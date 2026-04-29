PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 3, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 3, 2026 – Full Text
Mount Maunganui landslide: Community meeting to update on progress to re-open Mauao
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Almost 100 days since the Mt Maunganui landslide that killed six holiday-makers, the first community meeting with council will take place on Thursday evening.
It’s to give an update on re-opening Mauao which has been closed since the tragedy and comes amid unease from some at the progress so far.
It also follows a separate recent meeting aimed at businesses, with one attendee at that gathering saying business owners “were all extremely aggro”.
“I can say that quite plainly just with the lack of information that’s been given to us in the three months that this has been going on,” Gail Fagan said.
The Mt Maunganui accommodation provider said businesses were very disappointed with the council.
“We are hurting as the businesses that are concerned, a lot of businesses are down 50% or even more because people aren’t coming to the Mount,” she told RNZ.
“So the last few months have been extremely frustrating for most of us.”
Fagan was not sure if the frustrations she said businesses had would be felt by the wider community at Thursday’s meeting.
Ahead of the 5pm gathering, Mt Maunganui Ratepayers, Residents and Retailers Association president Michael O’Neill said his group had considered protest action.
“There has been a mood and a call from within our association that if something wasn’t underway within three months then should we not put together some sort of protest and all go down there and put some pressure on the council through that medium,” he told RNZ.
“At the moment we’re sort of waiting on what’s going to happen at the meeting tonight to see if we need to progress that any further.”
O’Neill said there was genuine frustration in the community about Mauao’s ongoing closure.
“When is this finally going to happen? How long is it going to take? So we’re not holding hope there’ll be any great outcomes at the meeting the council’s holding tonight.”
O’Neill said tracks had been restored at Welcome Bay by neighbouring Western Bay of Plenty District Council.
“And our council hasn’t even started to progress any sense of shovels in the ground.”
Tauranga mayor Mahé Drysdale told RNZ before the meeting that it is a certainty the mountain will open again.
“It’s great to be able to announce that it is re-opening… but there are processes to go through,” he said.
Drysdale wrote to Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell and Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford this month after the pair relayed concerns about the ongoing closures.
The mayor told the MPs that the council’s best estimates had Mt Maunganui’s summit being months away from opening, but the base track being closer to a year or more.
He also wrote that 42 slip sites on walking tracks had been inspected, with 24 of them falling into a “moderate-severe” or “severe” category.
Drysdale told RNZ the time estimates still stand.
“We just don’t know, and that’s why we are being vague,” he said.
Drysdale also said while the council wanted to give people certainty and clarity, it was also working through a re-opening that can be done safely.
“But we’ve got agreement. We’ve got contractors starting next week to remediate the tracks, and we’ve got a plan to access the summit, so that’s what we’re very much working through at the moment and as soon as we can do that then there will be that sort of staged re-opening once we can get people safely to the summit,” the mayor said.
“Around the base track is going to take a lot longer because there are just significantly more slips, a lot more work to be done,” he added.
“But we want to restore what we can when we can and do that as quickly as possible within the safety constraints because we understand how important this is for everyone and how businesses etcetera are struggling with the loss of the use of Mauao.”
The mayor also acknowledged there was frustration in the community about the Mount, which was a treasured and deeply special landmark.
Accommodation manager Gail Fagan said business were not happy with the level of communication coming from Tauranga City Council.
“Until that meeting the other night [for businesses] we didn’t know what was happening, we still basically don’t know what’s happening because they’re still waiting for all the red tape and the information and the reports and all that sort of thing,” she said.
“We do feel that probably the weather has been good enough that there could have been action on the mountain and things could have been starting to open up.”
Drysdale said after those frustrations were raised at the meeting for businesses, the council would communicate more.
“That’s a lesson for us and going forward we want to be better and we’ll tell you what we know, that’s what these meetings are about,” he said.
“I guess we haven’t had a lot of information and that’s why we haven’t shared, but I think what we heard from the business community is even if you have no information, tell us… tell us what you’re doing and that’s fine if you don’t know, but just let us know and let us keep informed about the progress.”
Drysdale said it was only a few short months ago that there was a tragic loss of life, and that would never be far from the council’s mind as decisions are made.
Michael O’Neill from the ratepayers association said there was a feeling of “gatekeeping” with only bits of information being released.
“As I said, we’re not holding our breath that things are going to happen as fast we we want them to but certainly there’s a strength of feeling that we should be back on the Mount by now, at least having the spades in the ground or doing some work to return the tracks to what they should be and for the public to be able to use them again.”
Thursday’s community meeting, at Club Mount Maunganui, is from 5pm-7pm and Drysdale said there would be “no secrets”.
“It’s just ‘this is what we know, this is what we don’t, and these are the processes that we’re going through to go forward’.”
Timelines according to the mayor
SUMMIT TRACK – “We know we’ve got a minimum of 8 to 12 weeks of remediation work to do to remediate that and then we’ve got a couple of access issues around getting safely through the land slide run-out zone, so once we can solve those then we can tell the community exactly when that’s going to be… it’s going to be months away and it’s not going to be weeks away, unfortunately.”
BASE TRACK – “We haven’t got a plan yet of exactly what every single slip is going to take to remediate it, we’re working on that at the moment… that would be my expectation that we’re probably talking closer to a year than months.”
HOT POOLS – “The pools and the campground are both in the landslide sort of run-out zone, is what we call it, so we’ve got what we call a TARP – which is a Trigger Action Response Plan. And so what we’re going to do now is what we call a quantitative landslide risk analysis, and that’s just understanding what are the risks in each bit of land, how much of a risk is there, and then we can look at what are the mitigations that we could put in place to help that risk. And then, obviously that will inform our decision making, so the quantitative landslide risk analysis is due in July and once we have that and we can understand, then that will inform the timeframe for that.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Confidence slumps, costs surge as businesses face ‘perfect storm’, ANZ survey shows
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Business confidence has slumped into negative territory, as firms face weaker activity and rising cost pressures, ANZ says.
The bank’s latest Business Outlook survey shows headline confidence dropped from a net 32.5 percent in March to minus 10.6 percent in April.
Chief economist Sharon Zollner said buried in the data was the detail that responses were weaker in late March than early April, suggesting businesses may be adapting to the shock – but it was still a “precipitous fall either way.”
She said the result confirms businesses have turned decidedly more cautious about the economic outlook.
Forward-looking indicators weakened broadly, with firms’ expected own activity – a key measure of future demand – falling from 39.3 to 19.6, while employment, investment and export intentions all declined.
Profit expectations also swung into negative territory, highlighting the strain firms are under as costs rise while demand softens.
By contrast, reported activity over the past year was relatively steady at a net 16.9 percent, suggesting the hit to sentiment has yet to fully translate into weaker output.
However, ANZ noted the environment remains challenging, with uncertainty likely to weigh on hiring and investment decisions.
“It’s a response to uncertainty to maybe defer risky decisions – and investing or employing someone are both risky decisions to make,” Zollner said.
She singled out the construction sector, where higher interest rates, rising costs and potential material shortages had left it facing a “perfect storm.”
“Some consents might be quietly going on the shelf until this uncertainty is resolved.”
At the same time, inflation pressures picked up again in the survey.
Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose from 3.1 percent to 3.8 percent, their highest level since early 2024, while cost expectations surged to their highest levels since 2023.
ANZ described the environment as a significant cost shock for businesses, but firms appear reluctant – or unable – to fully pass those higher costs on, increasing pressure on margins.
Pricing intentions were little changed during the month, and expected price increases over the next three months remained broadly steady, while wage expectations eased slightly.
Zollner said that combination would offer some reassurance to the Reserve Bank that higher inflation may not become entrenched – although she acknowledged it was “bad news for workers, who are facing cost pressures of their own as fuel prices rise.”
Zollner said the survey had not altered ANZ’s forecast for the Reserve Bank to begin raising interest rates in July, even as firms and households continue to face rising costs.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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SUNeVision Concludes Third Edition of Startup Programme
April 29, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 April 2026 – SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (“SUNeVision”, SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”), announced the successful completion of the third edition of its Startup Programme. The final winners emerged from a distinguished cohort of home-grown startups that showcase AI-driven innovations integrating advanced technology with sustainability, while contributing to Hong Kong’s vibrant startup ecosystem.
This year’s programme attracted nearly 100 high-calibre applications, the majority of which showcased AI-native solutions across smart city, green technology, digital assets, EdTech, and immersive entertainment. Through a structured series of intensive workshops, expert mentorship, and ecosystem engagement, SUNeVision supported participating startups in refining their business models and pitches, strengthening their technological capabilities, and accelerating go‑to‑market strategies.
The award-winning startups from this year’s programme include:
- AquaSage Group: A maritime fintech startup specialising in vessel tokenisation, converting traditional maritime business into regulated digital assets.
- ChatnLearn EdTech Limited: An AI‑powered platform delivering interactive and personalised English learning and speaking training.
- Green Vigor Limited: A greentech innovator deploying hydropower recycling systems within building water tanks and cooling infrastructure to generate renewable energy.
- Oh My Ink Technology Limited: An AI‑enabled tattoo try‑on platform offering real‑time skin visualisation before permanent application.
Helen Lo, Executive Director & Director, Commercial at SUNeVision, said: “We are impressed by this cohort’s exceptional ideas, which demonstrate how AI can be harnessed to deliver smarter, more personalised experiences and propel sustainable energy advancements, transforming technological innovation into tangible, real-world impact for the industry. Now in its third year, our Startup Programme has become a launchpad for high-impact innovation, empowering startups to accelerate their growth journeys and expand into global markets. We remain committed to fostering a dynamic AI ecosystem and strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a global innovation hub.”
The programme winners will receive SUNeVision Credits valued at up to HK$160,000, redeemable for support services offered by SUNeVision and the programme partners. The initiative equips startups with a solid digital foundation to deploy and scale AI‑driven applications within SUNeVision’s hyperscale data centre facilities, supported by low-latency connectivity. Participants will also gain access to a vibrant ecosystem of more than 300 technology and business partners, service providers, and key stakeholders. An array of tailored support will be provided by the programme partners, covering:
- Angelflow: Syndicate technology infrastructure
- Dataplugs: Internet and managed hosting
- Finda Cloud: Value-added cloud services and SaaS
- Nexusguard: DDoS protection and cybersecurity
- SUNeVision: Data centre colocation and hosting
- Sustainable SmartTech Ventures: AI-powered smart building management technologies
- the Hive.: Co-working space
- Votee AI: Authentic Cantonese translation
- WeExpand: Agentic AI services for sales and marketing automation
For more details about the SUNeVision Startup Programme, please visit [website].
Hashtag: #SUNeVision
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Sheep farmer Sophie Hurley breathing new life into vintage Hunterville motel
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A Turakina Valley farmer hopes to turn Hunterville into the shopfront of the North Island wool industry.
Sophie Hurley says there’s plenty of life in the 1970s motel on the main highway, which she’s shaping into a new flagship store for her luxury woollen bag business.
She saw the real estate advertisement for the well known Hunters Motel and Cafe, and “jumped at it”.
The 2122 sq m commercially zoned property was listed by experienced Hunterville and Arizto real estate agent Tony Hewitt with an asking price of $724,500.
The space comprises seven “once vibrant” one-bedroom and combined two-bedroom motel suites, with offstreet parking.
Sold on as ‘as is’ basis, Hewitt said it was an amazing, busy establishment. He’s thrilled the new “down to earth” owners are giving it a new lease on life.
Hurley is the co-owner of upmarket brand Honest Wolf, which she manages with partner Sam. The new store is across the road from the building they currently rent.
The wool insulation is already going in to warm the large 70s open-plan space of the old cafe, with a winter opening a possibility.
Hurley is used to creating something out of what’s already there.
“We use our wool off our own family farm up the Turakina Valley,” she said. “We shear our ewes and use our wool.
“Obviously, being on the main highway, you’re getting travellers, people coming through all the time, whether they’re international or local.
“Initially, people wondered why we might put a face up in a little rural town, but for us, our store is becoming a huge part of our business.
“It’s a place to stop between Wellington and Taupō, or wherever you might be travelling, and Hunterville is a destination now – it’s gaining more and more offerings.”
As well as selling a variety of products, the space will also be used to educate school groups and tourists about the wool industry, and it’s not the only place to stop in Hunterville.
Two years ago, a group of farmers and locals banded together to buy the town’s former art deco pub, the Argyle.
It’s now an upmarket watering hole and eatery. The town known for hits Huntaway Festival and the iconic Shemozzle shepherds race, now has a growing reputation as an escape from the city.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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AI for Global Civilization: China-Singapore Dialogue Held in Singapore
May 1, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2026 – AI for Global Civilization: China-Singapore Dialogue was held in Singapore on April 28. The event gathered around 100 participants, including experts, scholars, and representatives from Chinese and Singaporean academic institutions, cultural organizations, as well as technology and cultural enterprises. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on China-Singapore digital industry cooperation and how digital and intelligent technologies empower inter-civilizational mutual learning. They also jointly showcased innovative achievements and frontier practices of both sides in the integrated field of culture and technology.
Opening remarks were delivered by Yuan Lin, Executive Assistant to the President of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, and Wang Donghai, Associate Director of NUS Enterprise. Keynote speeches were delivered by Cai Yiyu, Professor at Nanyang Technological University; Director of the Computer-Aided Engineering Labs and The Strategic Research Program on Virtual Reality; Co-President of Association of Global Technomics Education and Exchange; Cui Kai, Director of the Digital Culture Promotion Department, Center for International Cultural Communication, China International Communications Group (CICG); and Yang Jianwei, Visiting Professor at the National University of Singapore.
Yuan Lin stated that the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology has injected new momentum into China-Singapore cultural exchanges. He stressed the importance of innovating cultural expression forms empowered by digital intelligence, upholding a correct value orientation in technological application, deepening people-to-people exchanges enabled by smart technologies, and actively exploring the profound value of intelligent technologies in advancing cross-cultural understanding.
Wang Donghai pointed out that it is essential to prioritize the integration of technological applications with social needs. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence to build bridges for civilizational exchange helps enhance cross-cultural understanding, enabling technology to better serve humanity and drive social progress.
Cai Yiyu noted that Singapore is forging ahead in cutting-edge fields including semiconductors, aerospace and artificial intelligence, opening up broad prospects for bilateral cooperation between China and Singapore. He emphasized that digital and intelligent technologies can be harnessed to revitalize and inherit traditional culture via youthful, trendy formats, thereby further deepening scientific, technological and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
Cui Kai stated that intelligent imaging technology is profoundly reshaping the logic of cross-cultural narrative. Digital content creation is not merely about keeping pace with technological advancement; more importantly, it should take emotional resonance as the bond to break down cultural barriers, foster in-depth empathy, mutual learning and appreciation among global civilizations, and enable more outstanding civilizational achievements to be seen, understood and respected worldwide.
Yang Jianwei noted that artificial intelligence is becoming an important vehicle for inter-civilizational mutual learning, while cultural differences remain a core obstacle to cross-cultural communication. He advocated for the innovative and rational use of artificial intelligence in the future to eliminate prejudices and enhance civilizational understanding through technological power.
In the Case Sharing Session, guest speakers included Lisa Meng, Head of Singapore of Tencent Cloud International; Koh Chin Yee, Managing Director of Singapore Eye; Bai Yu, Director and Partner of LAiPIC; Hu Chengchen, Founder & CEO of ClariPpi (Singapore); Jane Zhao, SVP and Head of Global Business at Mininglamp Technology; and Jerry Tuo, AI Technology Director of Red Fun Planet. They delivered insightful presentations on the application prospects of artificial intelligence in content production as well as inter-civilizational mutual learning and exchange.
The participating guests agreed that artificial intelligence has brought revolutionary changes to the intelligent production, targeted communication and immersive presentation of cultural content. China and Singapore boast strong complementarity in digital infrastructure and cultural resources. Going forward, the two sides may deepen cooperation in joint research and development and scenario-based application, develop benchmark cultural-technology products and integrated solutions tailored for Southeast Asia, and jointly advance the high-quality development of the digital cultural industry.
This event was jointly hosted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and the Center for International Cultural Communication,CICG, with Nanyang Technological University and other cultural and business exchange institutions participating as supporting partners.
Hashtag: #ACCWS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Genki AI Global Debut: Scaling IP Management with Autonomous Operation Technology
April 30, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2026 – Genki AI, an all-in-one AI autonomous engine for IP management, officially launched globally on May 1, 2026. It solves critical pain points in the creator economy: most creators excel at IP incubation but lack skills in product design, supply chain and cross-border operations, while existing tools are fragmented and cause serious “value leakage”.
With the core concept “From Ideas To Income – Instantly”, Genki AI provides a one-click full-chain workflow. Creators only need to upload images or input prompts, and the platform automatically generates IP assets and POD product mock-ups, creates localized e-commerce pages, produces multi-channel marketing materials, and connects global logistics and distribution networks. Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms or single AI tools, it integrates the entire commercial value chain.
In private beta testing, creators launched global stores in less than 15 minutes, far shorter than the traditional 3–6 months. Top IP collections achieved over 3.2% conversion rate and more than $3,250 in first-week sales, reducing backend operation time by 90%.
To celebrate its launch, Genki AI launched the Global Creator Recruitment Program for digital artists. Selected partners can enjoy priority exposure, exclusive onboarding support and favorable revenue sharing, while keeping full IP ownership.
Genki AI aims to shift the creator economy from traffic competition to long-term IP value building. It lets creators focus on creation while AI handles complex global commerce. The platform will keep upgrading its AI and cross-border services, helping every creative idea realize global commercial value.
Visit the Website here: https://www.genkios.com/
Hashtag: #GenkiAI
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Economy – RBNZ Governor engages Waikato community on economic outlook
April 30, 2026
29 April 2026 – On Wednesday 29 April, Governor Dr Anna Breman spoke with a range of business owners, young professionals, and local leaders in Hamilton as part of her regional engagement programme.
The discussion took place during a panel hosted by Waikato Young Professionals in partnership with Love the Centre, bringing together voices from across the central city business community.
Titled “Bridging the Gap: Understanding the national economy through a local lens,” the panel explored the current economic environment and connected global developments to what is happening on the ground in Waikato, and what that means for businesses and individuals.
On the panel, Dr Breman discussed global economic trends, inflation and cost pressures, and how households and businesses are responding in a changing environment. The conversation also highlighted regional insights, including business conditions in Hamilton, emerging opportunities, and the growth in shaping the Waikato economy.
Dr Breman said the current global environment continues to present economic headwinds, but the New Zealand economy can weather these challenges.
“The Middle East conflict has disrupted global supply chains, pushing up prices for oil, fertilisers, and other goods facing shortages. As a small open economy, New Zealand cannot avoid being buffeted by these global forces. The impact will be felt differently across sectors, regions, and households.”
“While these conditions are difficult, monetary policy can and should ensure that a temporary increase in inflation does not turn into enduring inflationary pressures. The best contribution monetary policy can make is to remain focused on ensuring aggregate inflation returns to 2 percent over the medium term.”
Dr Breman noted that recent inflation data reflects these global pressures.
“Annual CPI inflation was 3.1 percent in the March 2026 quarter, above our 1 to 3 percent target range. This was slightly higher than expected at the time of the April monetary policy decision, and somewhat higher than anticipated prior to the Middle East conflict. Much of the increase was driven by fuel prices. Measures of core inflation, which look through this volatility, have remained stable within the target band.”
She added that the Reserve Bank remains focused on balancing inflation control with supporting economic recovery.
“The Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision on 8 April to hold the OCR at 2.25 percent balanced the potential benefits of responding pre-emptively to the risk of higher medium-term inflation against the cost of unnecessarily stifling the economic recovery.
“We remain ready to act decisively and in a timely manner if there are signs that short-term inflation is feeding into more persistent pressures, to ensure inflation settles sustainably at 2 percent over the medium term.”
“The MPC continues to keep a close watch on developments in the Middle East and incoming data, and will continue to assess what this means for New Zealand’s inflation outlook.”
The Waikato engagement forms part of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s regional engagement programme, which sees the Governor and senior leaders, including External MPC member Hayley Gourley who joined Dr Breman on this Hamilton engagement, connect directly with communities across the country.
The programme aims to build a better understanding of how the Reserve Bank decisions are affecting people and businesses in different regions, while also providing an opportunity for the Reserve Bank to hear firsthand about local experiences, challenges, and perspectives.
More information
Governor engagements for April 2026 – Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua: https://govt.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=bd316aa7ee4f5679c56377819&id=82004840fb&e=f3c68946f8
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Australian mattress manufacturer A.H. Beard Limited collapses, leave 40 jobless
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
About 40 workers in New Zealand have lost their jobs after the shock collapse of an Australian-owned mattress manufacturer A.H. Beard Limited on Tuesday.
The Australian parent company entered voluntary administration after 126 years in business yesterday with the New Zealand company placed into liquidation on the same day.
“These workers turned up to their jobs yesterday and were told it was over. There was no warning, no time to prepare. That kind of shock takes a real toll, and the financial uncertainty on top of it makes it worse,” said E tū Director Mat Danaher.
Danaher was critical of the company’s lack of communication.
“Normally, employers in this situation will sit down with workers several months in advance and explain to them what the issues are, what kind of measures they might be trying to take to deal with it,” he told Checkpoint.
“[Workers have] known for some time that the company wasn’t doing as well as it had done in the past, but it was a surprise and there’d been no indication there was any intention to close up the business,” he said.
He said the sudden nature of the closure had left workers in a deeply difficult position.
“Workers are now waiting to find out what they’ll receive in unpaid wages and holiday pay, and many of them can’t afford to wait long.”
“This is happening against a backdrop of high unemployment and a cost of living that is still grinding people down. Losing your job suddenly, in that environment, is genuinely frightening.”
Danaher wanted to see government intervention.
These workers deserve real support, and they deserve it quickly. Similar is happening up and down the country, and we need an active government plan to support workers and retain decent jobs in New Zealand.”
An E tū member said the closure had blindsided the workforce.
“When we heard the news, we felt shocked and heartbroken. We never thought anything like this would happen.”
“We will need help,” the member said. “There is so much uncertainty about the financial side of things, paying the bills, the power, the water, and just keeping the house going.”
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NZ Warriors fan favourite Chanel Harris-Tavita latest to test NRL free agency
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Another week, another player free agency question for NZ Warriors coach Andrew Webster.
One of the many sideshows provided by the NRL is the seemingly non-stop procession of off-contract players trying to secure their futures with rival clubs, while also supposedly devoting themselves to the task immediately at hand – helping their current club to a championship.
Some fans see this as part of the entertainment, others as an unwanted distraction or even a conflict of interest.
This week’s fairly substantiated rumours involve Warriors five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita in discussions with North Queensland Cowboys over a possible move next season.
Harris-Tavita is currently battling with Tanah Boyd and Luke Metcalf for his starting spot in the halves, while Te Maire Martin, Luke Hanson and Jett Cleary are also breathing down his neck.
His form during the Warriors’ 6-2 start to the season has been compelling.
In the opening win over Sydney Roosters, he scored two tries, but was knocked out early in the following game and missed the third under concussions protocols. He was benched for the only two losses of the campaign, but returned when Metcalf tweaked a hamstring and starred in a historic win over Melbourne Storm.
Despite Metcalf’s return from injury this week, Webster has retained the status quo, but exactly where Harris-Tavita fits into the equation beyond 2026 is still unknown.
“That’s a private conversation we’d have with Chanel,” Webster said. “We love him and we don’t want him to leave, but we’ll see how it continues to play out.”
If that sounds familiar, the coach expressed very similar sentiments just days before four-time Simon Mannering Medal winner and former club captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck confirmed he was heading to England next season.
Cowboys coach Todd Payten knows Harris-Tavita well from his tenure as Warriors assistant and interim head coach, when Stephen Kearney was sacked during Covid exile across the Tasman, so a reunion doesn’t seem that farfetched.
The Cowboys are currently well served by Queensland Origin star Tom Dearden and Jake Clifford in the halves, but there are doubts over the latter’s future with the club.
“I obviously knew he’s off contract,” Webster said of Harris-Tavita. “He’s been off contract since 1 November, so I know it’s a busy period for every player off contract.
“Chanel and I are in dialogue around it. Communication’s been good, I’ll say that, but I don’t know the ins and outs of it from an external point of view.
“I just know that we continue to have conversations.”
The term “off contract” is slightly misleading. Harris-Tavita is still contracted for this season, but last November, he was allowed to start talking to other clubs on the open market.
“I just need to keep playing my best footy – and I think that’s still ahead of me – and let the agent take care of everything else,” he deflected two weeks ago.
Luckily, Webster tends to avoid scrolling social media, but the thought of Harris-Tavita heading elsewhere is breaking the hearts of ‘Wahs’ faithful, who have embraced him as a fan favourite, since he ruptured a testicle in service of their team in 2022.
He brought up his century of games for the club last week against the Dolphins.
“I’m having conversations with him, me personally, but I don’t like to play recruitment out in the media,” Webster insisted.
“I understand it. At the end of the day, players are off contract on 1 November and we have so many halfbacks in that situation, so we all need to sit and wait and see how the season unfolds.
“A week in rugby league is a long time, let alone six months, and we’re at the halfway point from 1 November – it’ll work itself out.”
At times like this, Webster’s priority must be keeping his team focused on the next game and taking the emotion out of contract negotiations that may leave players feeling slighted by their club.
“I don’t think they spit the dummy, I just think they have to look after their interests,” he said. “It’s their business, and they have to put food on the table and pay the mortgage.
“I just understand it and no-one’s spat the dummy. I don’t think we’ve had anyone spit the dummy here that’s left our club … maybe one or two.
“If you have open dialogue and you chat, it’s just the business side of it.”
Metcalf led the Dally M Medal standings last year, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury, and extending his contract became a clear priority for the club during the off-season. He is now committed until the end of 2028.
Boyd is also in the final year of a two-year deal, but his outstanding performances this season have really turned the halves rotation on its head. He leads the competition in kicks and kick metres, and slotted a conversion from near the sideline for victory against the Dolphins.
Martin played five-eighth for North Queensland in the 2017 NRL grand final, but is possibly the most dispensable of the leading contenders, while Cleary – son of former Warriors coach Ivan and brother of Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan – is biding his time in reserve grade, before his inevitable elevation to first grade.
Meantime, Webster has learned not to tinker with a winning combination, with Metcalf currently consigned to the interchange bench against Parramatta Eels on Saturday.
“I think it’s been clear, at the moment, we’re just rewarding the team that’s playing well,” he said. “Luke’s back this week, but we’ve rewarded Boydy and Chanel.
“They all have a part to play at different stages, and it’ll work itself out through form and the rugby league gods – they always pull you into line at the right time.
“I thought it was a really good time [for Metcalf] to come back last time. We had had a lack of continuity around that six spot for a while, through head knocks and injury.
“Luke Hanson debuted against the Knights, so it was a good time to put [Metcalf] back in, but unfortunately, through injury, it didn’t work out.
“How we integrate him will be based on circumstances – form, winning, injuries. I’m just going to play it by ear.
“I always find, when I plan ahead, it goes the other way anyway, so I just stay openminded.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Police appeal after aggravated robbery at business in Christchurch’s Somerfield
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Christchurch are appealing for help from the public.
Officers were called to a business on Milton Street in Somerfield after an employee and a member of the public were allegedly threatened with a weapon on 17 April.
“Thankfully they were uninjured, however, are understandably shaken by the incident,” police said.
Officers were looking for three people they believed could help with the investigation.
“If you recognise the people pictured or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please get in touch with us,” police said.
Information could be provided via 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105 and using the reference number 260417/9520.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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