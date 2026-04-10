Storm News – ASB prepared to support customers ahead of forecast cyclone

Source: ASB

ASB is preparing to support customers who may be affected by the forecast cyclone expected to impact parts of the North Island this weekend.

Targeted support will be offered to any weather impacted customers on a case-by-case basis, with options including:

Deferring home loan repayments for up to three months or interest only for three months.

Immediate consideration of requests for emergency credit card limit increases.

Tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.

ASB Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says the bank is ready to respond quickly to customer needs.

“With Cyclone Vaianu forecast to bring severe weather, we want customers to know support is available if they need it.

“Our teams are prepared to help and can work with customers to find practical solutions that suit their situation.”

To discuss support options, personal customers should call ASB’s contact centre on 0800 803 804. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz. Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 272 287.

Further detail on ASB’s extreme weather support is available here: https://www.asb.co.nz/page/extreme-weather-support.html

More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on ASB’s website.