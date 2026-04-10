Govt Cuts – Govt’s extreme anti-Māori agenda ramps up with another 27 roles proposed to go at Te Puni Kōkiri – PSA

Source: PSA



– Proposed cuts would see more than 100 job losses overall

Māori development agency Te Puni Kōkiri would be further gutted by a proposal to axe 27 roles to meet Government spending reductions contained in change proposals recently released to staff.

The proposal to cut 45 roles and establish 18, would impact the Health and Safety, Māori Capability, Information Systems, and Property and Finance functions.

The proposed cuts would come on top of earlier job losses, which have seen more than 75 full time equivalent roles lost at Te Puni Kōkiri.

Jack McDonald, Te Kaihautū Māori for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, said the cumulative job cuts would decimate Te Puni Kōkiri.

“These proposed cuts would mean the overall loss of more than 100 roles, about 21% of the workforce, further gutting the Crown’s ability to meet their Te Tiriti obligations and deliver improved outcomes for Māori,” said McDonald.

“Te Puni Kōkiri leads critically important work including advising government on kaupapa Māori and Māori/Crown relations. The hollowing out of the agency is part and parcel of the Government’s extreme anti-Māori agenda.

“This Government has slashed Māori and Te Tiriti focused roles, teams, and programmes, and the role of te reo Māori and tikanga Māori in the public service has been undermined,” McDonald said.

“These senseless cuts will mean the work of supporting Ministers and senior leaders will fall on already stretched staff. This mahi is often unseen and unpaid and will increase the risks of burnout and increased stress for staff.

“Axing two Māori capability roles that support Te Puni Kōkiri kaimahi strengthening their te reo Māori and tikanga Māori will hamper the organisation’s ability to engage effectively with Te Ao Māori, which is critical to the work of Te Puni Kōkiri.

“Te Puni Kōkiri has a proud tradition over decades in ensuring that public services deliver for Māori. It is very disappointing that its legacy is being undermined,” McDonald said.

Some examples of Government cuts to Māori capability

Govt cost cutting puts Ministry of Justice jobs supporting Māori-Crown relations at risk Cuts to Ministry of Justice jobs supporting Māori-Crown relations:

Government risks wellbeing of Māori with proposed cuts to Te Puni Kōkiri Initial TPK cuts proposal:

Ministry of Health proposes slashing top public health experts Cuts to Māori Public Health team:

Disestablishing IR’s Māori research team will disadvantage whānau – PSA IR cuts Māori Research team:

Statistics NZ proposes axing Māori Learning Capability team in latest cull StatsNZ disestablish its Tangata Tiriti Learning Capability Team: