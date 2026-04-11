UFC 327: Carlos Ulberg v Jiri Prochazka – what you need to know

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jayne Russell Photography

UFC 327: Ulberg v Prochazka

1pm Sunday, 12 April

Kaseya Center Miami, Florida.

Live blog updates on RNZ

An agent of chaos meets a cerebral assassin.

The king has vacated his throne and the fight to succeed him ends on Sunday.

New Zealand’s own Carlos ‘Black Jag’ Ulberg will clash inside the cage with Jiri ‘Czech Samurai’ Prochazka for the UFC light-heavyweight strap in Miami, after champion Alex Pereira relinquished his title to move to heavyweight.

Prochazka brings one of the wildest, most unorthodox and chaotic striking styles in the game, while Ulberg uses a methodical, calculated approach to dismantle opponents.

These elements will combine to create a violent reaction in the Octagon and only one man will emerge with gold.

Who did they last fight?

Ulberg has been on a murderous run of late, riding a nine-fight win streak with six finishes.

His most recent came in vicious fashion, as he slept Dominick Reyes – who had given Jon Jones the closest fight of his career – in round one.

Prochazka is no stranger to the title scene, winning the belt in 2022 in a Fight of the Year with Glover Teixeira.

He was subsequently usurped by Pereira, but wins over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Roundtree Jnr have brought him right back in contention.

What are they saying?

“I know I belong at the top. This is like a mountain, my mission is climb that mountain, get to the top, and anyone who gets in front of me, eliminate them. I’m going to shock the world – he’s a wild fighter, but I’m a sniper man.”

Ulberg

“I like this match-up. Carlos is a great stand-up fighter. He proved he is a good striker. Every fight for me is a title fight. That’s why I can be the best. I’m going to handle this fight and win the title.”

Prochazka

What’s going to happen?

Don’t expect a grappling clinic, this will be a stand-and-bang affair.

Prochazka is a notoriously slow starter, working his way into a fight and making it as messy as he can.

Ulberg will bide his time and find his shots, any of which could shut the Czech Samurai’s lights out.

When gold is on the line, recklessness is slightly reserved, so expect this one to go the distance.

Ulberg will pepper Prochazka with kicks. Prochazka’s ability to thrive in the flurry should be enough to keep Ulberg at bay, but just one clean shot and the Kiwi could shock the world.

Prediction

Prochazka by unanimous decision.

About the fighters

Jiri Prochazka

‘Czech Samurai’

Age: 33

Czech Republic

Record: 32 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw

Height: 1.91m (6ft 3in)

Weight: 93kg (205lb)

Reach: 203cm (80in)

Carlos Ulberg

‘Black Jag’

Age: 35

New Zealand

Record: 14 wins, 1 loss

Height: 1.93m (6ft 4in)

Weight: 93kg (205lb)

Reach: 196cm (77in)

Who else is on the card?

Ulberg’s last victim, Reyes, returns to take on another enigmatic striker in Johnny Walker.

Cub Swanson’s retirement tour ends with Nate Landwehr, who has promised to send the veteran out on his shield.

In heavyweight, one of the most polarising figures to emerge recently in the promotion, unbeaten Josh Hokit meets the dangerous Curtis Blaydes. Hokit has adopted a pro wrestling-like persona many have labelled cringe, while others revel in the refreshing nature of his antics.

The co-main is a heated light-heavyweight bout, as Paulo Costa – a man Ulberg has expressed interest in fighting since his move up a weight class – meets Russia Azamat Murzakanov.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand