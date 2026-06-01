Siam Piwat Reinforces Its “Game Changer” Leadership, Expanding a Global Luxury Ecosystem with World-Class Partners to Unlock New Growth from the Rising HNWIs Economy

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Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Siam Piwat Group, owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, reinforces its “Game Changer” status by announcing a strategic collaboration with world-class titans: BELMOND (LVMH), GALERIES LAFAYETTE, INSIGNIA, and MJETS.



A Monumental Alliance to Elevate ONESIAM Member Privileges

This alliance strengthens the Global Privilege Partnership and elevates the Global Luxury Ecosystem. It connects the world of luxury for ONESIAM members and partner patrons through high-value experiences across Thailand and the globe. Currently, Siam Piwat commands over 70% of the luxury market share in Thailand, backed by Asia’s highest-purchasing-power customer base.

By integrating private aviation, ultra-luxury hospitality, premier department stores, and bespoke lifestyle management, Siam Piwat is shaping a “Borderless Luxury Ecosystem.” This milestone solidifies its retail leadership and drives Thailand to become a premier global luxury hub.

Siam Piwat Group, Belmond, Galeries Lafayette, Insignia, and MJets unite to elevate Borderless Luxury Ecosystem

Mrs. Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated “Siam Piwat remains committed to its ‘Co-creation & Collaboration’ strategy. In the high-value luxury sector, we possess deep expertise in catering to global High-Net-Worth individuals. In 2025, our premium members recorded expenditures exceeding 1 million Baht per transaction, with annual spending surpassing average customers by 35 times. This year’s partnership aims to elevate Thailand into the Luxury Hub of the World by integrating databases and cross-industry advantages to deliver ultimate privileges.”

Uniting 4 World-Class Partners into the Global Partnership Ecosystem

Elevated Travel Experiences with BELMOND (LVMH): Revolutionizing travel through curated journeys. Members enjoy 1-1 travel planning and VIP welcomes at legendary hotels or traveling aboard Belmond’s iconic luxury trains worldwide.

Revolutionizing travel through curated journeys. Members enjoy 1-1 travel planning and VIP welcomes at legendary hotels or traveling aboard Belmond’s iconic luxury trains worldwide. Exceptional Services with INSIGNIA: Elevating lifestyles via 24/7 bespoke client services and highly personalized support, seamlessly curated to fulfil every desire without geographical boundaries, from securing reservations at sought-after restaurants and gaining access to exclusive global events.

Elevating lifestyles via 24/7 bespoke client services and highly personalized support, seamlessly curated to fulfil every desire without geographical boundaries, from securing reservations at sought-after restaurants and gaining access to exclusive global events. Seamless Travels with MJETS: Completing the puzzle of limitless mobility through bespoke private jet services, elite airport lounge access, and luxury chauffeur transfers directly from the runway to Siam Piwat’s landmarks.

Completing the puzzle of limitless mobility through bespoke private jet services, elite airport lounge access, and luxury chauffeur transfers directly from the runway to Siam Piwat’s landmarks. Seamless Shopping with GALERIES LAFAYETTE: Bestowing exclusive privileges across two continents. In Paris, members enjoy access to a Private Personal Shopping Lounge, dedicated personal shoppers, and expedited tax refunds.

Joining Forces with Global Partners to Offer Curated World-Class Privileges

Beyond these four titans, Siam Piwat’s Global Privilege Partnership network includes international retail leaders such as PARCO (Japan), TAIPEI 101 (Taiwan), Hong Kong Times Square, ION Orchard (Singapore), Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Plaza Indonesia, FOSUN (China), and Hyundai Department Store (South Korea).

Siam Piwat expands its global luxury ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a game changer in luxury retail.

ONESIAM members receive exclusive discounts, promotions, and VIP hospitality abroad. Reciprocally, international partner members visiting Siam Piwat’s destinations enjoy premium privileges, including lounge access and dedicated customer relationship assistance. Furthermore, Siam Piwat has integrated database infrastructures with its partners to analyze customer insights, enabling hyper-personalized offers that foster long-term relationships.

“This synergy marks a monumental step toward borderless growth, establishing a definitive new benchmark for the ultimate luxury lifestyle experience,” concluded Mrs. Saruntorn.

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Hashtag: #SiamPiwat #GameChanger #ONESIAMMember #GlobalPartnershipEcosystem #BorderlessPrivilege #GlobalLuxuryDestination #Bangkok #BELMOND #GALERIESLAFAYETTE #INSIGNIA #MJETS

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