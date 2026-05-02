Peace activist urges government to reject US proposal to help reopen Strait of Hormuz

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Johnny Blades / VNP

A peace activist is urging the New Zealand government to reject a US proposal to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The shipping route has been largely blocked by Iran since February, causing the price of oil to soar.

Peace Action Wellington spokesperson Valerie Morse feared New Zealand’s involvement would be an endorsement of the conflict.

“We are of the view that the responsibility for the situation sits squarely with the United States and Israel,” she said.

“Their illegal and unprovoked war was the catalyst for the situation, and an end to the war is what will resolve the situation.”

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand had received “initial and preliminary information”.

“We are in the process of asking questions and seeking more information about this preliminary proposal.

“Accordingly, we are not close to a point where the New Zealand government would be making any decisions about it.”

Morse urged the government to condemn the Iran war, to give New Zealand confidence that it would not get involved.

“We have not heard an unequivocal statement from the New Zealand government making it clear that this is an illegal war.

“Until we hear that, I don’t have any confidence, and I don’t think many people have any confidence, that New Zealand is not going to sign up for some further US military engagement.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand