Environment – Strong public support and global evidence back NZ First’s Container Return Scheme Bill

Source: Reloop Pacific

Wellington: The bottle bill proposal announced today by NZ First is strongly supported by New Zealanders and backed by extensive international evidence showing Container Return Schemes deliver major gains in recycling and litter reduction.

“The evidence is clear: container return schemes work and New Zealanders want one,” said Robert Kelman, Director Reloop Pacific. “This is a practical, well-tested policy that delivers real environmental and community benefits and we hope all New Zealand political parties back the legislation.”

Recent nationwide polling shows more than three-quarters of New Zealanders support a Container Return Scheme, with support cutting across all political parties, age groups and regions. Public backing is also strong worldwide. Surveys across more than a dozen countries show around 80% support for Container Return Schemes, with support often even higher where schemes are already operating. Support tends to grow once a scheme is up and running.

Countries with well-designed schemes routinely achieve return rates above 90%, including Germany (98%), Finland (99%) and Norway (92%). In Lithuania, return rates increased from 34% to around 90% within two years of their scheme’s introduction. International experience shows container return schemes are one of the most effective recycling policies available.

New Zealand already has a co-designed, locally tailored draft scheme that has undergone extensive analysis and consultation. With more than 2.5 billion drink containers sold each year and many still ending up in landfill or litter, a Container Return Scheme represents a proven, popular solution to boost recycling and cut litter.

“New Zealand has the public support, the international proof points and a ready-made scheme design. What we need now is for Parliament to get on with it,” said Kelman.

Independent situation analysis and international evidence

https://www.reloopplatform.org/resources/policy-development-for-a-container-return-scheme-in-new-zealand-situation-analysis