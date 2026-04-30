PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 30, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 30, 2026 – Full Text
New Zealand and Australia collaborate on fuel, fertiliser pressures with agriculture, aviation
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Australasian bosses across agriculture, aviation and freight sectors are in the ear of their government officials in dealing with the chaotic global supply chain.
The government announced on Tuesday it secured an initial agreement with Z Energy to procure an additional 90 million litres of diesel for Aotearoa, as key shipping routes in the Middle East remained blockaded.
Through late March and April, the Australian federal government secured hundreds of millions of litres of diesel from markets like Singapore and Malaysia, as well as locking in fertiliser deals covering 250,000 tonnes of urea from Indonesia, and supply commitments from Brunei.
It also introduced various tax relief packages on fuel excise and heavy vehicle user charges, and underwrote imports of fuel and fertiliser.
Finance minister Nicola Willis met with Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers last week, followed by a large roundtable meeting with Australasian bosses of industries exposed to supply chain disruptions, like agriculture.
Featured was Australia’s peak farming industry body, the National Farmers’ Federation.
Chief executive Mike Guerin said he applauded his federal government for its response after the beginning of the war in late February, and welcomed more collaboration with New Zealand.
He said Australia went “hard and early”, such as with the underwriting of fuel imports.
“That’s an example where Australia went very early, and New Zealand’s done something similar, but perhaps not quite as well as Australia has.”
New Zealand-born Guerin said both countries shared challenges around fuel and fertiliser shocks.
“Both countries have very little fuel supply onshore, but neither country has much processing capacity left to process and refine oils, for example, into finished product. The same broadly applies to fertiliser.”
But he said there was good discussion at the meeting about possibly sharing infrastructure in the longer term, including linking up vessel schedules.
“We could see lots of things we could do for each other, and they’re very willing to do so.”
- How have fuel and fertiliser challenges affected your farm? Let us know monique.steele@rnz.co.nz
Guerin said while no actions were firmly agreed to during the initial conversation, there were options tabled for manufacturing and storage.
“Rather than each of us working away, an issue which is difficult given our lack of scale in global terms, if we work together, there could be enormous value in that,” he said.
“Save some money, save some costs and give us both more confidence in storage and processing and manufacturing, and those big inputs to agriculture, because as we know, in both countries, for generations we’ve been able to take food security for granted.”
He said it was all about protecting food security and building a supply chain for Australasia together to deal with the immediate and longer term issues ahead.
Finance Minister
New Zealand’s Finance Minister Nicola Willis said close co-operation between New Zealand and Australia made sense, particularly to share information on fuel markets, shipping movements, supply chain risks and resilience options.
She said it was a valuable opportunity to gain feedback from across agriculture, freight, aviation, retail and energy sectors about the impact of higher costs and supply uncertainty, when considering our own planning and response options.
“Industry engagement helps ensure decisions reflect operational realities and the needs of key sectors such as food production, freight and emergency services. And more detail of phases 3 and 4 will be announced next week,” she said.
She said both countries were facing similar supply challenges.
“We have also amended fuel specifications to better align with Australia, helping ensure New Zealand can access supply headed into the same regional market,” she said.
“Alongside that, the Government is progressing practical regulatory changes identified by industry to improve fuel efficiency and resilience, including freight and transport settings.”
Earlier advice on fertiliser supply from key New Zealand-based supplier Ravensdown was that the country had sufficient fertiliser supply through to mid-August.
Willis said the Government was in regular contact with the fertiliser industry and monitored international supply chains closely, while Australia’s recent arrangement focused on securing winter supply.
“As a food-producing country, we [New Zealand] remain connected to major suppliers and producers, and ready to act to any emerging pressure points,” she said.
“Farmers and growers are critical to New Zealand’s economy. We know higher fuel and input costs create pressure, which is why our focus remains on targeted, timely and practical measures that support supply continuity, strengthen resilience and keep the economy moving.”
Willis described the situation on Wednesday’s Morning Report as “the worst oil supply shock in history.”
The latest Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment fuel supply statistics lifted, showing of Sunday, the country had 52 days of petrol, 46 days of diesel and 49 days of jet fuel either in country or on its way.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Tailors fear industry is ageing out
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Some of Auckland’s most experienced tailors believe the industry is ageing out, despite a good level of demand for work.
Serena Tan’s lunchtime on Monday had not been quiet.
She first spoke with Virginia, who brought in her daughter’s bridesmaid dress for hemming.
Tan had to be frank, gently explaining that the hem might need to take more fabric than Virginia had hoped.
Soon after, Tash arrived with an Anine Bing blazer in need of patching.
Tan asked after her child and later told me she had watched Tash grow from a high school student into a mother.
Now 60, Tan was among a group of tailors worried their trade was quietly ageing out.
Statistics back her concern. The median age for tailors and dressmakers rose from 48.3 in 2013, to 51 in 2023.
Born and trained as a seamstress in Malaysia, Tan first came to New Zealand on holiday in 1990, and stayed after getting a job in Wellington’s fashion industry.
In 1998, she opened Serena’s Dressmaking and Alterations in Auckland’s Mt Albert.
Tan said mastering the craft takes years, and fears the lack of younger workers will leave a gap that’s hard to fill.
“We are using the scissors for cutting, and the hairdresser also use the scissors for cutting. And then you cut the hair make a mistake, doesn’t matter. Few months later, the hair will grow or you can wear a hat. But this one (tailoring), when you’re cutting, you have to throw it away if you make a mistake.”
Behind her spacious storefront was Tan’s workshop, where seven machines crowded the space alongside fabrics and trims.
Her oldest machine had been with her for 35 years and was still stitching perfectly.
But while her machines endured, Tan was preparing to retire in a few years.
Finding a successor could prove difficult, so she came up with a plan.
“These several years, I’m feel very, very busy and tired. I hope if I retire, somebody can continue my business. If they know the basics of sewing, they come, I will teach them (tailoring).”
She was not alone in her concerns.
Merai Tailors had been in the suburb of Onehunga for over 30 years.
Now sitting behind the sewing machine was 70-year-old Mahesh Contractor, who took over the business from his older brother 15 years ago.
Contractor comes from generations of tailors, but he was the last in his family to carry on the trade.
“I like to carry on with the business. I’m fit for it and this is my medicine as well, it keeps me mentally and physically fit.”
He said while the economy had not been in its best shape for the past few years, demand for his skills was still high due to online shopping and op shopping.
“It’s very, very risky (to buy online) because different countries have different size (system). And new things are getting more expensive now, so people are buying from the op shop, lots of people bringing (clothes) from op shop (where they paid) for $1.50 – $2, so sometimes I’m confused, how much I’m going to charge.”
He said the trade was inexpensive to set up and encouraged young people to consider it.
“It is a profitable business. I will carry on if I’m fit.”
Government data suggested the trade could grow.
In the 2018 census, 684 people indicated they were dressmakers or tailors, growing from the 552 in 2013.
Jessica Jay was part of a small group choosing to enter the industry.
Six years ago, the then 26-year-old decided repairing garments was where her heart was.
“I love clothing and textiles, I love sewing and I love fashion, but I found it really hard to reconcile that interest and passion and skill set with just how many clothes already exist. And I was really interested in repairs of clothing, looking at different ways that you can keep garments in circulation for longer.”
Jay graduated from fashion school in 2016 and wasn’t sure why more of her peers hadn’t pursued repair and tailoring.
Now 31, she said the work offered her a decent amount of financial stability and work, life balance.
“I can imagine doing this well into old age because you can always improve your skills with sewing and alterations. Every garment that I see is a new problem-solving challenge.”
New Settlers Family and Community Trust was also helping to bring new hands into the trade.
A year ago, the trust set up the Sewing Repair Cafe, with a mission to help refugees build skills that could be used towards future employment.
On a Saturday session in Mt Eden, three workers made their way through a pile of garments.
Thirty-nine-year-old Rahila Roshan was hemming a shirt.
Before coming to New Zealand, she had been a biology teacher in her home country Afghanistan.
That career path was now out of reach due to language barriers, but sewing had opened another door.
“I love sewing, I like making dresses and attending repair cafes.”
While she had experience making clothes for her family, she said alterations required a different skillset.
“Making is easy, but fixing is very hard.”
Shukria Rezia, 42, worked on a dress. It needed expansion on the waist, and a new zip.
She estimated such a repair would typically cost about $40, but at the community workshop, payment was not mandatory.
Donations were encouraged to support the Trust, but on that Saturday morning, despite a steady stream of people dropping off items, few contributions came through.
But the trio was not too upset.
“Anything free is good, free is better,” they laughed.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Direct Travel Introduces Avenir Across Global Specialty Markets
April 30, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Modern Platform Enhances Business Travel Within Energy, Marine, Mining and Other Complex Sectors
With this expansion, organizations operating in complex and logistically demanding environments will benefit from a more consistent and scalable approach to business travel, bringing modern infrastructure to corporate travel while continuing to rely on proven specialist solutions for crew and workforce logistics.
A Comprehensive Approach to Specialty Travel
Industries such as energy, marine and mining manage multiple types of travel simultaneously, from large scale workforce and crew movements to executive, commercial and project travel. These needs are fundamentally different and require distinct solutions.
Avenir is designed to support traditional business travel within these sectors, bringing structure and consistency to:
- Executive leadership travel
- Commercial and client facing teams
- Project based and technical specialists
This sits alongside ATPI’s established specialist services, which continue to manage:
- Crew and workforce mobility
- Offshore and rotational travel
- Highly customized logistics to remote and complex destinations
Together, this creates a more coordinated and complete travel framework.
Strengthening Sector Expertise with a Modern Business Travel Platform
Avenir enhances ATPI’s specialist offerings by introducing a consistent global foundation for business travel, while preserving the depth and specialization of existing solutions.
“Our long-standing leadership in specialty travel is built on deep sector expertise and a strong focus on our customers, and we remain committed to strengthening how we serve these markets,” said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Travel. “As travel becomes more complex, that foundation becomes even more important. Avenir is an important step forward, giving our customers a more consistent approach to global business travel, combined with the specialized solutions they rely on to support their operations.”
Energy
With decades of experience supporting global energy organizations, ATPI delivers specialized travel solutions across offshore, project and executive travel. From complex international operations to high risk environments, the focus is on operational continuity, cost control and the safety and wellbeing of traveling personnel.
Marine
With a long history in maritime travel, ATPI supports global shipping and offshore organizations with highly coordinated travel services. Expertise in crew movements, vessel rotations and global logistics ensures reliable, efficient operations across ports and regions worldwide.
Mining and Other Specialty Markets
In mining and similarly complex sectors, ATPI provides tailored travel management solutions designed for remote operations and workforce mobility. This includes managing fly in fly out schedules, navigating challenging destinations and supporting safe, efficient travel for workers and project teams globally.
Specialist Technology and Capabilities
These sector specific services are supported by ATPI’s specialist technology and service capabilities, including Crewhub and Crewlink, which are designed to manage workforce mobility and crew travel at scale.
Improving Visibility and Consistency for Business Travel
While workforce and crew travel remain highly specialized, business travel within these sectors is often managed across fragmented regional systems.
Avenir brings greater consistency by enabling:
- One global platform for business travel across regions
- Centralized visibility and governance for travel and finance teams
- Standardized policies with controlled local flexibility
- A consistent traveler experience for employees worldwide
The result is better oversight, improved efficiency and a more streamlined experience for business travelers operating within complex global organizations.
https://www.dt.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/directtravelinc
Hashtag: #atpi #directravel #avenir #globaltravelplatform
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Investments – NZ Super Fund well positioned in volatile markets
April 29, 2026
STAKEHOLDER UPDATE APRIL 2026 – NZ Super Fund well positioned in volatile markets.
The NZ Super Fund is well positioned in the current volatile market conditions with investment strategies performing as expected.
As at 31 March, Fund value stood at $86.6 billion and the Fund had returned 11.9 percent over the previous 12 months, slightly ahead of the passive Reference Portfolio benchmark, which had returned 11.01 percent (all returns after cost and before NZ tax).
Co-Chief Investment Officer Brad Dunstan says: “Our inter-generational mandate and our operational independence allow us to implement long-term investment strategies that can take advantage of market volatility. We remain heavily weighted to growth assets; therefore, the value of the Fund will fluctuate in the short term. Our focus remains on maximising long-term returns and managing risk appropriately.”
Senior investment team appointments
We’re delighted to announce three new senior appointments to our investment team.
Current team members Sian Orr and Bryan Bennett have been appointed Director, Private Equity and Director, Real Assets respectively. With some 20 years’ collective experience on the investment team, Orr and Bennett have been involved in some of the Super Fund’s most important investments as portfolio managers and have held numerous governance roles on behalf of the Fund.
Their appointments follow Brendon Jones’s promotion to Head of Real Assets and the return to the Guardians of former staffer Qing Ding in the newly-created role of Head of Portfolio Strategy and Research.
Meanwhile, Chis Parks has been named Director, Sustainable Investment – a role which will include fostering cross-team collaboration to ensure sustainability considerations are fully integrated into all parts of the Guardians’ investment process, and leading the Guardians’ stewardship activities.
Parks has 20 years’ experience across the fund management industry, including at large Australian super fund QSuper, in climate and sustainability research and as an impact investment Principal and portfolio manager.
Recruitment is continuing for a Head of Portfolio Completion and Head of Private Equity.
Judicial Review finding
We are considering our response to a judicial review decision in which the New Zealand High Court found certain parts of our current sustainable investment policy documents do not comply with legislative requirements.
In broad terms, the Court found that the relevant parts of the policy documents did not identify with sufficient clarity the standards and procedures the Guardians applies in order to invest the Super Fund “in a manner consistent with avoiding prejudice to New Zealand’s reputation as a responsible member of the world community ”.
We will update stakeholders once we have thoroughly evaluated the decision and determined how to respond to it.
Fund makes $1.6 billion tax payment to NZ Government
The Super Fund is once again the nation’s largest single taxpayer following a $1.6 billion payment to the NZ Government in the first week of April.
Tax paid by the Fund now exceeds the Government’s required capital contribution to the Fund, a trend that is set to continue over the coming decade.
On Treasury’s current modelling, the Government will continue contributing to the Fund for the next 10 years; however, forecast contributions during that time of just under $2.5 billion are dwarfed by the $20+ billion in tax Treasury expects the Government will receive from the Fund.
Tax paid by the Fund for the 2025 financial year represents approximately 10 percent of the New Zealand’s corporate tax take and 1.4 percent of total tax paid.
Treasury’s modelling of the Fund’s contributions and withdrawals profile will be updated following the NZ Government’s Budget announcement in May.
Other tax news
Meanwhile, the Government has changed provisional tax rules so that from July 2026 the Super Fund will need to make only one provisional tax payment per year, instead of the three payments currently required.
As well as aligning the Fund and its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the approach applied to KiwiSaver funds, this change will reduce compliance costs; allow us to make a more accurate assessment of our provisional tax payments; and reduce the need for us to regularly liquidate investments to meet our NZ tax liabilities.
Thin capitalisation rules will also be changed so that overseas entities looking to invest in qualifying infrastructure projects will receive the same tax treatment as their New Zealand counterparts.
The current regime limits the amount of tax-deductible debt foreign investors can use to finance projects in New Zealand.
The National Business Review quoted Revenue Minister Simon Watts as saying the changes were designed to strike a better balance between protecting the New Zealand tax base and attracting necessary funding for economic growth.
Guardians Head of Tax John Payne told NBR that the changes removed one obstacle to overseas investment, but cautioned several other factors went into determining an investment opportunity’s attractiveness.
Nevertheless, Payne said, the Fund, which often sought co-investment from overseas partners, would be spreading the word that change was coming and New Zealand was “open for business”.
Genesis Energy re-enters portfolio following change to decarbonisation method
The Super Fund will no longer exclude companies with incidental or very low exposure to fossil fuel reserves from its listed equities portfolios, following a review of the methods it uses to meet its carbon targets.
The change means the Fund has now invested in NZX-listed Genesis Energy and can consider investing in climate change transition assets that may previously have been excluded. It also removes some operational complexity.
The Fund’s carbon targets are reviewed every five years, most recently last year. The Fund is currently ahead of target reductions in carbon emissions intensity and in potential emissions from fossil fuel reserves owned by the Fund, and is on track to achieve its goal of net zero by 2050.
Fossil fuel reserves had been subject to a blanket exclusion from the Fund’s listed equities portfolio as a means of meeting overall climate targets, and to reduce exposure to climate change-related investment risk. This blanket exclusion is no longer required to meet these targets, given the Fund’s passive global equity portfolio is now tracking MSCI indices that are aligned with the Paris Agreement and subject to ongoing decarbonisation.
Farewell to GHD House; open for business at the CPO from 11 May
After more than a decade in Zurich/Jarden/GHD House, we’re moving across Te Komititanga Square into our new offices in the Chief Post Office Building, above Waitematā train station, in downtown Auckland.
The new office will be open from 11 May. We’re looking forward to hosting stakeholders there later in the year, once we’re settled in. Our new physical address is Level 1, 12 Queen Street, Auckland 1010. Our postal address and other contact details will remain the same.
PEI Awards: NZ Super wins Limited Partner of the Year Award
In March the Super Fund was named by Private Equity International (PEI) magazine as its Asia-Pacific Limited Partner of the Year. PEI said the Fund became a “hot property” for General Partners after formally relaunching its buyout programme with a particular focus on the lower mid-market.
“At a time when many LPs are seeking to consolidate their GP relationships with a smaller number of – often larger, more established – managers, NZ Super has likely positioned itself as a top priority for US and European rainmakers in 2026 and beyond.”
The category runner-up was AustralianSuper.
NZ Super Fund at Pacific Islands Investment Forum
The Super Fund sponsored a recent meeting of the Pacific Islands Investment Forum (PIIF) ‘Women in Super’ network in Vanuatu.
Women in Super Steering Committee member and Sustainable Investment Analyst at the Guardians Laumanu Mafi, who was formerly on the investment team at the Retirement Board of Tonga, said the network was focused on capability-building, strengthening female participation in the superannuation industry and improving retirement outcomes for women.
“We value our partnership with PIIF and helping with this event was a great way to contribute to an important network of female investment and pension leaders.”
The Fund has been a member of PIIF, a group of 20 Pacific Island funds, for more than a decade. Excluding the Fund, PIIF members are responsible for investing around NZ$29 billion, with the largest funds being from Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
NZ Hotel sales progress
Brookfield Asset Management last month received Overseas Investment Office consent to buy the 280-room Rydges Wellington and the 84-room Sofitel Queenstown from NZ Hotel Holdings, which is 80 percent-owned by the NZ Super Fund.
Brookfield had previously announced it would invest approximately $250 million to acquire and reposition the two properties.
This transaction follows the sale last December of the QT in Auckland’s Viaduct for $87.5 million to ASX-listed hotel operator EVT. Four other properties in Christchurch, Rotorua and Auckland remain on the market.
Domestic expansion for Datacom
Datacom, Australasia’s largest home-grown tech company, recently announced it had bought T4’s Auckland data centre.
The Highbrook facility is the second Auckland site for Datacom, which is 45 percent-owned by the NZ Super Fund, and takes the Group’s total number of sovereign data centres across New Zealand to five.
Announcing the transaction, Datacom Chief Executive Greg Davidson said the acquisition reflects the growing importance of sovereign infrastructure as demand for data, AI and secure digital services accelerates.
Read Datacom’s full announcement here: https://nzsuperfund.cmail19.com/t/d-l-gullkn-hujkdust-u/
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Wellington council considers support for struggling businesses after Moa Point disaster
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Wellington City Councillors are considering giving financial support to businesses drastically affected by the Moa Point treatment plant meltdown.
Businesses RNZ spoke to said the funding is badly needed, but that it is “gutwrenching” sewage is still being pumped into the ocean, with one saying it will be forced to shut its doors if the plant is not fixed before summer.
It had been nearly three months since the wastewater treatment plant catastrophically failed in February, and which had been spewing millions of litres of raw sewage into the sea ever since.
No date had been provided for when the plant would be fixed.
The council would decide this week whether to give businesses one-off grants, capped at $35,000 from a maximum $150,000 fund.
The Botanist cafe co-owner Maria Boyle said her business had lost between 30 and 50 percent revenue due to the failure.
Boyle said the cafe – set in the heart of Lyall Bay – was usually packed until the end of summer, but that the streets emptied out after 4 February, when raw sewage was spilling close to the shoreline – and forcing South Coast beaches to shut.
“We should normally have had at least a couple of months of decent trade to get us through, and it was just cut completely dead.
“We had to cut hours, and try and move staff to some of our other places so they wouldn’t suffer as well – but it’s been so bad.”
In order to be eligible, businesses would have to apply for the grants, be located within a “high-impact zone”, or directly reliant on ocean activities, be able to demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 50 percent, be Wellington-owned with fewer than 20 employees, and operating for at least a year.
Boyle said The Botanist lost about $35,000 in a couple of weeks in February, and that the support would be a “huge help” for businesses like hers.
But she said the cafe would not survive if the plant was not fixed by next summer.
“It will be beyond a disaster. It’s already a disaster, we will definitely be closing – we won’t make it through another summer.”
While South Coast beaches were open again on fine days, the plant was still spewing screened, untreated sewage through its long outfall pipe, about one kilometre off-shore.
When it rained heavily, the system could not cope, and the sewage spilled close to the shore at Tarakena Bay, from a secondary pipe used for overflow.
Dave Drane, owner of Dive Wellington, estimated he had lost between 20 and 25 percent of his revenue due to the disaster.
Months on, many were too scared to dive with the plant not working, he said.
That had dramatically reduced the numbers of people buying or hiring gear.
“People just aren’t walking in because they’re not diving on this coast, so we’re not getting the walk-in public. Retail, pretty much some days it’s dropped to zero – we can be a zero day income.”
Hugh Collins, who runs Ocean Hunter, a spear-fishing and diving business in Lyall Bay, agreed.
“I’d say the majority of our customers just don’t feel safe going out there, which sucks, you know, you look out at our pristine coastline and it’s quite gutwrenching to know that that’s happening.”
A $35,000 dollar grant would not completely cover his losses, he said, but it would help.
According to Wellington City Council documents, Destination KRL, a local business group, provided indicative figures that about 25 businesses lost a combined $120,000 per week during the month of February.
Wellington Mayor Andrew Little said councillors on Thursday would discuss offering the grants, and he would be supporting the idea.
“We are doing what we can, we’re not an insurance company, we’re not there to alleviate every risk, that every business faces.
“But we do feel a responsibility, these are businesses in our community – I know that some of the worst affected ones, it’s going to be next summer now, before they get the opportunity to recover properly.”
Little believed the plant would take months to fix.
Wellington Water said it would be presenting a timeline of repair works for the plant to the council in the next two weeks.
Chief operating officer Charles Barker would not provide the details to RNZ in a recent interview – saying the council needed to be briefed first.
“It wouldn’t be fair on our owners, we manage the asset, we don’t own the asset, so it’s only right that the councils get to see it, and understand first, before we share it with the public, but we are doing that as fast as possible.
“They are as impatient as the public are – to see it.”
He said a lot of new equipment for the plant’s UV project, and equipment for the control and management system, had been ordered.
Barker said he wa intending to present a “robust” timeline which would present when major elements of repair works would occur, in a way the community could track.
“We need to deliver a programme that is robust … that is realistic, and that can be held to account.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Legislation – WORLD VISION WELCOMES FIRST READING OF MODERN SLAVERY BILL IN PARLIAMENT
April 29, 2026
Source: World Vision
- Mandatory reporting: requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains.
- Greater transparency and accountability: through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties.
- Enhanced support for victims: through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors.
- Improved national data collection to track the scale of modern slavery, along with a regular review to strengthen modern slavery legislation in New Zealand.
- March 2021: 100 businesses sign an open letter calling for modern slavery legislation.
- June 2021: World Vision and Trade Aid delivered a 37,000-strong petition to the Government.
- July 2021: The Labour Government establishes the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG) to support and inform the development of an effective regulatory regime in New Zealand.
- April 2022: The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment solicits public submissions on a proposal for modern slavery legislation. More than 5,000 submissions were made with 90% in support.
- September 2022: The Labour Government releases the feedback which showed widespread support from New Zealand businesses and individuals to introduce law to address modern slavery.
- June 2022: When interviewed as leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon says that an issue he would march in the streets for is modern slavery legislation.
- March 2023: An independent poll finds that 81% of New Zealanders support legislation to verify the absence of modern slavery in supply chains.
- July 2023: The Labour Government announces that modern slavery legislation will be drafted requiring businesses to publicly report on modern slavery risks.
- May 2024: The National Coalition Government disestablished the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG).
- April 2024: When questioned about modern slavery legislation, Minister van Velden and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said this was not a current priority for the Government.
- June 2024: Camilla Belich, Labour spokesperson for Workplace Relations and Safety questioned Minister van Velden on modern slavery at Parliament question time. Minister van Velden reiterated that modern slavery legislation is currently not a priority for the Government.
- December 2024: World Vision NZ’s Rebekah Armstrong, barrister Jacob Parry, and ANZ’s ESG Lead Rebecca Kingi co-drafted the Modern Slavery and Trafficking Expert Practitioners (MSTEP) Modern Slavery Bill.
- December 2024: The Labour Party issued a media release expressing its support for modern slavery legislation and calling on National to back it as well.
- April 2025: National MP Greg Fleming lodged the Modern Slavery Reporting Bill as a Private Member’s Bill, focused on business reporting obligations. This complemented his Increasing Penalties for Slavery Offences Bill, currently before Select Committee.
- June 2025, Labour MP Camilla Belich lodged a Modern Slavery Bill. This bill introduces similar business reporting requirements but is more comprehensive including updates to the Crimes Act stronger provisions for victim protection and support and the establishment of an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.
- August 2025: The Minister of Justice announced plans to amend the Crimes Act to strengthen laws against trafficking, including many provisions recommended in the MSTEP Bill. World Vision launched its campaign urging politicians to work together utilising the rule of 61.
- September 2025: 28 signatories, representing institutional investors and New Zealand businesses accounting for more than NZD 215 billion, released an open letter calling for urgent action on modern slavery legislation.
- September 2025: The Government introduced the Adoption Amendment Bill to prevent trafficking and unsafe adoptions, signalling willingness to strengthen New Zealand’s response to modern slavery and trafficking.
- December 2025- both member bills were removed from the ballot.
- January 2026 joint modern slavery bill introduced.
- April 2026: Modern Slavery Bill has it’s first reading in Parliament.
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Business AI use covered by new national survey
April 29, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The launch of the Survey of Business Operations, a new national survey, will provide a comprehensive, up‑to‑date picture of how New Zealand businesses use Artificial Intelligence and respond to economic and technology changes, Minister of Statistics Scott Simpsons says.
“Good decisions rely on quality data. This survey will give us a clearer understanding of how businesses across the economy are operating, the challenges they face, and where opportunities for growth and productivity lie.”
The new survey builds on existing business data gathered by Stats NZ, retaining core questions to ensure comparability over time. It introduces new content in areas where information gaps have emerged. This includes questions on innovation, business practices, and the uptake of AI.
Insights from the survey would shape Government policy to support businesses to grow and innovate, Mr Simpson says.
“For the first time, we will be able to measure AI use across a large and representative sample of New Zealand firms. This will help us understand where adoption is occurring, where barriers remain, and what this means for the wider economy.
“Artificial Intelligence represents one of the biggest opportunities of our time and we want businesses to invest in this technology with confidence. Smarter, informed adoption and use of advanced technologies like AI will help New Zealand’s economy grow faster and enable better living standards and opportunities for all New Zealanders.”
Around 20,000 businesses with six or more employees across all sectors will be surveyed, making it one of the largest and most detailed business surveys undertaken in New Zealand.
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Gas gaps and supply strain as security pressures intensify – BusinessNZ
April 29, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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SeABank successfully holds 2026 AGM, reports stable Q1 results
April 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) has successfully convened its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), approving key resolutions on strategic direction, governance, and capital strengthening to accelerate sustainable growth.
The approved 2026 business plan targets PBT of VND 7,068 billion, total asset growth of 10%, funding mobilization growth of 23%, credit growth of 17%, an ROE of 13%, and an NPL ratio below 3%.
To enhance financial capacity, the AGM approved a plan to increase charter capital to VND 34,688 billion through issuing 583.8 million shares for a 20.5% stock dividend, and 40 million ESOP shares for management personnel. This capital increase is expected to strengthen the Bank’s competitiveness, enhance its CAR in line with Basel III standards, and provide a solid foundation for credit expansion, technology investment, and improved operational efficiency.
Regarding the Supervisory Board, the AGM approved the resignation of Ms. Vu Thi Ngoc Quynh for personal reasons and the election of Mr. Nguyen Van Lieu (born in 1969), a banking and finance expert with over 33 years of experience and extensive expertise in risk management, as a new member. The strengthened Supervisory Board is expected to enhance oversight, independence and transparency, improve risk governance in line with international practices, and support compliance with Basel III standards for sustainable growth.
As of March 31, 2026, SeABank reported stable Q1/2026 business results in line with its annual plan. Total assets reached VND 403,198 billion, outstanding credit reached VND 246,188 billion, indicating controlled credit growth with a focus on risk and asset quality. Total funding mobilization reached VND 217,863 billion, driven mainly by customer deposits. Asset quality remained within target, with the NPL ratio at 2.24%, supported by effective risk management and debt resolution efforts.
TOI reached VND 2,914 billion, achieving 108% of the quarterly plan, driven mainly by NII of VND 2,413 billion, while NOII fluctuated with market conditions. Service activities also recorded positive growth, with net income reaching VND 197 billion, up 12.46% YoY. Operational efficiency improved, reducing CIR to 32.02%.
These results contributed to SeABank’s PBT of VND 1,388 billion, underscoring its disciplined execution and reinforcing a strong foundation to deliver on the AGM-approved 2026 targets and strategic direction, while advancing ESG-focused sustainable growth.
https://seabank.com.vn/
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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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$500m+ to be invested in new South Island industrial expansion
April 29, 2026
Over $500m will be invested in expanding the South Island’s food, manufacturing and construction supply chain infrastructure over the next five years.
The investment in Christchurch’s Hornby Quadrant comes as the precinct is integrated into a new $5.5 billion, 860-hectare regional manufacturing and export logistics network designed to connect Canterbury with the country’s largest inland port and the largest industrial development, which are planned for Otago and Southland.
The move is set to create hundreds of new jobs and comes as Christchurch faces a commercial land shortage, which has seen prices double to almost $500 per square metre over the past five years – a trend experts say will constrain future large-scale investment in the region.
With over 150 hectares of industrial land, Hornby Quadrant is one of the largest industrial business parks in New Zealand. Despite only half of the precinct being built out, the development acts as a distribution hub for a significant proportion of the South Island’s consumer food products and building materials.
A newly created 30-hectare fourth stage of the development will see national property and construction firm Calder Stewart support Mainland Group (formerly part of Fonterra’s consumer brands business), United Steel and other large-scale operators in establishing manufacturing and distribution facilities to expand the region’s supply chain. The fourth stage of Hornby Quadrant will have a completed value of over half a billion dollars once fully developed.
In addition to developing and owning the land, the company utilises its vertically integrated property, construction and manufacturing business units to convert the greenfield sites into projects for tenants and owner-occupiers.
The entire precinct will be valued at over $3 billion once complete and is already home to major FMCG and distribution firms including; Foodstuffs South Island’s distribution centre, six Fletcher Building subsidiaries, Sleepyhead, Penske, OJI Fibre Solutions, My Food Bag and Dairyworks, which distributes around 80% of the country’s cheese through its chilled warehouse.
The development is the last remaining land area in Christchurch where 40,000 sqm-plus facilities can be designed and developed for occupiers, with both purchase and lease options available. Industry experts believe the lack of land supply will deter businesses looking to consolidate their distribution centres to achieve greater economies of scale.
Once fully developed, Hornby Quadrant is expected to employ thousands of people across various industries with the potential to generate 70MW of renewable energy via rooftop solar, enough to power 9,350 homes.
Ben Stewart, Calder Stewart’s director of property, says that despite Canterbury’s seemingly abundant land, much of it is unzoned, lacks essential infrastructure, or is too far from key transport links, making it unsuitable for large-scale development.
He says the growing use of automated warehousing technologies is creating a trend toward greater consolidation among industrial operators which allows businesses to centralise operations, reduce overhead costs and improve supply chain efficiency by leveraging larger, more advanced facilities.
“We know that rapid advancements in automated search and retrieval technologies are incentivising companies to look for locations that can support the establishment of much larger and intensified operations.
“At the same time, Christchurch is facing a land supply constraint similar to Auckland. While we have the ability to expand westward, much of the available land is not zoned or serviced, limiting options for businesses needing large industrial footprints,” he says.
Stewart says to help address this issue, the company has spent nearly two decades progressively rezoning rural land in Hornby.
He says zoning certainty and infrastructure investment are crucial to ensuring Christchurch remains a competitive destination for logistics, manufacturing and distribution businesses.
“Hornby Quadrant offers large contiguous land parcels, providing businesses with the flexibility to consolidate or expand depending on their operational requirement.
“There are limited options readily available for occupiers wanting to follow the current trend of consolidation and this shortage has the potential to limit economic growth, drive up land prices even further, and force businesses to look outside Christchurch for suitable locations.
“Without well-planned industrial developments, companies requiring large-scale facilities may struggle to expand or consolidate operations, which could impact supply chain efficiency and job creation in the region,” he says.
Sam Stewart, Calder Stewart director, says they are seeing growing interest from global brands that recognise Christchurch as New Zealand’s second largest industrial area and as a distribution gateway to the South Island. He says these businesses want connectivity, workforce availability and certainty around zoning.
“Given its proximity to the port, airport, and major motorways, the development has attracted strong interest from both local and international firms.
“Our ability to provide large, well-located industrial sites and design-build solutions gives businesses long-term security in an increasingly competitive market.
“We are in discussions with key international freight and distribution companies interested in establishing or expanding their South Island presence. Most of these businesses are household names, and having an operational presence in Christchurch is crucial for their wider business strategy.
“With approximately 80 hectares of land remaining, our projections show Hornby Quadrant will be fully developed within the next decade.
“As New Zealand’s largest industrial landowner and developer, we are committed to ensuring Hornby Quadrant remains a high-quality, well-planned industrial precinct which supports sustainable economic growth and employment for decades to come,” he says.
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