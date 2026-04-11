PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 11, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 11, 2026 – Full Text
Asia Pacific dominates top rankings in Kearney’s 2026 FDI Confidence Index® amid global geopolitical tension and industrial policy expansion
April 10, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- Asia Pacific holds the largest share of ranked markets on the Index for the first time in more than a decade, claiming 10 out of 25 spots.
- Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea and India see leaps in ranking as Thailand and Malaysia re-enter the top 25.
- Technological and innovation capabilities emerges as the most important factor shaping investment decisions.
- Industrial policy is now critical in investment decisions, with 84 percent of investors citing it as extremely or very important.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2026 – Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council today released the 2026 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index (FDICI), an annual survey of global business executives that ranks markets most likely to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) over the next three years. The 2026 Index sees Asia Pacific (APAC) claiming the largest share of the ranked markets (10 out of 25) for the first time in more than a decade, amid a global investment environment shaped by intensifying geopolitical tensions, expanding industrial policy, and accelerating technological competition.
The survey, conducted in January 2026 among more than 500 senior executives from leading corporations worldwide, shows that companies remain committed to international investment despite mounting uncertainty. Eighty-eight percent of respondents say they plan to increase foreign direct investment over the next three years, signaling sustained confidence in long-term global opportunities.
The United States and Canada retain their first and second positions on the Index. Japan rises to third, and China (including Hong Kong) climbs to fourth. Singapore (8th), South Korea (11th) and India (22nd) post gains as Thailand (20th) and Malaysia (21st) re-enter the top 25 list after three and 12 years respectively— reflecting a strong showing from APAC.
“The APAC region emerges as a winner as investors recalibrate how they make decisions in a more turbulent operating environment,” said Shigeru Sekinada, Region Chair, Asia Pacific at Kearney. “The technological capability, economic growth potential, and geopolitical relevance offered by the top-ranking APAC markets make them choice FDI destinations among a business community that is both actively pursuing emerging opportunities and attentive to mounting complexities and risks.”
Middle powers and emerging markets attract renewed investor interest
Most APAC markets in the top 25 list saw improvements in rankings, but none as remarkable as Singapore, which rose from 15th to 8th place. This leap can be attributed to the city-state’s reputation as a hub for R&D and innovation, supported by tax incentives, research grants, and partnerships. One third (34 percent) of investors in the survey cite Singapore’s technological innovation as the strongest reason to invest there, followed by its economic performance (30 percent), driven by expansions in biomedical manufacturing and electronics, and sustained AI-driven semiconductor and server related growth.
Singapore’s significant gain in this year’s Index, alongside those of markets like Saudi Arabia, reflects the rise of “middle powers”—markets that are neither great powers nor small states but still exercise meaningful influence in international politics and generally abide by global rules and norms.
Meanwhile, emerging markets remain dynamic and increasingly interconnected with global investment flows. China ranks as the top market on the Emerging Markets Index for the third consecutive year. Thailand and Malaysia (6th and 7th on the Emerging Markets Index) post some of the largest gains in the rankings while Vietnam (16th) rises three spots.Investor sentiment toward emerging markets has improved modestly year over year, suggesting that companies are increasingly looking beyond traditional investment hubs as they expand supply chains and pursue growth opportunities across a broader set of emerging markets.
Innovation drives investment decisions
Technological and innovation capabilities rank as the most important factor influencing where companies choose to invest, surpassing traditional considerations such as regulatory efficiency and domestic economic performance. As investment in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and data-driven technologies accelerates worldwide, markets with strong innovation ecosystems are increasingly viewed as the most attractive destinations for long-term investment.
Investors cite technological innovation as the strongest or tied strongest reason to invest in 10 of the 25 markets on the Index, including Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan (China).
Geopolitical risk and industrial policy reshape the investment landscape
Executives remain alert to rising global risks even as investment intentions remain strong. Geopolitical tensions rank as the most likely development over the next year (36 percent), followed by commodity price increases and political instability in developed markets (30 percent).
“Geopolitical instability and rising commodity prices have proven to be major factors impacting global business this year, as reflected in the current Middle East conflict. Supply chain resilience, diversification of energy sources and government policies will be crucial for markets to maintain their attractiveness in the eyes of investors in the medium term,” said Sekinada.
At the same time, industrial policy is playing an increasingly central role in shaping investment decisions. According to the survey, 84 percent of investors globally say industrial policy is extremely or very important in determining where they invest, and 57 percent believe it has a positive impact on their company’s business performance. APAC investors show strong support for infrastructure development and subsidies as the most effective industrial policy tools, with 88 percent of investors in the region viewing infrastructure-focused industrial policy as favorable, and 80 percent saying the same for subsidies.
About the 2026 Kearney FDI Confidence Index®
The 2026 Kearney FDI Confidence Index® is constructed using primary data from a proprietary survey of 507 senior executives of the world’s leading corporations. The survey was conducted in January 2026. Respondents include C-level executives and regional and business leaders. All participating companies have annual revenues of $500 million or more. The companies are headquartered in 30 countries and span all sectors.
The Index is calculated as a weighted average of the number of high, medium, and low responses to questions on the likelihood of making a direct investment in a select market over the next three years.
Index values are based on responses only from companies headquartered in foreign markets. For example, the Index value for the United States was calculated without responses from US-headquartered investors. Higher Index values indicate more attractive investment targets.
All economic growth figures presented in the report are the latest estimates and forecasts available from Oxford Economics unless otherwise noted. Other secondary sources include investment promotion agencies, central banks, ministries of finance and trade, relevant news media, and other major data sources.
https://www.kearney.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/kearney/
Hashtag: #Kearney
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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First City Deal: A step forward for growth – BusinessNZ
April 10, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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Manufacturing data yet to show signs of war’s impact
April 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
- Manufacturing activity eases marginally to 53.2 from 54.8 in February – above 50 is expansion
- All five sub-indexes positive, growth slows in production, new order, and deliveries
- Firms may have moved to cushion Middle East conflict impact by stockpiling, building up inventory
- Sharp lift in negative comments about business outlook, as conflict clouds outlooks
Manufacturing sector activity remained resilient in March and has yet to be significantly hit by the Middle East conflict.
The BNZ-Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) slowed to 53.2 from 54.8 the month before. A reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.
“The PMI result supports our view that economic growth was reasonable in the first quarter of the year, even though material headwinds had accumulated by quarter’s end,” BNZ senior economist Doug Steel said.
All ﬁve sub-indices stayed in expansion with gains for employment and finished stocks, and a slowing for new orders, production, deliveries of raw materials.
Steel said the sector was resilient, although it was likely too early for the conflict to have had a significant negative impact on activity.
“While the PMI is no longer trending higher, it hasn’t been unduly hit by the fuel price surge and uncertainty of war. At least not yet.”
“There is evidence of some temporary PMI support from spending being brought forward and businesses stockpiling.”
However, the level of negative comments from firms about their outlook rose markedly to 62 percent from 44.5 percent.
“While the PMI only eased a touch, the drop in positive comments suggests the energy price shock is front of mind for many,” Steel said.
He said it was difficult to forecast how the Middle East would end up, with manufacturing activity rising and falling in line with commodity price moves, which at the moment were being driven by a supply shock.
“Currently rising prices are more likely to dampen manufacturing activity and economic growth, both in New Zealand and abroad.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Thousands of litres of diesel stolen from Marton business
April 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Police are investigating a theft of more than 3000 litres of diesel in the Manawatū town of Marton this week.
Sergeant Wayne Sandbrook said two men arrived early on Tuesday morning at a Marton business in a white light truck and filled a small fuel trailer, a fuel pod and drums with diesel from an on-site tank.
Sandbrook said the loss of a large amount of fuel was a major hit for a local business.
Police had noted a nationwide trend of attempted fuel thefts, and cases had come before the courts in Hamilton and Christchurch this week.
“Both people involved have attempted to hide their identity, but we’re continuing to make enquiries to hold these offenders to account,” Sandbrook said.
“We would like to hear from anyone who saw a white-coloured light truck towing a small fuel trailer in the Marton area around the time of the offending, or any other suspicious activity.”
Anyone with information was urged to call or log onto the 105 website and use the reference number 260407/4600, or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Offending like this hurts hard-working people in our community, and our message to people is if you see anything suspicious, please report it to us immediately.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Police investigating fuel theft from Marton business
April 10, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the theft of about 3000 litres of diesel from a Marton business this week.
The theft happened on Tuesday, between 4.20am and 4.50am and was reported at 8am.
Sergeant Wayne Sandbrook says two men arrived in a light truck and were seen filling a fuel trailer, a fuel pod and drums with diesel from an on-site tank.
“The offenders have made off with a large amount of diesel, which is a major hit for a local business and its hard-working staff.
“Both people involved have attempted to hide their identity, but we’re continuing to make enquiries to hold these offenders to account. We will not accept this offending in our community.
“A Scene of Crime Officer has processed the scene, but we would like to hear from anyone who saw a white-coloured light truck towing a small fuel trailer in the Marton area around the time of the offending, or any other suspicious activity.”
Anyone with information is asked to make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260407/4600.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Offending like this hurts hard-working people in our community, and our message to people is if you see anything suspicious, please report it to us immediately.”
People are encouraged to follow Police prevention advice at: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/personal-community-safety/fue…
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre.
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Research – ACT and National dominate LinkedIn while Labour barely shows up — new report ranks every NZ MP
April 10, 2026
10 April 2026 – New Zealand’s first comprehensive ranking of MP LinkedIn performance reveals a striking digital divide between the government and opposition benches.
A new report from Blackland PR and digital communications specialist Seamus Boyer has ranked every New Zealand MP on their LinkedIn performance, exposing wide gaps in how political parties are using the platform.
The MP LinkedIn Power List 2026 analysed the LinkedIn presence of all MPs with findable profiles across 2025, scoring each on profile quality, posting consistency, content impact, network size, content quality, and engagement behaviour. Content quality was weighted most heavily.
“LinkedIn has evolved well beyond a job-hunting or humble-brag platform. With an estimated 3.3 million New Zealand members and comment activity growing 24% in 2025, it has become a place where business leaders, public servants, industry stakeholders, and journalists spend significant time,” says Seamus Boyer.
“LinkedIn offers politicians a relatively high-trust environment to communicate directly with exactly the audiences that shape opinion and policy.”
ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden and National’s Ryan Hamilton shared the top ranking, with ACT punching well above its weight relative to its parliamentary size. National dominated the overall leaderboard, with 18 of the top 25 places. Green MP Francisco Hernández was the standout from the opposition benches, coming in fifth.
In contrast Labour’s performance is strikingly weak. The party’s first representative on the list, Duncan Webb, ranked 24th. Leader Chris Hipkins came in at 68th equal, with his most recent post being from February 2019.
“We understand that Labour has different audiences, but it does want to build its credibility with business. Yet it’s almost completely absent from a key platform well suited to that goal. That’s a significant missed opportunity,” says Nick Gowland from Blackland PR.
And surprisingly, while National has the largest audience on LinkedIn, the party could be doing more.
“Too much content remains reactive rather than using LinkedIn to seed ideas or shape conversations early on. National MPs have the reach. Their opportunity is to be more deliberate about leading discussions and showing up as thought leaders,” says Seamus Boyer.
“The MPs doing this well aren’t just broadcasting announcements. They’re showing up with personality, adding context, engaging in debate, and treating LinkedIn as a genuine conversation platform rather than a noticeboard. The audience rewards that approach,”
The most-engaged post of 2025 was from ACT list MP Laura McClure, whose post about deepfake legislation drew nearly 6,500 engagements.
“The post had a compelling hook, image, and a subject with genuine public interest,” says Seamus Boyer.
“In contrast, the dominant pattern across all parties was “post and ghost,” with MPs posting content but failing to engage with replies or join the conversation in comments. Only 16 MPs engaged consistently and meaningfully.”
Key stats
- 91 MPs with a findable LinkedIn profile
- 27 MPs who didn’t post at all in 2025
- 35 Average posts per MP across the year
- 16 MPs engaging consistently in comments
The full report, including the complete ranking of all 91 MPs and party-by-party analysis, is available at blacklandpr.com and seamus.nz.
About Blackland PR
Blackland PR is a Wellington-based strategic communications consultancy specialising in persuasive communications with real New Zealanders. The firm works across public and private sector organisations on media strategy, stakeholder engagement, and public affairs.
About Seamus Boyer
Seamus Boyer is a digital communications consultant specialising in strategic storytelling and social media for the public sector, working with central and local government clients across New Zealand and Australia. He spent a decade in journalism before moving into communications.
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Storm News – ASB prepared to support customers ahead of forecast cyclone
April 10, 2026
ASB is preparing to support customers who may be affected by the forecast cyclone expected to impact parts of the North Island this weekend.
Targeted support will be offered to any weather impacted customers on a case-by-case basis, with options including:
- Deferring home loan repayments for up to three months or interest only for three months.
- Immediate consideration of requests for emergency credit card limit increases.
- Tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.
ASB Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says the bank is ready to respond quickly to customer needs.
“With Cyclone Vaianu forecast to bring severe weather, we want customers to know support is available if they need it.
“Our teams are prepared to help and can work with customers to find practical solutions that suit their situation.”
To discuss support options, personal customers should call ASB’s contact centre on 0800 803 804. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz. Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 272 287.
Further detail on ASB’s extreme weather support is available here: https://www.asb.co.nz/page/extreme-weather-support.html
More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on ASB’s website.
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Bangkok Unveils “KUDTHAI” Cultural Showcase in Emerging Songwat District During Songkran
April 10, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BANGKOK , THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2026 – A new chapter in Thailand’s cultural and retail landscape is set to debut this April, as The Mall Group introduces “KUDTHAI 2026,” a curated showcase of Thai creativity, launching its first-ever pop-up in Bangkok’s rapidly emerging Songwat district during Songkran.
Presented in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the initiative reflects a growing effort to spotlight Thailand’s cultural identity through contemporary retail and experiential tourism.
“KUDTHAI” — derived from the Thai word “Kud,” meaning “to carefully select” — brings together a refined selection of Thai brands, artisans, and culinary talents, highlighting craftsmanship, local wisdom, and modern design for both local and international audiences.
The inaugural “Song Wat KUDTHAI 2026,” taking place from April 9–12 at Lost in Songwat, marks the first time The Mall Group extends its retail experience beyond its flagship developments into one of Bangkok’s most talked-about neighborhoods. Once a historic trading hub along the Chao Phraya River, Songwat is now re-emerging as a vibrant cultural enclave attracting a new generation of creatives and global travelers.
Extending this experience into the city’s premier retail destinations, “KUDTHAI 2026” will also be held from April 8–19, 2026 across the EM District — Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere — creating a connected journey between Bangkok’s emerging cultural quarters and its established lifestyle hubs.
This multi-location approach reflects a broader shift in how visitors experience Bangkok — moving fluidly between heritage neighborhoods and contemporary retail environments.
While Songkran remains one of Thailand’s most globally recognized celebrations, “KUDTHAI 2026” offers an alternative lens — focusing on curated cultural discovery through design, gastronomy, and local creativity.
At the EM District, the “EM District Thai Hansa Maha Songkran: A Summer of Thai Celebration” from April 10–15, 2026 further enhances the experience with immersive installations, signature water attractions, and themed markets including THAI-POP MARKET at Emporium, THAI LOCAL MARKET at EmQuartier, and THAI-TAINMENT MARKET at Emsphere.
A highlight includes “Little Song Wat,” bringing culinary names from the historic Songwat community into the heart of the city, reinforcing the connection between Bangkok’s evolving cultural districts and its modern retail landscape.
Together, these activations position Bangkok as more than a festive destination during Songkran — but also as a city redefining how tradition is experienced through innovation, culture, and commerce.
Hashtag: #KudThai2026 #SongwatKudThai #FriendsOfSongwat #bangkoksongkarn #Bangkokshopping #TheMall #EMDISTRICT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Landmark Auckland deal to unlock city’s potential
April 10, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown have signed a landmark Auckland City Deal, marking New Zealand’s first city deal and a new era of long-term partnership between Auckland and central Government.
The Deal sets out how Government and Auckland Council will work together to unlock our biggest city’s potential, boosting economic growth and improving living standards across New Zealand.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Auckland has huge potential for growth that the whole country can benefit from.
“Auckland is New Zealand’s economic engine room. This Deal is about getting that engine room firing on all cylinders so that we can lift incomes, create more jobs and make Auckland, and therefore New Zealand, more prosperous.”
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says it’s another major win for Auckland.
“This is a new way of working that establishes shared accountability, recognising the size and significance of Auckland – we are more like an Australian state than any other local authority in New Zealand,” says Mayor Brown.
“The Deal better reflects Auckland’s contribution to the national economy. It’s clear; when Auckland does well, New Zealand does well.”
Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says exciting things are already happening in Auckland and the Auckland City Deal will keep the momentum going.
“The new world-class convention centre is now up and running, we are liberalising Eden Park’s planning rules so it can host more concerts and events, and we are launching an investigation into planning rules holding Auckland’s CBD back.
“When it comes to infrastructure, the Central Interceptor Project will be finished this year, the third main line separating freight from passenger rail is now open, funding has been confirmed to complete the Eastern Busway, the line to Pukekohe has been electrified, and the City Rail Link will open later this year.
“On top of this, eight projects in Auckland have been granted consent under our Fast-Track legislation representing thousands of jobs and billions in investment.”
The Government already has a range of tools and groups that interact with local government, such as NZTA co-funding for local roads, Urban Growth Partnerships and Crown funding for significant projects.
“So, this Deal isn’t about reinventing the wheel and creating another layer of bureaucracy. It’s about coordinating across Government into one place so that it’s easier to work together and invest together to get stuff done. The new Ministry of Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport will play a key role here.”
Key commitments of the Auckland City Deal include:
- Establishing a long-term partnership between Government and Auckland Council, including regular meetings between the Prime Minister, Ministers and the Mayor. There will also be a senior official from both Government and Council who will be accountable for delivering on the Deal.
- Reviewing Eden Park’s ownership and operating model, recognising Eden Park as the national stadium, and contributing $5 million each toward relocating Auckland Cricket to Colin Maiden Park.
- Investing in the redevelopment and roofing of the Auckland Tennis Centre to support international events.
- Developing a strategy for innovation precincts in areas such as the Fisher and Paykel precinct and around University of Auckland’s flagship innovation centre in Newmarket (including MedTech-iQ); and strengthening Auckland’s global trade and investment links.
- Jointly developing a destination and major events strategy to grow tourism, events, and hospitality in Auckland.
- Establishing a coordinated 30-year transport strategy for Auckland, with priority projects reflected in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2027 including the North-West Rapid Transit project, Botany to Airport public transport, Mill Road, and CRL level crossings.
- Working together on the additional Waitematā Harbour crossing project, time-of-use charging, and more efficient transport network management.
- Introducing a new Crown uplift funding tool for mutually-agreed, high-priority projects. The Crown will consider contributing funding for projects where the Council raises new funding significantly above current Long-Term Plan and BAU funding levels (e.g., from council asset recycling or targeted rates).
- Working together on Predator Free 2050, Pest-Free Auckland, the Auckland Indigenous Biodiversity Strategy, and restoring the biodiversity of the Hauraki Gulf.
Mr Bishop says Deal highlights four particular growth areas where the Government and Council will work together to drive jobs and growth.
“In Drury, Government and Council will work with private developers on coordinated infrastructure planning to support major housing growth, including new schools and a hospital alongside local infrastructure investment.
“In the Maungawhau–Kingsland–Morningside corridor, Government and Council will collaborate on zoning changes, infrastructure planning and urban development opportunities associated with the CRL.
“In the city centre, a revitalisation plan will open up opportunities for housing and business growth, including further residential upzoning and a potential new primary school.
“At the Airport, Government and Council will work with Auckland Airport on a plan to improve surface access to this major trade, freight and employment hub.”
Mayor Brown agrees integrated planning alongside transport is vital.
“We must build where we have already invested significantly in infrastructure, and not in flood plains. We must provide housing near where people work.
“We can’t just build anywhere a developer wants to build. The Council has been clear greenfields developments are costly and don’t pay for growth, so I’m pleased we will be able to work with the Government to determine where growth makes the most sense, through the Regional Spatial Plan.”
Local Government and Auckland Minister Simon Watts says the Deal sets a new standard for collaboration between central and local government in New Zealand.
“This is about long-term certainty and better delivery. By aligning our long‑term planning and focusing on the fundamentals – transport, housing, innovation and skills – we are building the foundations for a stronger, more prosperous Auckland.
“The Deal enhances Auckland Council’s funding and financing tools rather than creating open-ended new spending.”
The Auckland City Deal establishes the model for future agreements with other regions, with work underway on two further Deals in 2026, in line with the National-ACT Coalition Agreement to institute long-term city and regional infrastructure deals, allowing PPPs, tolling and value-capture rating to fund infrastructure.
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Govt Cuts – Govt’s extreme anti-Māori agenda ramps up with another 27 roles proposed to go at Te Puni Kōkiri – PSA
April 10, 2026
Source: PSA
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