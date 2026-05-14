Pharmac proposes improving access to type 2 diabetes medicines

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Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister David Seymour and Health Minister Simeon Brown welcome Pharmac’s proposal to change funding criteria for three type 2 diabetes medicines based on clinical need.

“Improving access to medicines in New Zealand is important to patients and their families. That’s why it has been a focus for this Government,” Mr Seymour says.

If approved, Pharmac will widen access to empagliflozin, liraglutide and dulaglutide from 1 August 2026. The proposed changes include removing ethnicity-based eligibility criteria and lowering the five-year cardiovascular risk threshold.

“Type 2 diabetes is a long‑term condition that can lead to complications, including heart and kidney disease. Many people live with diabetes for years and may need ongoing treatment to help manage their condition and reduce the risk of complications. Ethnicity shouldn’t decide what funded options you can access to manage type 2 diabetes,” Mr Seymour says.

“These medicines help lower blood sugar and reduce the likelihood of heart and kidney complications. Under this proposal more people with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk of heart or kidney complications could receive these medicines earlier. Everyone who needs this support should have access to it.

“If approved, Pharmac estimates that around 10,000 more people could benefit in the first year, increasing to around 23,000 people after five years. People already receiving these medicines will not be affected by the proposed changes.

“Supporting earlier and more effective management of type 2 diabetes for everyone will reduce avoidable hospital admissions, and improve health outcomes.

“In 2025, Pharmac formalised its Access Criteria Policy. For every medicine considered for funding Pharmac now define the target population by clinical condition, and who is most likely to benefit from the medicine. This is in line with the Governments expectations, as set out in the Cabinet Circular on needs-based service provision and Pharmac’s 2024/25 Letter of Expectations.

“We’re making the system work better for the people it serves. When people can access their medicines easily, they stay healthier for longer. It also reduces pressure on other parts of the health system.”

“Every New Zealander deserves to know that when they or someone they love needs healthcare, it will be there for them,” Mr Brown says.

“This proposal is about people. It’s about the mum managing her diabetes while raising her kids, the grandad who wants to be around to watch his grandchildren grow up, and the thousands of Kiwis who simply want to live longer, healthier lives with the people they love.

“That’s why this Government is backing our health system with record funding. We’re delivering the Elective Boost, so Kiwis get the surgeries they need sooner, funding more cancer medicines than ever before, and expanding access to vital screening programmes, including lowering the bowel cancer screening age to 58 for every New Zealander.

“In line with the Government’s approach to delivering public services, today’s proposal is another step in our plan to deliver timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders, based on clinical need, rather than ethnicity. When we get this right, we save lives, we ease the pressure on our hospitals, and we give families more precious time together. That’s what this Government is focused on delivering.”

MIL OSI