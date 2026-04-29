Legislation – WORLD VISION WELCOMES FIRST READING OF MODERN SLAVERY BILL IN PARLIAMENT

Source: World Vision



World Vision New Zealand welcomes the historic first reading of a Modern Slavery Bill in parliament today which will help to strengthen the country’s response to slavery and exploitation, while improving transparency for consumers, investors, and businesses.

The Bill passed its first reading with 112 votes in favour, demonstrating strong cross-party support.

World Vision New Zealand National Director, TJ Grant, says it was emotional to witness the Bill pass its first reading in parliament today.

“New Zealanders have been advocating for this legislation for years and it is momentous to finally see the bill pass its first reading with genuine cross-party support.

, including 8,000 right here in New Zealand,” he says. “The Bill will help New Zealand to play its part in ending modern slavery for more than 50 million people worldwide [i] , including 8,000 [ii] right here in New Zealand,” he says.

The Bill’s first reading took place today following an historic cross-party move earlier this year to fast-track the legislation using a Standing Order 288 which has never before been used in New Zealand’s parliament.

The standing order meant the Bill bypassed the private member’s ballot because it had the support of more than 61 non-executive MPs.

At today’s first reading, the co-sponsor of the Bill, Labour MP Camilla Belich stressed the overwhelming support for the Bill.

“This is a practical bill that will address a very serious problem. There’s huge support with businesses and with New Zealanders. A survey in 2022 showed that 81% of New Zealanders support taking action on modern slavery. This is not controversial. It’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Fellow co-sponsor of the Bill, National MP Greg Flemming told the house the Bill would bring greater transparency to New Zealand’s supply chains.

“It does turn the attention of companies to their supply chains, and it has been proven time and again that when companies look for these things they see things they haven’t previously seen. That is the fruit of this modern slavery reporting framework,” he said.

The Modern Slavery Bill will introduce:

Mandatory reporting : requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains.

: requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains. Greater transparency and accountability : through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties.

: through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties. Enhanced support for victims : through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors.

: through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors. Improved national data collection to track the scale of modern slavery, along with a regular review to strengthen modern slavery legislation in New Zealand.

on goods that are likely linked to child labour, forced labour, or human trafficking, such as electronics, clothing, shoes, and toys. World Vision research shows that the average New Zealander spends around $77 a week [iii] on goods that are likely linked to child labour, forced labour, or human trafficking, such as electronics, clothing, shoes, and toys.

Grant says the New Zealand business community, local and international investors, and the broader New Zealand public have continually called for modern slavery laws because it is the fair and right thing to do.

“This Bill requires companies to take responsibility for their supply chains and gives New Zealanders confidence that the goods they are buying are slavery-free,” Grant says.

The Bill will now progress to the Education and Workforce Select Committee and Grant is urging New Zealanders to make a submission to help strengthen the law.

“Today’s milestone shows that when New Zealanders speak up, change can happen, so I hope New Zealanders can feel proud that we have got to this point, but it doesn’t end here – we need people to show their support through the Select Committee submission process.

“We have a real opportunitiy to get this right and with continued public support, New Zealand can move into 2027 with modern slavery laws that are strong, robust, and fit for purpose,” Grant says.

Notes:

A timeline of advocacy for a Modern Slavery Act: