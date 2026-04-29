Government cracking down on large nitrous oxide canisters as misuse continues to grow

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rose Garratt

Large nitrous oxide canisters will automatically be classed as psychoactive substances if they do not have a lawful use, with the government introducing measures to crack down on their misuse.

The gas has common legitimate medical and commercial uses, such as for pain relief or anaesthesia, or as a propellant to make whipped cream.

But the recreational use of nitrous oxide, or nangs, is illegal under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2013.

Despite that, enforcement currently required proof of intent.

The government will bring in new rules so proof of intent is no longer required, and all large canisters over 10 grams will be automatically regulated under the act.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the large canisters could contain up to 3.3 litres of gas.

“While they are often marketed as ‘cream chargers’, the Ministry of Health has not identified any legitimate use for them, and has not found evidence of caterers using canisters of this size,” he said.

Brown said misuse continued to grow, and it was becoming a serious public health concern.

“The harms can be significant and long-lasting, and it is clear we need to do more,” he said.

The government would also bring in a new import restriction under the Customs and Excise Act 2018, which would require importers of all forms of nitrous oxide to get approval from the Director-General of Health before bringing it into New Zealand.

“This will prevent imports intended for inhalation for recreational use, helping keep high-risk supply out of the market while ensuring legitimate users can continue to access it,” Brown said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said automatically classifying large canisters as psychoactive substances would make enforcement simpler and more effective for police.

“Anyone who sells or supplies nitrous oxide for the purpose of inducing a psychoactive effect already faces penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment or fines of up to $500,000,” he said.

“These changes close loopholes and give police clearer tools to crack down on those putting New Zealanders at risk.”

In February, a Checkpoint investigation showed how easy it was to get nitrous oxide from dairies, vape stores, and convenience stores.

The investigation found of 16 stores visited across Auckland, at least half were willing to sell canisters with virtually no checks.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand