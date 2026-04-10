Police investigating fuel theft from Marton business

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating the theft of about 3000 litres of diesel from a Marton business this week.

The theft happened on Tuesday, between 4.20am and 4.50am and was reported at 8am.

Sergeant Wayne Sandbrook says two men arrived in a light truck and were seen filling a fuel trailer, a fuel pod and drums with diesel from an on-site tank.

“The offenders have made off with a large amount of diesel, which is a major hit for a local business and its hard-working staff.

“Both people involved have attempted to hide their identity, but we’re continuing to make enquiries to hold these offenders to account. We will not accept this offending in our community.

“A Scene of Crime Officer has processed the scene, but we would like to hear from anyone who saw a white-coloured light truck towing a small fuel trailer in the Marton area around the time of the offending, or any other suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260407/4600.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Offending like this hurts hard-working people in our community, and our message to people is if you see anything suspicious, please report it to us immediately.”

People are encouraged to follow Police prevention advice at: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/personal-community-safety/fue…

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI