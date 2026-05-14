Western Bay of Plenty Deal signed to unlock long term growth

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has signed a City and Regional Deal with Western Bay of Plenty councils, establishing a long-term partnership between the Western Bay of Plenty and central Government Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Local Government Minister Simon Watts say.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says the Deal marks another major milestone in the Government’s City and Regional Deals programme, following last month’s signing of a Deal with Auckland.

“Establishing City and Regional Deals are a commitment under the National and ACT Coalition agreement and are about central and local government working together to unlock the potential of our cities and regions, boosting economic growth and improving living standards across New Zealand.

“The Western Bay of Plenty is one of New Zealand’s economic powerhouses. From kiwifruit and forestry exports to freight, logistics and manufacturing, the region helps drive growth and jobs right across the country.

“The Western Bay of Plenty Deal brings together Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council with the Government in a shared commitment to plan, invest and deliver together for the long-term benefit of the region and New Zealand.

“When Western Bay of Plenty does well, New Zealand does well. The region is a critical export gateway for our primary sector, connecting growers, exporters and businesses to international markets through the Port of Tauranga and key freight corridors.

“The Western Bay of Plenty Deal builds on the work the existing SmartGrowth partnership is already doing, making sure the region’s approach to housing, transport, and infrastructure growth is aligned. SmartGrowth will help coordinate and advise on implementation and delivery of the Deal.”

“The Western Bay of Plenty Deal is centred around six pillars:

Partnership for Growth – a coordinated approach to investment across the Western Bay of Plenty Transport Infrastructure – commitments to enable a coordinated approach to transport investment to unlock urban growth Land and Housing Development – enabling urban grown through intensification and greenfield expansion Social Infrastructure – supporting the provision of health and education in line with urban growth Export Growth – focusing on the region’s export potential Economic Diversification – enabling diversification including exploring opportunities in the Maori economy

“The Deal reflects core government priorities across planning and resource management reform, utilising new infrastructure funding and financing tools, unlocking land for housing, and building new transport infrastructure.”

“As part of the regional combined plan for Bay of Plenty, the new Western Bay of Plenty sub-regional spatial plan under the new planning system will focus on three initial areas for growth – the Eastern Corridor (where housing growth can be maximised around the Tauranga Eastern Link), the Northern Corridor (developments in Omokoroa and Katikati) and the Western Corridor (Tauriko West).

“Growth in these areas and in existing urban areas is estimated to support 12,000 greenfield homes and 3,000 infill and intensified homes over the next 10 years, aligned with transport, water and community infrastructure.

“The government has invested heavily in the past in the region through the Eastern Link toll road, and the Takitimu North Link is currently under construction. The Deal identifies the Takitimu North Link Stage 2 and the Tauriko West Roads of National Significance as priority projects which will be reflected in the next Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2027.

“An innovative feature of the Deal is an agreement for the government and the Western Bay of Plenty to jointly fund agreed projects using proceeds from local asset recycling plus a Crown uplift, with funding amounts and rates considered case by case and subject to standard government approvals. These partnership projects aim to improve productivity along State Highway 2.

“Delivering new social infrastructure alongside housing growth is a key focus. Health NZ and the Western Bay of Plenty will form an independent joint planning group to agree a plan that meets anticipated growth needs. The same will occur for education facilities.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts says the Deal will support long-term growth, productivity and resilience across the region.

“The Western Bay of Plenty is one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing regions and plays a critical role as a trade and export hub. This Deal is about ensuring growth is well planned, well connected and backed by the infrastructure communities need.”

“The deal also includes establishing a 10-year partnership guided by a 30-year vision for the Western Bay of Plenty as New Zealand’s Global Trade Gateway.

“More families are moving to the Western Bay every year because of the opportunities the region offers, but rapid growth also brings pressure on roads, public services, housing supply and local infrastructure.

Mr Watts says delivery of the Deal will be supported by a strong governance and implementation framework.

“A Western Bay of Plenty Deal Oversight Board will provide coordination and accountability for delivery, alongside an Implementation Plan to be developed within six months of signing.”

MIL OSI