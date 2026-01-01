Stalwarts of service honoured

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Source: New Zealand Police

Commissioner Richard Chambers has congratulated two members of Police who are today recognised with royal honours.

Inspectors Ross Grantham (Central District) and Neru (Nu) Leifi (Canterbury District) are both made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

Ross has been honoured for services to New Zealand Police and Nu has been honoured for services to New Zealand Police and the community.

Commissioner Chambers says these awards are well-deserved recognition for their decades of Police service and deep connections made in their communities.

“They are role models to us all, having made outstanding contributions within New Zealand and internationally.

“I’m really proud of what they have achieved for Police, with careers that have shown the highest level of service and care to others, as well as a significant commitment to leadership and training.

“Their service has been both distinguished and exemplary, and I thank them sincerely for it.”

Inspector Ross Grantham was farewelled from Police in January and officially retires in October from his final role as Manawatu Area Commander.

Over nearly 48 years of policing and involvement in some of New Zealand’s most significant investigations and operations, Ross has been at the forefront of challenging for improvement. This saw him using forensic science advances in new ways, and developing new approaches to the practice of investigative interviewing and interviewing family harm victims.

He was responsible for developing the Investigative Interviewing programme for New Zealand Police with specialist witness interviewing of children and adults, and he influenced the introduction of family violence victim interviews on Police mobility devices.

His roles in Police have included National Manager Interviewing and National Crime Manager.

Ross also served overseas as part of the international investigation team responding to the Bali bombings, and later in an exchange as Area Commander Sturt for South Australia Police.

“It has been a huge, humbling surprise and privilege to be nominated for this award,” he says.

“I firmly believe I have achieved nothing by myself, and policing has been the best job ever because of all the great people I worked with inside and outside Police.

“I want to acknowledge those I worked alongside as I learnt my craft as a police officer, those I was later able to pass my learnings on to, and the victims, witnesses and experts I interacted with across the years.

“Most of all I am grateful to the support I have received from my wonderful wife, family and extended family – and the sacrifices they made so I could focus on what I needed to do for the community.”

Ross also acknowledges his late brother Sergeant Gordon Grantham QSM for inspiring him to join Police.

“It is fitting that at this time I honour all he did to set me on this path and the service he gave across his 48 years in Police.”

Inspector Nu Leifi (Ngāti Porou, Tokomaru Bay, Ngati Hamoa) has served Police for over 40 years and currently is the Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services Manager in Canterbury District and a member of the Armed Offenders Squad. He has been honoured for his contribution to the community as well as his service to Police.

Across his Police career Nu has made a significant contribution to the Christchurch Pacific community, spearheading family violence prevention initiatives and building strong partnerships to create better outcomes.

His impact has been across the wider Pacific through his work with the Pacific Policing Programme, contribution to training, and support to peacekeeping efforts. Closer to home he has been involved in many large operations, including leading a major rescue after the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.

He has also been a mentor and coach to youth in Christchurch.

“When I first got the email, I genuinely thought it was a prank, so my first instinct was to figure out who was behind it,” he says.

“Once I realised it was real, I was completely taken aback. I feel deeply humbled and honoured in a way I can’t quite explain. Even now I still struggle to put that feeling into words.

“For me, service has always been at the centre of everything. In Samoan, we say ‘o le ala i le pule o le tautua,’ which means ‘the pathway to leadership is through service’ – and that’s something I’ve tried to live by throughout my career.

“I don’t think there’s a better way to serve than by getting alongside our communities, listening to them, and working in genuine partnership.

“It means a great deal to be recognised at this level – to go through that whole process and have it signed off by the King. But I genuinely believe this recognition isn’t about me. I’ve been lucky to work alongside a lot of great colleagues over the years – people I’ve leaned on, learned from, and grown with.

“My wife has been my biggest supporter. Even after the toughest days, she has a way of bringing me back down to earth – she reminds me to pick up some bread and milk on my way home.

“That ‘bread and milk’ reminder says it all – you’ve done your job, now come home. Stay grounded, stay connected to your family.”

Their investitures will take place later in the year.

You can find more details of their achievements in their citation below.

______________________

CITATIONS

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Inspector Ross Grantham

For services to the New Zealand Police

Inspector Ross Grantham joined the New Zealand Police in 1979, holding various roles in Wellington and Manawatu, most recently as Manawatu Area Commander from 2023 until retiring in 2026.

Inspector Grantham’s rise through the ranks saw him involved with a range of high-profile investigations and operations, recognising and utilising advances in forensic sciences, DNA identification and immunohistochemistry.

He later saw opportunities for Police interviewing and was involved in a review, developing from this a programme of investigative interviewing for children and adults using internal and external academic experts. He ensured the sharing of good practice and learning, regularly tutoring at the Royal New Zealand Police College and other investigation forums nationally and internationally.

He became a National Manager Interviewing in 2007 and led changes within the organisation regarding interviewing practice, as well as supporting investigations nationally as National Crime Manager.

He represented New Zealand Police overseas during this period, seconded to South Australia Police and delivering homicide investigation courses.

He drove a new approach for interviewing family harm victims by handheld video in 2015, which is now a mainstay approach for officers across New Zealand.

He contributed to a current framework for standards expected of new constables, providing mentorship for their careers.

Inspector Grantham was President of the Friends of the Police Museum during a significant museum overhaul.

Inspector Neru (Nu) Leifi

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Inspector Nu Leifi (Ngāti Porou, Tokomaru Bay, Ngati Hamoa) has served with the New Zealand Police since 1985, and is the Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services Manager for Canterbury Police.

Inspector Leifi has been heavily involved with Police outreach to the Christchurch Pacific community, particularly in schools, university and the church. He has established partnerships with Pacific community leaders and has led initiatives to prevent family violence.

He has strengthened Police connections in the wider Pacific through the Pacific Policing Programme. He mentored and trained Niuean officers and their Chief of Police and supported the development of Niue’s community policing.

As an International Peace Monitor, in 2001 he joined Pacific Islands Police, New Zealand and Australian defence forces and government agencies in supporting peacekeeping efforts and saving lives during the civil unrest in the Solomon Islands.

As Forward Commander, he led the rescue of more than 100 people trapped in the Forsyth Barr building following the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.

He has served as a member of the Armed Offenders Squad since 1989, becoming an Operational Commander in Canterbury in 2020.

From 2020 to 2022 he co-delivered ‘Countering Violent Extremism Through Community Policing’ to the Indonesian Police, Prisons and specialist teams in Semarang and Jakarta.

Inspector Leifi has mentored Pacific youth in Christchurch and coached junior athletics and schoolboy rugby teams.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/stalwarts-of-service-honoured/