Move-on orders legislation introduced

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has introduced legislation today which provides Police with the power to issue move-on orders as a tool to deal with disorderly behaviour in public places, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Our government is committed to fixing the basics in law and order, and building a future where everyone feels safe to visit, work and live in our central cities.

“Unfortunately, our streets and town centres have endured unprecedented levels of disruption in recent years. Many people no longer want to be there. Businesses, residents and visitors are paying the price.

“We currently have many tools to help those who are in need, including access to one of the most generous welfare systems in the world, but we have limited tools to deal with disorderly behaviour. It means many disruptive, distressing, and potentially harmful acts can occur before police officers have any means of intervention. This legislation changes that.

“Only people who breach those orders will face prosecution. A move-on order on its own, is not a criminal charge.

“This is about reclaiming our streets and our city centres for the enjoyment of everybody who visits, works and lives there.”

Under this legislation Police will have the power to issue move-on orders to people who are:

Displaying disorderly, disruptive, threatening or intimidating behaviour.

Obstructing or impeding someone entering a business.

Breaching the peace.

All forms of begging.

Rough sleeping.

Behaviour indicating an intent to inhabit a public place.

These orders will:

Require a person to leave a specified area for a specified amount of time, up to 24 hours.

Require a person to move on a reasonable distance from the area, as specified by the constable.

Apply to people aged 14 or older.

Be issued in writing or electronically, as is operationally appropriate.

MIL OSI