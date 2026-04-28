SeABank successfully holds 2026 AGM, reports stable Q1 results

Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) has successfully convened its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), approving key resolutions on strategic direction, governance, and capital strengthening to accelerate sustainable growth.

The approved 2026 business plan targets PBT of VND 7,068 billion, total asset growth of 10%, funding mobilization growth of 23%, credit growth of 17%, an ROE of 13%, and an NPL ratio below 3%.

To enhance financial capacity, the AGM approved a plan to increase charter capital to VND 34,688 billion through issuing 583.8 million shares for a 20.5% stock dividend, and 40 million ESOP shares for management personnel. This capital increase is expected to strengthen the Bank’s competitiveness, enhance its CAR in line with Basel III standards, and provide a solid foundation for credit expansion, technology investment, and improved operational efficiency.

Regarding the Supervisory Board, the AGM approved the resignation of Ms. Vu Thi Ngoc Quynh for personal reasons and the election of Mr. Nguyen Van Lieu (born in 1969), a banking and finance expert with over 33 years of experience and extensive expertise in risk management, as a new member. The strengthened Supervisory Board is expected to enhance oversight, independence and transparency, improve risk governance in line with international practices, and support compliance with Basel III standards for sustainable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, SeABank reported stable Q1/2026 business results in line with its annual plan. Total assets reached VND 403,198 billion, outstanding credit reached VND 246,188 billion, indicating controlled credit growth with a focus on risk and asset quality. Total funding mobilization reached VND 217,863 billion, driven mainly by customer deposits. Asset quality remained within target, with the NPL ratio at 2.24%, supported by effective risk management and debt resolution efforts.

TOI reached VND 2,914 billion, achieving 108% of the quarterly plan, driven mainly by NII of VND 2,413 billion, while NOII fluctuated with market conditions. Service activities also recorded positive growth, with net income reaching VND 197 billion, up 12.46% YoY. Operational efficiency improved, reducing CIR to 32.02%.

These results contributed to SeABank’s PBT of VND 1,388 billion, underscoring its disciplined execution and reinforcing a strong foundation to deliver on the AGM-approved 2026 targets and strategic direction, while advancing ESG-focused sustainable growth.

https://seabank.com.vn/

Hashtag: #SeABank

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