ASSOE 2026 Connects Global Buyers with Advanced Safety & Security Solutions Through a Five-Month Online Exhibition

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Source: Media Outreach

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Asian Safety & Security Online Exhibition 2026 (ASSOE 2026) officially opens today, launching a five-month online exhibition dedicated to the global safety and security industry. Running through October 31, 2026, the exhibition connects international buyers with qualified suppliers across a wide range of safety, security, industrial protection, workplace safety, and smart security sectors.

Organized jointly by AsianNet and the global B2B marketplace TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), ASSOE 2026 provides suppliers with long-term international exposure while helping buyers efficiently discover products, compare suppliers, and submit sourcing inquiries online. Through TradeAsia’s B2B matchmaking platform, the exhibition supports cross-border procurement opportunities and strengthens business connections between global buyers and Asian manufacturers.

Expanding International Sourcing Opportunities Through Global Industry Exposure

To increase global visibility and sourcing opportunities, ASSOE 2026 aligns its exhibition period with several major international industry events, including INTERSCHUTZ 2026, Expo Seguridad México, NSC Safety Congress & Expo, SECURITY ESSEN, and FISP. By running alongside major international industry exhibitions, ASSOE 2026 helps increase global exposure for participating suppliers and creates more sourcing opportunities for international buyers.

Through the ASSOE 2026, buyers can review supplier information, browse product catalogs, and directly contact exhibitors for sourcing inquiries. ASSOE 2026 helps suppliers increase global exposure while giving buyers convenient access to qualified manufacturers and a wide range of safety and security solutions.

Comprehensive Product Categories Across the Safety & Security Industry

The exhibition also features a strong lineup of participating suppliers and manufacturers from across Asia’s safety and security industry. International buyers can explore products and sourcing solutions presented by companies including A-BELT-LIN INDUSTRIAL, PAN TAIWAN ENTERPRISE, DORIS INDUSTRIAL, MODERN AUTO, JI JUSTNESS INDUSTRIAL, CLEVER INTELLIGENCE UNITY, PERFECT MEDICAL INDUSTRY, LITEFILM TECH, ET&T TECHNOLOGY, FORMOSA GLOVE INDUSTRIAL, YAU YOUNG AUTO PARTS and HARCO ENTERPRISE.

These exhibitors showcase a diverse range of products and applications covering smart security technologies, industrial safety equipment, protective products, automotive safety solutions, access control systems, and related safety and security applications.

Supporting Global B2B Trade Through Digital Sourcing Solutions

Powered by TradeAsia’s B2B platform, ASSOE 2026 provides exhibitors with online product showcases, supplier profiles, and digital e-catalogs designed to increase international exposure and sourcing opportunities.

International buyers can browse products and communicate with suppliers online regardless of location or time zone, making it easier to compare products, evaluate supplier capabilities, and submit inquiries efficiently. The exhibition’s long-term online format also enables participating companies to maintain continuous visibility throughout the five-month exhibition period.

By integrating online sourcing, digital promotion, and buyer-supplier matchmaking services, ASSOE 2026 creates an efficient environment for global B2B trade and international procurement across the safety and security industry.

Start Sourcing Now

Explore suppliers, discover products, and connect directly with exhibitors through the official ASSOE 2026 online exhibition platform:

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/46/Asian-Safety-Security-Online-Exhibition-2026.html

Hashtag: #TradeAsia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.