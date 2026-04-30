Funding boost for SunSmart cancer prevention programme

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government and the Cancer Society have jointly agreed to invest $1 million each to expand the SunSmart programme, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

Expanded SunSmart programme to strengthen national skin cancer prevention efforts

Health New Zealand will invest $1 million, alongside the Cancer Society bringing total funding to $2 million for the 26/27 year

Wider reach of sun‑safety messages across schools, workplaces, and communities

“New Zealand has some of the highest rates of skin cancer and melanoma in the world, despite skin cancer being one of the most preventable forms of cancer,” Mr Brown says.

“Each year, around 2,800 invasive melanomas are diagnosed, and an estimated 90,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are treated. Around 500 New Zealanders die from skin cancers, including melanoma, each year, which is why prevention and early detection are so important.”

The SunSmart programme is a public education campaign that promotes simple, effective behaviours – slip, slop, slap and wrap – through web resources, social media, posters and pamphlets.

It has a focus on children and families, young adults, and outdoor workers.

The initiative is expected to include:

A nationwide public education campaign promoting SunSmart behaviours

Updated digital and online content

Practical resources and support for schools and communities

Exploration of a programme to support outdoor workers with prevention and early detection

The investment responds to long-standing calls from the Cancer Society and wider sector for a more coordinated national approach to skin cancer prevention education across schools, workplaces and communities.

Recent data highlights the scale of the challenge. Nearly two-thirds of New Zealanders reported at least one sunburn last summer, and more than a quarter experienced severe sunburn. Young adults were particularly affected.

“Sunburn is a major risk factor for melanoma and other skin cancers, and these figures show the importance of strengthening prevention efforts – especially for younger New Zealanders and those most at risk.”

“This investment supports a well‑established, evidence-based programme, and I want to acknowledge the Cancer Society for their longstanding advocacy and leadership in skin cancer prevention.

“The Government is focussed on fixing the basics and building the future of our health system and cancer prevention is key to this. This investment builds upon the Government’s record investment in cancer medicines and treatments, including five new cancer medicines targeting skin cancer,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI