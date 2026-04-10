First City Deal: A step forward for growth – BusinessNZ

Source: BusinessNZ



BusinessNZ welcomes New Zealand’s first City Deal as a long-overdue step toward unlocking economic growth, through better coordinated infrastructure planning and delivery.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the agreement for Auckland signals a shift toward more constructive collaboration between central and local government.

“Developing world-class cities requires long-term thinking, coordinated investment, and a clear plan to deliver the infrastructure communities and businesses rely on.

“For too long, central and local government have been talking past each other when it comes to crucial infrastructure decisions. This agreement shows what can be achieved when both sides are aligned and working toward a shared outcome.”

Rich says while today’s agreement is focused on Auckland, its significance extends well beyond the region.

“Delivering infrastructure is essential to economic growth and lifting living standards across New Zealand. It enables the goods and services Kiwis expect, from healthcare and education to the basics of a modern economy – all of which become harder to sustain without well-planned investment.

“This first City Deal is a model for a partnership approach that can be adapted across the country.”

Rich says the inclusion of new and innovative funding mechanisms is a particularly encouraging feature.

“Tools like Crown uplift funding help align incentives between councils and central government, making it easier to get projects off the ground and deliver them at pace.

“BusinessNZ has been advocating for more long-term planning that can survive beyond a single political term. This deal represents a pragmatic step forward. If we want to see meaningful progress on infrastructure, we need frameworks that encourage collaboration, unlock funding, and focus on delivery. This agreement is a strong start.”