennett have been involved in some of the Super Fund’s most important investments as portfolio managers and have held numerous governance roles on behalf of the Fund.
Their appointments follow Brendon Jones’s promotion to Head of Real Assets and the return to the Guardians of former staffer Qing Ding in the newly-created role of Head of Portfolio Strategy and Research.
Meanwhile, Chis Parks has been named Director, Sustainable Investment – a role which will include fostering cross-team collaboration to ensure sustainability considerations are fully integrated into all parts of the Guardians’ investment process, and leading the Guardians’ stewardship activities.
Parks has 20 years’ experience across the fund management industry, including at large Australian super fund QSuper, in climate and sustainability research and as an impact investment Principal and portfolio manager.
Recruitment is continuing for a Head of Portfolio Completion and Head of Private Equity.
Judicial Review finding
We are considering our response to a judicial review decision in which the New Zealand High Court found certain parts of our current sustainable investment policy documents do not comply with legislative requirements.
In broad terms, the Court found that the relevant parts of the policy documents did not identify with sufficient clarity the standards and procedures the Guardians applies in order to invest the Super Fund “in a manner consistent with avoiding prejudice to New Zealand’s reputation as a responsible member of the world community ”.
We will update stakeholders once we have thoroughly evaluated the decision and determined how to respond to it.
Fund makes $1.6 billion tax payment to NZ Government
The Super Fund is once again the nation’s largest single taxpayer following a $1.6 billion payment to the NZ Government in the first week of April.
Tax paid by the Fund now exceeds the Government’s required capital contribution to the Fund, a trend that is set to continue over the coming decade.
On Treasury’s current modelling, the Government will continue contributing to the Fund for the next 10 years; however, forecast contributions during that time of just under $2.5 billion are dwarfed by the $20+ billion in tax Treasury expects the Government will receive from the Fund.
Tax paid by the Fund for the 2025 financial year represents approximately 10 percent of the New Zealand’s corporate tax take and 1.4 percent of total tax paid.
Treasury’s modelling of the Fund’s contributions and withdrawals profile will be updated following the NZ Government’s Budget announcement in May.
Other tax news
Meanwhile, the Government has changed provisional tax rules so that from July 2026 the Super Fund will need to make only one provisional tax payment per year, instead of the three payments currently required.
As well as aligning the Fund and its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the approach applied to KiwiSaver funds, this change will reduce compliance costs; allow us to make a more accurate assessment of our provisional tax payments; and reduce the need for us to regularly liquidate investments to meet our NZ tax liabilities.
Thin capitalisation rules will also be changed so that overseas entities looking to invest in qualifying infrastructure projects will receive the same tax treatment as their New Zealand counterparts.
The current regime limits the amount of tax-deductible debt foreign investors can use to finance projects in New Zealand.
The National Business Review quoted Revenue Minister Simon Watts as saying the changes were designed to strike a better balance between protecting the New Zealand tax base and attracting necessary funding for economic growth.
Guardians Head of Tax John Payne told NBR that the changes removed one obstacle to overseas investment, but cautioned several other factors went into determining an investment opportunity’s attractiveness.
Nevertheless, Payne said, the Fund, which often sought co-investment from overseas partners, would be spreading the word that change was coming and New Zealand was “open for business”.
Genesis Energy re-enters portfolio following change to decarbonisation method
The Super Fund will no longer exclude companies with incidental or very low exposure to fossil fuel reserves from its listed equities portfolios, following a review of the methods it uses to meet its carbon targets.
The change means the Fund has now invested in NZX-listed Genesis Energy and can consider investing in climate change transition assets that may previously have been excluded. It also removes some operational complexity.
The Fund’s carbon targets are reviewed every five years, most recently last year. The Fund is currently ahead of target reductions in carbon emissions intensity and in potential emissions from fossil fuel reserves owned by the Fund, and is on track to achieve its goal of net zero by 2050.
Fossil fuel reserves had been subject to a blanket exclusion from the Fund’s listed equities portfolio as a means of meeting overall climate targets, and to reduce exposure to climate change-related investment risk. This blanket exclusion is no longer required to meet these targets, given the Fund’s passive global equity portfolio is now tracking MSCI indices that are aligned with the Paris Agreement and subject to ongoing decarbonisation.
Farewell to GHD House; open for business at the CPO from 11 May
After more than a decade in Zurich/Jarden/GHD House, we’re moving across Te Komititanga Square into our new offices in the Chief Post Office Building, above Waitematā train station, in downtown Auckland.
The new office will be open from 11 May. We’re looking forward to hosting stakeholders there later in the year, once we’re settled in. Our new physical address is Level 1, 12 Queen Street, Auckland 1010. Our postal address and other contact details will remain the same.
PEI Awards: NZ Super wins Limited Partner of the Year Award
In March the Super Fund was named by Private Equity International (PEI) magazine as its Asia-Pacific Limited Partner of the Year. PEI said the Fund became a “hot property” for General Partners after formally relaunching its buyout programme with a particular focus on the lower mid-market.
“At a time when many LPs are seeking to consolidate their GP relationships with a smaller number of – often larger, more established – managers, NZ Super has likely positioned itself as a top priority for US and European rainmakers in 2026 and beyond.”
The category runner-up was AustralianSuper.
NZ Super Fund at Pacific Islands Investment Forum
The Super Fund sponsored a recent meeting of the Pacific Islands Investment Forum (PIIF) ‘Women in Super’ network in Vanuatu.
Women in Super Steering Committee member and Sustainable Investment Analyst at the Guardians Laumanu Mafi, who was formerly on the investment team at the Retirement Board of Tonga, said the network was focused on capability-building, strengthening female participation in the superannuation industry and improving retirement outcomes for women.
“We value our partnership with PIIF and helping with this event was a great way to contribute to an important network of female investment and pension leaders.”
The Fund has been a member of PIIF, a group of 20 Pacific Island funds, for more than a decade. Excluding the Fund, PIIF members are responsible for investing around NZ$29 billion, with the largest funds being from Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
NZ Hotel sales progress
Brookfield Asset Management last month received Overseas Investment Office consent to buy the 280-room Rydges Wellington and the 84-room Sofitel Queenstown from NZ Hotel Holdings, which is 80 percent-owned by the NZ Super Fund.
Brookfield had previously announced it would invest approximately $250 million to acquire and reposition the two properties.
This transaction follows the sale last December of the QT in Auckland’s Viaduct for $87.5 million to ASX-listed hotel operator EVT. Four other properties in Christchurch, Rotorua and Auckland remain on the market.
Domestic expansion for Datacom
Datacom, Australasia’s largest home-grown tech company, recently announced it had bought T4’s Auckland data centre.
The Highbrook facility is the second Auckland site for Datacom, which is 45 percent-owned by the NZ Super Fund, and takes the Group’s total number of sovereign data centres across New Zealand to five.
Announcing the transaction, Datacom Chief Executive Greg Davidson said the acquisition reflects the growing importance of sovereign infrastructure as demand for data, AI and secure digital services accelerates.
Read Datacom’s full announcement here: https://nzsuperfund.cmail19.com/t/d-l-gullkn-hujkdust-u/
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