Post The love story behind NZ’s only wagon wheel makers May 15, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF Source: Radio New Zealand A Wairarapa couple are doing all they can to preserve the heritage of traditional wheelwrighting. It’s the craft of making wagon wheels and traditional wooden carriages – and Greg and Ali Lang have been in the business for more than 30 years. Greg told RNZ’s Morning Report they were the only people in the country who still made wagons by hand. Greg and Ali Lang have been working as Wheelwrights for more than 30 years. Supplied / Lucia Zanmonti – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext