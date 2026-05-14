David Seymour’s attacks on RNZ, TVNZ unhelpful, out of order, Goldsmith and Peters say

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Media Minister Paul Goldsmith says David Seymour’s attack on the public broadcasters was unhelpful, while New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has called it “out of order”.

The twin rebukes went further than the prime minister did earlier in the week when Christopher Luxon said he was “super comfortable” with the deputy prime minister’s remarks.

Speaking on Thursday, Goldsmith told reporters he’d had an “informal conversation” with the ACT leader since Seymour’s interview on The Platform where he lashed out at both RNZ and TVNZ.

During The Platform interview, Seymour – who has shareholding responsibilities for both media organisations – suggested changes were coming for RNZ’s leadership as the government reshaped its board.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Goldsmith declined to share any details about his conversation with Seymour, apart from to say he did not “pull him into line” as that was not his role.

“I don’t think some of his comments were helpful in relation particularly to the board,” Goldsmith said.

“We appoint the board, and it’s typically the role of the board to make decisions around management.”

Goldsmith said he “very much” supported RNZ and maintained confidence in its board.

Speaking separately, Peters said he was pleased that Goldsmith had had a word with Seymour about his comments.

“They were out of order, especially if you’re a shareholding minister in that context,” Peters said.

“We can have our criticisms about organisations, but that’s no way to go about it.”

Peters himself came under scrutiny for criticising RNZ last year after threatening its funding during a fiery Morning Report interview: “you’re paid for by the taxpayer and sooner or later we’re going to cut that water off too.”

The coalition subsequently slashed RNZ’s funding by almost $5 million a year, though Goldsmith said the reduction was about fiscal prudence and signed off before Peters’ warning. Seymour, however, said the “significant funding cut” was designed to send a message.

The funding cut came after a boost of about $25m a year from the former Labour government in 2023.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

RNZ’s outgoing board chair Jim Mather last week defended the organisation’s editorial independence and said commentary like Seymour’s risked undermining public trust and confidence.

Opposition parties and media commentators also said Seymour had crossed the line.

Legislation governing both RNZ and TVNZ prohibits ministers from directing the broadcasters regarding “a particular programme” or “the gathering or presentation of news”.

Seymour, however, told reporters he had not given any direction and therefore had done nothing wrong.

“We as politicians actually have a role, appointing the people that go on the board. And when we do that in a democracy, people want to know: why, what our objectives are, and are they good people?”

Seymour also questioned why reporters were still fixated on his comments instead of worthier topics: “It kind of proves my point about why every day I get people asking me, ‘what are you going to do about the media?’”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand