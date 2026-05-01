Israel Attacks Flotilla – Israeli forces illegally attack peaceful humanitarian flotilla – Greenpeace

Source: Greenpeace



Last night, Israeli forces attacked the peaceful civilian-led Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza.

More than 20 vessels were illegally boarded and harassed in international waters, 600 nautical miles from Gaza, by Israeli forces, who have detained 175 flotilla participants.

Greenpeace, whose ship the Arctic Sunrise is sailing with flotilla, providing technical and operational maritime support, has written to the Foreign Minister Winston Peter this morning, urging him to immediately condemn the attack and demand the immediate release of people abducted by Israeli military last night, including New Zealand citizens.

The governments of Italy and Turkey have already issued formal statements of condemnation regarding the interceptions and detentions.

“Blocking aid and targeting those who attempt to deliver it are violations of international humanitarian law,” says Executive Director of Greenpeace Aotearoa, Russel Norman.

“Greenpeace stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with the many brave individuals risking their freedom and safety aboard the flotilla. Humanitarian assistance must be respected and protected at all times and at all costs.

“The New Zealand Government must take concrete and immediate action to help end the genocide being inflicted by Israel on the people of Gaza. We continue to call on the Coalition Government to place immediate sanctions on Israel and take action to uphold international law.”

The Israeli government continues to enforce a full blockade by land and sea of aid and food from international organisations.

Greenpeace Aotearoa also called on the Foreign Minister this morning to demand that UN Member States provide guarantees for the safety of the flotilla in their endeavors to create a humanitarian corridor and take immediate action to support and protect the flotilla vessels currently sailing towards ports in Crete.

The organisation continues to call on the Coalition Government to bring in strong and comprehensive sanctions on Israel, similar to those imposed on Russia.