AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 15, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 15, 2026 – Full Text
1. Bill banning under-16s from social media put on hold, Erica Stanford confirms
May 15, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government has confirmed legislation aiming to ban under-16s from social media is now on hold.
Parliament debated the matter on Wednesday after a select committee inquiry into the harms the online platforms cause.
Labour agreed to support National’s proposal for a ban – while the Greens and ACT were opposed to the idea, saying it would be too easy to get around the rules, that at-risk groups could become more isolated as a result, and that social media harms more than just young people.
National’s Catherine Wedd’s bill – which would impose the under-16s ban in line with Australia’s – was drawn from the biscuit-tin ballot in October, having been lodged last May.
When RNZ sought an update on how the committee’s findings would affect the legislation, Education Minister Erica Stanford – who had been tasked with reviewing legislation to reduce those harms – said it was on hold.
“The government is undertaking a wider programme of work in this area and Wedd’s bill is on hold for the moment. We are continuing to work through the process and will have more to say soon,” Stanford said.
National had pushed ahead with the member’s bill rather than bringing the ban to Parliament as a government bill due to ACT’s refusal to support it.
On Thursday, Wedd’s bill remained at third among the member’s bills on Parliament’s order paper.
Stanford did not respond to requests for further clarification.
Wedd did not respond to requests for comment.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in November reiterated he was “deeply supportive” of a ban for under-16s, suggesting one would be introduced before the election.
“Certainly before the term, yes we’ll have our first go at making sure we can put the ban for under-16s in place. And then I suspect it will be one of those issues that require ongoing work as well.”
Australia’s ban, which came into force this month, requires specified social media platforms to take “reasonable steps” to ensure under-16s do not access them, with fines of up to $AU49.5m for serious or repeated breaches.
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2. Finance Minister puts money where her mouth is by reducing Budget’s operating allowance
May 14, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Analysis – Nicola Willis has put her money where her mouth is and reduced her Budget’s operating allowance for a third year running.
For years, the Finance Minister has been relentless in her criticism of the previous minister, Grant Robertson, and his extensive operating allowances – $5.9 billion in 2022 and $4.8b in 2023 – promising to rein in spending and prioritise fiscal discipline.
In her first Budget in 2024 she told reporters in the lock-up that she was “weaning off the addiction to spending” that Robertson had created over six years of a Labour government.
At that year’s Budget, an operating allowance of $3.5b had been forecast, which was ultimately reduced by $300 million to $3.2b.
Last year the slashing was even more aggressive when a forecast $2.4b allowance was chopped in half by her pre-Budget speech to just $1.3b – a reduction of $1.1b.
And on Wednesday the Prime Minister delivered the news for her, telling a Business NZ audience in Auckland that the forecast $2.4b allowance had been nudged down by $300m to $2.1b.
Those operating allowances are tight, but critics will find it difficult to describe them as austerity, especially with the likes of the Taxpayers’ Union arguing the number should be closer to zero.
Singing from that same songsheet traditionally is the ACT Party. When leader David Seymour was asked at Parliament on Wednesday whether he would have liked the cuts to go further, he said his aim would have been a “less than zero” Budget.
“Speaking as the ACT leader, yeah, I think we need to be a lot tougher on reducing the deficit and reducing government spending, but also speaking as the Deputy Prime Minister, I’m proud to be part of this government and I know that we wouldn’t have made the level of savings we have [without ACT].”
Seymour said the savings had ACT’s fingerprints all over them and his ministers were the ones at the Cabinet table putting pressure on the coalition to make “careful use of taxpayer money”.
Willis told RNZ on Wednesday that if it weren’t for the fuel crisis her operating allowance reduction would be larger and more in tune with the cuts seen last year.
“It is the case that without the fuel crisis, yes, we may have been able to have an even tighter allowance, but my view is that we have achieved a great deal by reducing our forecast operating allowance, ensuring that we’re building up buffers for the future, keeping New Zealand financially secure.”
The buffers are needed more than ever given the increasingly volatile world countries are operating in, where in the space of a few weeks a US-Israel attack on Iran can shoot petrol prices at the pump in New Zealand beyond $3 a litre.
That’s required unexpected support packages that are already chewing up some of the operating allowance put aside for this year’s Budget to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.
While the operating allowance restraint speaks direct to Willis’ narrative over the past two-and-a-half years, this year’s Budget is accommodating a $2.2b increase on what was forecast for capital expenditure – up from $3.5b to $5.7b.
Christopher Luxon addressed that increase, saying “the recent crisis has acted as a timely reminder that significant levels of capital investment will be required in the coming years”.
But he also signalled it didn’t reflect a “permanently higher rate of borrowing” and that in the years ahead a balance would be found between saving and borrowing.
Seymour also defended the increased capital spend saying it was to deal with “things that are yet to be announced, that I think are significant and timely investment”, adding that in later years in the fiscal cycle the capital expenditure would reduce.
While Budgets are drastically impacted by global and national events and disasters – think the Christchurch earthquakes, the Covid-19 pandemic, or the ongoing fuel crisis – they’re also shaped by individual government’s political decisions.
Willis will be commended by many for slashing the operating allowances at each of her Budgets to date, but remains open to criticism from other quarters about both what the coalition cut and continues to prioritise spending on.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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3. Targeting financial assistance to those most in need
May 14, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is making changes to ensure the fiscal sustainability of the welfare system by better targeting financial assistance to those most in need, Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.
The Social Security (Jobseeker Support and Accommodation Supplement) Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament today. It implements two initiatives announced by the Government in Budget 2025.
The Bill:
- Tightens eligibility criteria for Jobseeker Support and the equivalent Emergency Benefit for 18- and 19-year-olds, requiring those people to meet the Parental Assistance Test before receiving the benefit, and
- Adjusts the calculation for the Accommodation Supplement for homeowners based on the homeowner contributing 40 percent, not 30 percent of their income to housing costs, before being eligible for a subsidy.
Louise Upston says the Bill reflects the Government’s commitment to reduce benefit dependency and support long-term fiscal discipline in the welfare system.
“New Zealanders deserve a welfare system that is firm, fair and simple.
“Our Government expects 18- and 19-year-olds to be in further education, training or work – not on welfare.
“With modelling indicating that 18- and 19-year-olds on Jobseeker support are estimated to spend an average 21 more years supported by a main benefit, action is required to ensure welfare is sustainable in the long term and to build a future for young New Zealanders.
“The changes also target welfare assistance to those most in need. 18- and 19-year-olds who don’t study or work, and can’t support themselves financially, should be supported by their parents, not the taxpayer.”
The change will not apply to 18- and 19-year-olds with dependent children.
Louise Upston says the Accommodation Supplement calculation has not changed for 33 years, and those with unsubsidised housing costs now generally pay a higher proportion of their income towards housing.
“This rebalances that. This will target the Accommodation Supplement to those with the greatest need, while continuing to support the most vulnerable groups.”
The change does not apply to renters and boarders, nor homeowners who are likely to require longer-term social assistance, including those on New Zealand Superannuation, Veteran’s Pension, Supported Living Payment, or Emergency Benefit equivalent of Supported Living Payment.
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4. Government reducing regulatory barriers for new agriculture, horticulture and veterinary products
May 14, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is making sweeping changes so farmers, growers, and vets can maximise economic growth and productivity by getting access to new agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines safely and swiftly, says Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard.
“The changes proposed in the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines (ACVM) Amendment Bill, introduced on 11 May, reduce barriers to innovative new products while making sure any associated risks are dealt with proportionately,” says Mr Hoggard.
“The amendments remove avoidable complexity and focus regulators on real risks and speeding up the process for considering novel products.
“One way the Bill will achieve this is by enabling greater reliance on the assessments of trusted overseas regulators when evaluating risks and benefits. I consider there is no good reason our primary sector should be waiting on work that has already been done by other reputable agencies outside of New Zealand.
“The changes will also focus regulators on what matters so that products that are known to pose a lower risk will get a quicker pathway to authorisation by exemption and not require registration.
“Although the current framework has served New Zealand well, a review by the Ministry for Regulation last year found that improvements could be made and these amendments to the ACVM Act reflect this.”
The ACVM Amendment Bill works in tandem with the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Amendment Bill, also introduced earlier this week. Novel products cannot be registered under the ACVM Act until they have approval under the HSNO Act.
“Together, the Bills will establish a more adaptive regulatory framework that maintains safety, supports trade competitiveness, and aligns with international best practices, while improving timely access to agricultural and horticultural products,” says Mr Hoggard.
Notes to editors:
The Bill also modernises and strengthens the framework for assessing novel products by:
- supporting efficient and timely decision making by moving time limits for registration, currently identified in the ACVM Act, to regulations
- strengthening the independent data assessor framework by clarifying how data assessors can be recognised by the Ministry for Primary Industries as providers of this service to industry
- making processes relating to applications, variations and other matters clearer, more consistent, and more flexible
- enhancing transparency by improving public notification of applications
- strengthening provisions relating to reassessment and suspension of products, to ensure greater protection of trade and public health.
This Bill will be considered by the Primary Production Committee and, after public consultation, is expected to return to Parliament for its final readings in late 2026.
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5. Move-on orders legislation introduced
May 14, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government has introduced legislation today which provides Police with the power to issue move-on orders as a tool to deal with disorderly behaviour in public places, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.
“Our government is committed to fixing the basics in law and order, and building a future where everyone feels safe to visit, work and live in our central cities.
“Unfortunately, our streets and town centres have endured unprecedented levels of disruption in recent years. Many people no longer want to be there. Businesses, residents and visitors are paying the price.
“We currently have many tools to help those who are in need, including access to one of the most generous welfare systems in the world, but we have limited tools to deal with disorderly behaviour. It means many disruptive, distressing, and potentially harmful acts can occur before police officers have any means of intervention. This legislation changes that.
“Only people who breach those orders will face prosecution. A move-on order on its own, is not a criminal charge.
“This is about reclaiming our streets and our city centres for the enjoyment of everybody who visits, works and lives there.”
Under this legislation Police will have the power to issue move-on orders to people who are:
- Displaying disorderly, disruptive, threatening or intimidating behaviour.
- Obstructing or impeding someone entering a business.
- Breaching the peace.
- All forms of begging.
- Rough sleeping.
- Behaviour indicating an intent to inhabit a public place.
These orders will:
- Require a person to leave a specified area for a specified amount of time, up to 24 hours.
- Require a person to move on a reasonable distance from the area, as specified by the constable.
- Apply to people aged 14 or older.
- Be issued in writing or electronically, as is operationally appropriate.
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6. NZ’s approach to AI continues to favour slop over substance
May 14, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
By; Chris McGavin*, Dr Andrew Lensen* and Dr Cassandra Mudgway*
Opinion: Nearly a year has passed since the Government released their so-called AI Strategy.
Nine months since we, along with other New Zealand AI Experts, penned an open letter to the Government calling for AI regulation and the establishment of some sort of responsible AI entity.
In that time, both a lot, and nothing has changed.
The world is still being bludgeoned by a maelstrom polycrisis. Youth unemployment, serious concerns about large scale job displacement, a global economy on a knife’s edge, and schools being mistakenly bombed are all top of mind.
These issues are increasingly linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and, whether we like it or not, it is here to stay.
For us to prosper in this ‘AI age’ we will have to, at some point, disregard the hype-cycle and engage with AI’s many unpleasantries.
In the last year alone we’ve seen instances of teenagers being encouraged to commit suicide, umpteen examples of chatbot related delusion and psychosis, chatbots assisting researchers to plan mass killings, and an almost incomprehensible increase in the amount of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and non-consensual sexualised images.
In fact, there is so much AI harm, that there are several resources devoted to attempting to track it.
These are human rights issues, engaging rights to privacy, freedom from discrimination and sexual exploitation, equality and dignity, and without confronting them we risk sleep-walking into a crisis of our own making.
Despite the thundering of the outside world, New Zealand’s response to these issues is largely non-existent.
The Government’s leadership on AI is lacklustre, and ignores anything that doesn’t include the words ‘productivity’ or ‘efficiency’.
The latest missed opportunity was the decision to not send an observer to this year’s Responsible AI in the Military Domain Summit.
We’ve had a presence there previously, and doing so again would have helped to maintain our reputation as a strong moral leader internationally.
It is not just the Coalition who seem flummoxed.
The majority of political parties do not appear to have any appetite for leadership when it comes to AI. In fact, of all the political parties we contacted, only The Green Party signed the letter and signaled their willingness to take part in cross-party work on responsible AI and AI regulation.
Yet, many of the parties are using AI.
Adorning their campaigns with a variety of AI generated slop to varying degrees of controversy.
Or, in their individual capacities for research which seems an odd task for a tool that hallucinates a significant amount of the time, and reduces your inclination to critically evaluate
its outputs.
The lack of engagement on AI harm is surprising.
Especially given it is an election year. The public is very clearly anxious about AI, and there is good data to back this up.
For instance, only 44 percent of New Zealanders believe the benefits of AI outweigh the risks. Only 34 percent are willing to trust AI. 52 percent are very concerned about AIs impact on society, and a whopping 81 percent of New Zealanders believe AI regulation is required.
As a nation, we are already failing to address the near-term impacts of AI.
Worse still, we have yet to even consider how we might tackle its long term impacts, such as worker displacement (both entry level and later-career) and other AI safety risks.
It goes without saying that in the absence of any political will or impetus none of this will change.
The unfortunate truth is large technology companies do not care about New Zealand. They will not, of their own volition, do anything to ensure that New Zealanders remain safe from AI harms.
It is not their prerogative; their sole goal is wealth extraction. They will bend over backwards to distance themselves from any potential wrongdoings, as they have always done.
In place of accountability, they will promise us the world: for example, a $102 billion dollar boon for our economy if we use their tools. This promise, of course, ignores the fact that their AI tools have failed to live up to the hype.
The vast majority of organisations are not seeing any return on investment from AI. Our public sector reports much the same: they are not getting a return from AI, and most of their proofs of concepts are not working.
We cannot expect technology companies to provide safer AI which uphold human rights.
We have seen other countries like Australia succeed in pushing back. We can and should expect our leaders to do the same.
This election year, we sincerely hope they do. It is vital that you, the voters, consider their policies on AI when casting your ballot. They will listen if you demand it.
*Chris McGavinis director at LensenMcGavin AI
*Dr Andrew Lensen, Victoria University of Wellington, LensenMcGavinAI
*Dr Cassandra Mudgway, University of Canterbury
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7. India’s negotiators threatened to walk out of trade talks with New Zealand, official reveals
May 14, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Indian negotiators threatened to walk out of trade talks with New Zealand over its persistent efforts to include dairy, New Zealand’s chief trade official says.
Vangelis Vitalis revealed the detail to MPs on Thursday to help explain the “big disappointment” of the Indian free trade agreement (FTA), that being the limited gains for the dairy sector.
Appearing before Parliament’s trade select committee, Vitalis said India “flatly refused to even engage” on typically orthodox elements of trade negotiations, like butter, cheese and milk powders.
“There were moments when there were threatened walkouts, including at ministerial level, when we persisted in seeking an outcome for dairy.”
Vitalis said the talks were “extremely difficult” on that point, noting that no other country had ever secured access for those products.
He said New Zealand did manage to eliminate tariffs on bulk infant formula and some protein-based products. “It’s not nothing.”
Vitalis also talked up the gains in other areas, noting progress on products which were “super sensitive” in India, like apples, kiwifruit and honey. All three products will face reduced tariffs up to a certain quota under the deal.
He said the deal also put New Zealand on “even footing” with its key competitors like Australia, which had pulled ahead of New Zealand in key products like sheep meat since securing its own agreement in 2022.
Before then, New Zealand accounted for 85 percent of India’s imports of sheep meat. That had since dwindled to just 9 percent.
Vitalis said the FTA would give New Zealand exporters greater options in an increasingly challenging environment.
“The jungle is certainly growing back. Things are becoming more turbulent, more uncertain, and all of the major trading blocs in the world are increasingly ignoring or breaking those international trade rules on which we’ve relied for so long.
“The system is battered and bruised… but it is not yet broken.”
Questions about migration, investment
Vitalis also faced questions from MPs on two key aspects of the FTA which have proved contentious across Parliament.
New Zealand First triggered the coalition’s agree-to-disagree clause, allowing it to oppose the deal, arguing it would have “ludicrous immigration implications”.
With encouragement from National MP Tim Costley, Vitalis stressed the FTA contained “important safeguards” around migration.
The FTA introduces a dedicated pathway for up to 5000 Indian professionals over three years through Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visas.
Vitalis said those applicants had to undergo all the usual character and health tests, and find work only in areas with a “genuine shortage” of workers. There was also no pathway to permanent residence or citizenship – and a three year stand-down.
“After you’ve had your visa for three years, you must leave, and you cannot reapply for three years.”
Vitalis also played down any changes around student benefits, saying Indian students were currently allowed to work 25 hours a week while they studied. He said the agreement included an guarantee that would never fall below 20 hours.
Both Labour and NZ First have also expressed concern about a commitment to promote up to US$20 billion of New Zealand private sector investment in India over 15 years.
Vitalis said the commitment was “very carefully drafted” and India “well understood” that it related only to promotion.
“It is not to reach the target…. We do need to show and demonstrate to India that we are promoting investment there. But it is clear that the New Zealand government cannot give or invest 20 billion US dollars.”
Asked whether India could revoke concessions if it deemed New Zealand had not lived up to its obligations, Vitalis said he did not believe that would occur.
“If we were in that situation, then, more fundamentally, the bilateral relationship with India is in serious trouble.”
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8. Western Bay of Plenty Deal signed to unlock long term growth
May 14, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government has signed a City and Regional Deal with Western Bay of Plenty councils, establishing a long-term partnership between the Western Bay of Plenty and central Government Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Local Government Minister Simon Watts say.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says the Deal marks another major milestone in the Government’s City and Regional Deals programme, following last month’s signing of a Deal with Auckland.
“Establishing City and Regional Deals are a commitment under the National and ACT Coalition agreement and are about central and local government working together to unlock the potential of our cities and regions, boosting economic growth and improving living standards across New Zealand.
“The Western Bay of Plenty is one of New Zealand’s economic powerhouses. From kiwifruit and forestry exports to freight, logistics and manufacturing, the region helps drive growth and jobs right across the country.
“The Western Bay of Plenty Deal brings together Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council with the Government in a shared commitment to plan, invest and deliver together for the long-term benefit of the region and New Zealand.
“When Western Bay of Plenty does well, New Zealand does well. The region is a critical export gateway for our primary sector, connecting growers, exporters and businesses to international markets through the Port of Tauranga and key freight corridors.
“The Western Bay of Plenty Deal builds on the work the existing SmartGrowth partnership is already doing, making sure the region’s approach to housing, transport, and infrastructure growth is aligned. SmartGrowth will help coordinate and advise on implementation and delivery of the Deal.”
“The Western Bay of Plenty Deal is centred around six pillars:
- Partnership for Growth – a coordinated approach to investment across the Western Bay of Plenty
- Transport Infrastructure – commitments to enable a coordinated approach to transport investment to unlock urban growth
- Land and Housing Development – enabling urban grown through intensification and greenfield expansion
- Social Infrastructure – supporting the provision of health and education in line with urban growth
- Export Growth – focusing on the region’s export potential
- Economic Diversification – enabling diversification including exploring opportunities in the Maori economy
“The Deal reflects core government priorities across planning and resource management reform, utilising new infrastructure funding and financing tools, unlocking land for housing, and building new transport infrastructure.”
“As part of the regional combined plan for Bay of Plenty, the new Western Bay of Plenty sub-regional spatial plan under the new planning system will focus on three initial areas for growth – the Eastern Corridor (where housing growth can be maximised around the Tauranga Eastern Link), the Northern Corridor (developments in Omokoroa and Katikati) and the Western Corridor (Tauriko West).
“Growth in these areas and in existing urban areas is estimated to support 12,000 greenfield homes and 3,000 infill and intensified homes over the next 10 years, aligned with transport, water and community infrastructure.
“The government has invested heavily in the past in the region through the Eastern Link toll road, and the Takitimu North Link is currently under construction. The Deal identifies the Takitimu North Link Stage 2 and the Tauriko West Roads of National Significance as priority projects which will be reflected in the next Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2027.
“An innovative feature of the Deal is an agreement for the government and the Western Bay of Plenty to jointly fund agreed projects using proceeds from local asset recycling plus a Crown uplift, with funding amounts and rates considered case by case and subject to standard government approvals. These partnership projects aim to improve productivity along State Highway 2.
“Delivering new social infrastructure alongside housing growth is a key focus. Health NZ and the Western Bay of Plenty will form an independent joint planning group to agree a plan that meets anticipated growth needs. The same will occur for education facilities.
Local Government Minister Simon Watts says the Deal will support long-term growth, productivity and resilience across the region.
“The Western Bay of Plenty is one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing regions and plays a critical role as a trade and export hub. This Deal is about ensuring growth is well planned, well connected and backed by the infrastructure communities need.”
“The deal also includes establishing a 10-year partnership guided by a 30-year vision for the Western Bay of Plenty as New Zealand’s Global Trade Gateway.
“More families are moving to the Western Bay every year because of the opportunities the region offers, but rapid growth also brings pressure on roads, public services, housing supply and local infrastructure.
Mr Watts says delivery of the Deal will be supported by a strong governance and implementation framework.
“A Western Bay of Plenty Deal Oversight Board will provide coordination and accountability for delivery, alongside an Implementation Plan to be developed within six months of signing.”
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9. David Seymour’s attacks on RNZ, TVNZ unhelpful, out of order, Goldsmith and Peters say
May 14, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Media Minister Paul Goldsmith says David Seymour’s attack on the public broadcasters was unhelpful, while New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has called it “out of order”.
The twin rebukes went further than the prime minister did earlier in the week when Christopher Luxon said he was “super comfortable” with the deputy prime minister’s remarks.
Speaking on Thursday, Goldsmith told reporters he’d had an “informal conversation” with the ACT leader since Seymour’s interview on The Platform where he lashed out at both RNZ and TVNZ.
During The Platform interview, Seymour – who has shareholding responsibilities for both media organisations – suggested changes were coming for RNZ’s leadership as the government reshaped its board.
Goldsmith declined to share any details about his conversation with Seymour, apart from to say he did not “pull him into line” as that was not his role.
“I don’t think some of his comments were helpful in relation particularly to the board,” Goldsmith said.
“We appoint the board, and it’s typically the role of the board to make decisions around management.”
Goldsmith said he “very much” supported RNZ and maintained confidence in its board.
Speaking separately, Peters said he was pleased that Goldsmith had had a word with Seymour about his comments.
“They were out of order, especially if you’re a shareholding minister in that context,” Peters said.
“We can have our criticisms about organisations, but that’s no way to go about it.”
Peters himself came under scrutiny for criticising RNZ last year after threatening its funding during a fiery Morning Report interview: “you’re paid for by the taxpayer and sooner or later we’re going to cut that water off too.”
The coalition subsequently slashed RNZ’s funding by almost $5 million a year, though Goldsmith said the reduction was about fiscal prudence and signed off before Peters’ warning. Seymour, however, said the “significant funding cut” was designed to send a message.
The funding cut came after a boost of about $25m a year from the former Labour government in 2023.
RNZ’s outgoing board chair Jim Mather last week defended the organisation’s editorial independence and said commentary like Seymour’s risked undermining public trust and confidence.
Opposition parties and media commentators also said Seymour had crossed the line.
Legislation governing both RNZ and TVNZ prohibits ministers from directing the broadcasters regarding “a particular programme” or “the gathering or presentation of news”.
Seymour, however, told reporters he had not given any direction and therefore had done nothing wrong.
“We as politicians actually have a role, appointing the people that go on the board. And when we do that in a democracy, people want to know: why, what our objectives are, and are they good people?”
Seymour also questioned why reporters were still fixated on his comments instead of worthier topics: “It kind of proves my point about why every day I get people asking me, ‘what are you going to do about the media?’”
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10. Pharmac proposes improving access to type 2 diabetes medicines
May 14, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Associate Health Minister David Seymour and Health Minister Simeon Brown welcome Pharmac’s proposal to change funding criteria for three type 2 diabetes medicines based on clinical need.
“Improving access to medicines in New Zealand is important to patients and their families. That’s why it has been a focus for this Government,” Mr Seymour says.
If approved, Pharmac will widen access to empagliflozin, liraglutide and dulaglutide from 1 August 2026. The proposed changes include removing ethnicity-based eligibility criteria and lowering the five-year cardiovascular risk threshold.
“Type 2 diabetes is a long‑term condition that can lead to complications, including heart and kidney disease. Many people live with diabetes for years and may need ongoing treatment to help manage their condition and reduce the risk of complications. Ethnicity shouldn’t decide what funded options you can access to manage type 2 diabetes,” Mr Seymour says.
“These medicines help lower blood sugar and reduce the likelihood of heart and kidney complications. Under this proposal more people with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk of heart or kidney complications could receive these medicines earlier. Everyone who needs this support should have access to it.
“If approved, Pharmac estimates that around 10,000 more people could benefit in the first year, increasing to around 23,000 people after five years. People already receiving these medicines will not be affected by the proposed changes.
“Supporting earlier and more effective management of type 2 diabetes for everyone will reduce avoidable hospital admissions, and improve health outcomes.
“In 2025, Pharmac formalised its Access Criteria Policy. For every medicine considered for funding Pharmac now define the target population by clinical condition, and who is most likely to benefit from the medicine. This is in line with the Governments expectations, as set out in the Cabinet Circular on needs-based service provision and Pharmac’s 2024/25 Letter of Expectations.
“We’re making the system work better for the people it serves. When people can access their medicines easily, they stay healthier for longer. It also reduces pressure on other parts of the health system.”
“Every New Zealander deserves to know that when they or someone they love needs healthcare, it will be there for them,” Mr Brown says.
“This proposal is about people. It’s about the mum managing her diabetes while raising her kids, the grandad who wants to be around to watch his grandchildren grow up, and the thousands of Kiwis who simply want to live longer, healthier lives with the people they love.
“That’s why this Government is backing our health system with record funding. We’re delivering the Elective Boost, so Kiwis get the surgeries they need sooner, funding more cancer medicines than ever before, and expanding access to vital screening programmes, including lowering the bowel cancer screening age to 58 for every New Zealander.
“In line with the Government’s approach to delivering public services, today’s proposal is another step in our plan to deliver timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders, based on clinical need, rather than ethnicity. When we get this right, we save lives, we ease the pressure on our hospitals, and we give families more precious time together. That’s what this Government is focused on delivering.”
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