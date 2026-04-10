Thousands of litres of diesel stolen from Marton business

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Police are investigating a theft of more than 3000 litres of diesel in the Manawatū town of Marton this week.

Sergeant Wayne Sandbrook said two men arrived early on Tuesday morning at a Marton business in a white light truck and filled a small fuel trailer, a fuel pod and drums with diesel from an on-site tank.

Sandbrook said the loss of a large amount of fuel was a major hit for a local business.

Police had noted a nationwide trend of attempted fuel thefts, and cases had come before the courts in Hamilton and Christchurch this week.

“Both people involved have attempted to hide their identity, but we’re continuing to make enquiries to hold these offenders to account,” Sandbrook said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw a white-coloured light truck towing a small fuel trailer in the Marton area around the time of the offending, or any other suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information was urged to call or log onto the 105 website and use the reference number 260407/4600, or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Offending like this hurts hard-working people in our community, and our message to people is if you see anything suspicious, please report it to us immediately.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand