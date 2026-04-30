AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 30, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 30, 2026 – Full Text
Legislation – WORLD VISION WELCOMES FIRST READING OF MODERN SLAVERY BILL IN PARLIAMENT
April 29, 2026
Source: World Vision
- Mandatory reporting: requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains.
- Greater transparency and accountability: through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties.
- Enhanced support for victims: through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors.
- Improved national data collection to track the scale of modern slavery, along with a regular review to strengthen modern slavery legislation in New Zealand.
- March 2021: 100 businesses sign an open letter calling for modern slavery legislation.
- June 2021: World Vision and Trade Aid delivered a 37,000-strong petition to the Government.
- July 2021: The Labour Government establishes the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG) to support and inform the development of an effective regulatory regime in New Zealand.
- April 2022: The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment solicits public submissions on a proposal for modern slavery legislation. More than 5,000 submissions were made with 90% in support.
- September 2022: The Labour Government releases the feedback which showed widespread support from New Zealand businesses and individuals to introduce law to address modern slavery.
- June 2022: When interviewed as leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon says that an issue he would march in the streets for is modern slavery legislation.
- March 2023: An independent poll finds that 81% of New Zealanders support legislation to verify the absence of modern slavery in supply chains.
- July 2023: The Labour Government announces that modern slavery legislation will be drafted requiring businesses to publicly report on modern slavery risks.
- May 2024: The National Coalition Government disestablished the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG).
- April 2024: When questioned about modern slavery legislation, Minister van Velden and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said this was not a current priority for the Government.
- June 2024: Camilla Belich, Labour spokesperson for Workplace Relations and Safety questioned Minister van Velden on modern slavery at Parliament question time. Minister van Velden reiterated that modern slavery legislation is currently not a priority for the Government.
- December 2024: World Vision NZ’s Rebekah Armstrong, barrister Jacob Parry, and ANZ’s ESG Lead Rebecca Kingi co-drafted the Modern Slavery and Trafficking Expert Practitioners (MSTEP) Modern Slavery Bill.
- December 2024: The Labour Party issued a media release expressing its support for modern slavery legislation and calling on National to back it as well.
- April 2025: National MP Greg Fleming lodged the Modern Slavery Reporting Bill as a Private Member’s Bill, focused on business reporting obligations. This complemented his Increasing Penalties for Slavery Offences Bill, currently before Select Committee.
- June 2025, Labour MP Camilla Belich lodged a Modern Slavery Bill. This bill introduces similar business reporting requirements but is more comprehensive including updates to the Crimes Act stronger provisions for victim protection and support and the establishment of an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.
- August 2025: The Minister of Justice announced plans to amend the Crimes Act to strengthen laws against trafficking, including many provisions recommended in the MSTEP Bill. World Vision launched its campaign urging politicians to work together utilising the rule of 61.
- September 2025: 28 signatories, representing institutional investors and New Zealand businesses accounting for more than NZD 215 billion, released an open letter calling for urgent action on modern slavery legislation.
- September 2025: The Government introduced the Adoption Amendment Bill to prevent trafficking and unsafe adoptions, signalling willingness to strengthen New Zealand’s response to modern slavery and trafficking.
- December 2025- both member bills were removed from the ballot.
- January 2026 joint modern slavery bill introduced.
- April 2026: Modern Slavery Bill has it’s first reading in Parliament.
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Why it’s not too early to start thinking about the US 2028 presidential election – seriously
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Explainer – We know, we know. You’re so sick of hearing about American politics.
But while the 2028 presidential election is still a while off, plenty of people are already thinking about it. There’s already a lot of positioning and quiet campaigning going on as the US looks to what might be – possibly – its first non-Trump election in more than 10 years.
It’s less than 1000 days until a new US president is inaugurated on 20 January 2029.
As has been seen throughout the Donald Trump era, whoever is elected in Washington DC can have a big impact on life in Aotearoa, whether it’s the price of petrol or lucrative trade deals.
A former leader of the National Party and a prominent New Zealand historian took a look at the big issues likely to play out as America starts to make its first tentative steps beyond the Trump era – and whether or not that era is likely to end any time soon.
“What happens in America really matters,” said Todd Muller, the former Bay of Plenty MP who led the National Party in 2020, and has a long-standing interest in American politics.
“I don’t think the 2028 election will be ‘normal’ because these are not ‘normal’ times,” said Paul Taillon, a senior lecturer in US history at the University of Auckland.
Will 2028 be a continuation of the Trump era or a rebuttal of it? Here’s what we know at the moment.
Wait, isn’t the 2028 US election more than two years away? Settle down, mate.
Yes, the election won’t be held until 7 November 2028 – but because running for president is insanely expensive and America’s population of nearly 350 million is more than 60 times larger than New Zealand, the cycle is already starting as candidates visit key states, hit party meetings and seek out donors.
Because Donald Trump is technically unable to run again (more on that in a minute), hopeful successors on the Republican side like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are jostling for power. On the Democratic side, many hopefuls recently attended the National Action Network meeting in New York City hoping to gather buzz.
The first candidates for president are likely to announce by the end of this year or early 2027, after November’s midterm elections. Most major candidates would need to declare by midyear in 2027 to have a chance of gathering enough money and support to make a run official.
A typical presidential campaign runs as long as two years – Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 was a serious outlier as she only had 108 days to campaign against Trump after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
Billions of dollars are spent by the candidates, political parties, and a vast multiverse of donors, lobbyists and action committees.
US presidential elections are every four years, but because the 435 members of the House of Representatives are up for election every two years and typically also about a third of the Senate, who serve seven-year terms, campaigning never really ends, Muller said.
“America really is the country of non-stop campaigning and is part of why intense partisanship is more hard-wired there than any other western democracy.”
The midterm elections on 3 November this year will see the House and 35 Senators up for election and determine who will control Congress for the rest of Trump’s term. Whatever happens then, we’ll see the next presidential race immediately leap into higher gear.
Trump has been hurting in the polls with the Iran war, and almost no US president has historically been able to avoid “lame duck” status – a lessening of their power and influence – in the final half of a second term.
“The midterm election this November is critical to the context of 2028,” Muller said.
“Currently the Republicans are being hammered for the cost of living and the Iran War. However if the Democrats win big in 2026 and take back control of both houses, they then are likely to be tarred with the ongoing economic challenges many Americans are feeling in their back pockets come 2028.”
Could Trump actually run for a third term?
There’s been plenty of chatter about that – former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has repeatedly claimed there is a “plan” for Trump to run for a third term.
This ignores powerful guardrails set up by the US Constitution – the 22nd Amendment was passed in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, and it decrees that nobody can be elected president more than twice. (Trump was elected to non-consecutive terms, although he has run three times.)
Nobody has ever really tested that amendment, Taillon notes.
“If Trump decides to test or defy that amendment he will likely trigger a constitutional crisis which will polarise the country even further,” Taillon said.
“This issue has been batted around the internet a fair bit and it seems that it would come down to the Supreme Court which Trump could choose to defy.”
Of course, biological facts are also a factor – Trump will be 82 in 2028, and would be nearly 87 years old by the time a hypothetical third term ended in January 2033.
So why should New Zealand be paying attention?
Tariffs, the war in Iran affecting fuel prices, inflation, defence policies and the less obvious drift of political polarisation – what happens in America affects us here whether or not we like it.
“What happens in America really matters, and Trump has forced every country to reassess its global relationships and reflect on how best to navigate heightened volatility,” Muller said.
“We do this well. I have a lot of time for our foreign affairs teams globally and our long-standing tradition of impressive foreign ministers. NZ tend to be good at relationships, adding practical thinking to gnarly issues of the day.”
Is 2028 likely to be a more ‘normal’ election?
Muller said “US politics is rarely normal as we would see it” in New Zealand. He attended both the Democrat and Republican party conventions in 2016, and has hosted a podcast on US politics since leaving Parliament.
“US elections are often highly partisan, brutally pointed and personal, underpinned by a ‘free speech anything goes’ type of campaigning.
“I expect 2028 will be a tough watch with the two parties going hammer and tong at each other,” he said, although noted that it wouldn’t be any fiercer than some other past US elections like the 1968 campaign overshadowed by Vietnam and mass protests or the controversial 2000 near-tie election which went all the way to the Supreme Court.
Taillon said “normal” left the field long ago for much of US politics.
“The Republican Party itself is not normal, nor can we even talk about it as ‘the’ Republican Party as it had been in the early 21st century, even as a conservative political party which had defined itself against New Deal modern liberalism. It has been taken over by a movement which has no regard for ‘normal’ politics.”
Taillon said Trump “has no regard for ‘normal’ political practice and has succeeded in disrupting just about every norm of political practice and good government as we had known it.”
Multiple states in the US have redrawn their congressional districts to favour one party or the other more, which could also end up in more court battles and disruption.
“There is good reason to think that Trump will not accept a vote which does not go his way, given his response to the 2020 election then and since,” Taillon said.
Throw in the potential for political violence – seen most recently again just this week with yet another apparent attempt on Trump’s life – and it’s clear 2028 is not going to be giving us chilled-out election vibes.
OK, but who’s likely to run in 2028?
Vance leads a lot of the very early polling and prediction markets, while Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom is also ranking highly. Rubio, the Secretary of State, could be the first Hispanic president, while Vance, 44 in 2028, would be one of the youngest elected.
Vice presidents often run as the anointed successors and tend to lead early polls based on their name recognition alone, although they have a mixed track record for actually winning the presidency – in recent times, George H.W. Bush and Joe Biden ascended to the top office, while Al Gore and Kamala Harris fell short.
“Gavin Newsom for the Democrats and JD Vance and Marco Rubio for the Republicans are the frontrunners, which is important in a race which will be defined by profile and money,” Muller said.
“Both the Republicans and Democrats will raise and spend more than $5 billion NZD each so early strength is important.”
There are plenty of other candidates that could emerge – popular Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez is rising in some polls, as are other Democrats like former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzger, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, or Kamala Harris could decide to run again.
Vance and Rubio tend to dominate Republican polls so far, but a dark horse could always emerge – few would have predicted Barack Obama to become president at this point in 2006, for instance.
Even unlikely candidates like Donald Trump Jr. or former Fox News host Tucker Carlson come up in some polls.
“You can never discount an out-of-the-box dark horse candidate coming through from either side,” Muller said.
Taillon said it’s “too early to tell” about 2028. In the past, early prominent names like Jeb Bush or Howard Dean have often faded fast once voting started.
“The primary process sorts out the candidates and there is a lot of time between now and the 2028 primary season.”
If Vance is elected “we might expect him to carry the torch,” Taillon said.
“But given how uniquely Trump has defined this government as a cult of personality, I don’t think it will necessarily be a straightforward matter of carrying on without him.”
Will Trumpism carry on past Trump’s term?
“The MAGA movement with its coalition of America first, anti-globalisation and free trade, religious activism, anti-immigration and anti-wokeness will continue for the foreseeable future,” Muller said.
“But the ‘Trumpism’ of the man will not have the same potency without him. His unique style will not be replicable by future Republican standard bearers, but his impact on the future of American right of politics has been as transformational as Ronald Reagan.”
A wide variety of factors led to the rise of Trump and many of those haven’t gone away, Taillon noted.
“The phenomena that is Trumpism has emerged out of concrete social/political circumstances and in a specific historical context, dating to the dislocations of the 1970s in the long term, the 1990s (and Newt Gingrich’s Contract on America), and the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis and President Barack Obama’s administration.”
Love or hate the man, Trump’s impact on America can’t be denied, Taillon agreed.
“Trump must rank as one of the top four most consequential presidents in US history, but not in a good way,” he said. “His legacy will continue after he departs from the political scene.”
“It will take some sort of period of ‘re-formation’ to reset US politics to something more functional than what it has now. And the Democratic Party must reinvent itself as an engine of change for that to happen.”
Is the long, polarised cycle of American elections starting to seep into NZ politics?
New Zealand’s own 7 November election this year was announced in January, meaning that the entire year is consumed by election politics.
Politicians are ultimately always campaigning in some sense, and Muller said that there’s little chance America’s current deep polarisation will end in 2028 – and in New Zealand, we’ll continue to get echoes of those same culture wars.
“Polarisation will continue and the disintegration of formal media channels and rapid reach of social and AI into all aspects of society will only exacerbate that trend,” Muller said.
“NZ is slightly less exposed because of our small population and institutions which reflect most political views. But we are not immune and looking back over decades all societal trends both good and bad, eventually wash up on our shores.
“NZ will never be like America in its day to day politics, but the issues, the language, the campaign tactics will invariably have its own Kiwi echo.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Politics – National MP’s tone-deaf attack on workers exposes who this Govt really serves – PSA
April 29, 2026
Source: PSA
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Ultra-marathon swimmer Jono Ridler delivers petition to ban bottom trawling to Parliament
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Ultra-marathon swimmer Jono Ridler has handed his bottom trawling ban petition over to Parliament, with a National MP hinting the party will take a policy on bottom trawling to the election.
The petition was signed by 73,647 people, and called for an end to the practice, starting with seamounts.
Earlier this month, Ridler finished his almost 1400km swim to Wellington, to highlight calls for the government to ban bottom trawling.
The 1367km effort began in North Cape on 5 January, finishing at the capital’s Whairepo Lagoon on 4 April, with a crowd of supporters watching on.
It set a world record for the longest unassisted staged swim, with Ridler only wearing togs, goggles, and a swim cap.
Ridler said the swim had brought the matter into the public consciousness, which was what he wanted to achieve.
“There is real momentum and real desire for change, and that people are paying attention to what is happening in their ocean space now, and they’re caring about it, and it’s important to us, and it’s great to see that other people back that as well.”
Ridler said New Zealand was the only country that was currently bottom trawling in the high seas of the South Pacific.
“Our ask is obviously wider than just the high seas, it’s bottom trawling in its entirety. There are better ways, we think, of being able to harvest wild food while also allowing a living for commercial fishermen. So there’s got to be a happy medium that exists where there’s not ecological destruction and where we can have a sustainable industry as well.”
Three-and-a-half weeks since the swim ended, he said he had recovered quicker than expected, and was already back exercising and swimming.
Ridler partnered with marine conservation foundation Live Ocean, which was co-founded by Olympic gold medallists and America’s Cup winners Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, to gather support for the petition.
Tuke said the swim was one of the “greatest human endurance feats of all time,” and the message was clear that New Zealanders wanted to see change.
“If you look outside the petition too, just the general groundswell of people that followed Jono’s mission, and what it represented, was huge. It’s a moment in time, and one that I’m incredibly proud of, and now it’s just about using that moment to make real change.”
The petition was accepted by National’s Northland MP Grant McCallum, who said National would “certainly” take policy in the marine space to the election, and it was “very much” looking at seamounts.
“We think there’s definitely some policy work we can do there. As co-chair of the Bluegreens it’s one of the big focuses for me, the whole marine space and the abundance and health of the whole ecosystem and the fisheries,” he said.
“We all want to be able to go and enjoy it, and we want our grandkids to be able to go and enjoy it, but for that to happen, we’ve got to make some decisions now, which are going to lead to better outcomes going forward. Because at the moment, it’s not in a great shape.”
Seamounts and other underwater hills and knolls are often home to diverse coral and sponges and key breeding grounds for fish.
Other National and ACT MPs attended the handover.
ACT leader David Seymour said the party was opposed to bottom trawling, unless it was done in places where there was repetitive use, and it was not destroying any new ground.
“We don’t believe that they should be destroying new seabed, that’s destructive. I think there’s a lot of practices out there that are open to challenge, such as taking a purse seine net out off the Bay of Plenty and just sweeping up all the fish in that area.”
The next step is for Parliament’s Petitions Committee to consider the petition in detail.
The Oceans and Fisheries minister, Shane Jones, has previously voiced his opposition to a ban, telling RNZ Pacific in February that New Zealand’s fishing industry had a “proud and very long” history of catching fish sustainably in the Pacific.
It is not the only area in the fisheries space where coalition parties have had differing views.
Last month, Jones was forced into a u-turn on plans to scrap most minimum size limits for commercial fishers, with National, ACT, and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters claiming they were responsible for getting the clause removed from the Fisheries Amendment Act.
National is also campaigning on stronger protections for the Hauraki Gulf, despite helping pass legislation to allow commercial fishing in two of the 12 High Protection Areas.
McCallum said that was “the nature” of coalition politics.
“This is the opportunity, with an election coming up, we can put our cards on the table of what are the sorts of marine space that we want to work in, and the policies we want around that, and so that’s what we’ll be focused on very much.”
Ridler and Tuke would be meeting with MPs across the House, including Jones, on Wednesday.
Tuke expected a “robust” conversation.
“We’re in this for the long-term, because we want to see a great New Zealand, and we believe how we’re fishing and the method that we’re fishing isn’t right currently, and we need to set up for a longer-term sustainable future.”
Jones said he understood the “great deal of passion associated with being better stewards of the ocean,” but any changes to New Zealand First policy positions depended on the caucus, and he would report back to the caucus on options as it progressed towards the election.
“We’re a pragmatic party, and we’re not going to make final decisions which have an effect on industry in any sort of indiscriminate way,” Jones said.
He said he was looking forward to meeting with Ridler and Tuke.
“They obviously feel that the current settings don’t pass muster. Look, you have to respect anyone who’s swum the entirety of Te Ika-a-Māui.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Elections – Cancer NZ – NZ falling behind on cancer – Next Govt. can save lives and money by choosing to act
April 30, 2026
Source: Cancer Society NZ
- Cancer Society Election Manifesto lays out plan to tackle our biggest killer
- National skin cancer prevention strategy low cost winner
- Eliminate cervical cancer with screening and accelerating HPV immunisation
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Modern Slavery bill passes first reading under new Parliament rule
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A bill tackling modern slavery has passed its first reading with bipartisan support, marking a first for Parliament.
The bill uses a new rule introduced in the 2020 term, Standing Order 288, which allows a member’s bill to be progressed so long as it has support from a majority of MPs who are not in the executive – that is, Ministers, Associate Ministers and undersecretaries.
The bill requires companies earning more than $100 million to carry out due diligence into slavery in their supply chains and operations.
It has been championed in a joint effort between National’s Greg Fleming and Labour’s Camilla Belich.
The bill passed with the support of all parties other than ACT, which argues modern slavery in New Zealand is already outlawed, and the bill will push up costs for businesses.
Belich said the public and businesses in support of the bill, ACT was welcome to get on board.
“It’s the right thing to do. I say to New Zealanders … when parties tell you who they are, believe them.
“It is up to them to explain themselves to New Zealand if they decide to do that but again the invitation to join us in this bill is still there.”
Fleming said it was an historic day, and the truth was that without the prime minister Christopher Luxon’s support and urging on the issue, “we wouldn’t be here today”.
Luxon in 2022 told RNZ modern slavery was the issue he would march in the streets for.
“I knew that this was a passion of his, and for political reasons that have been well canvassed now we weren’t able to bring this forward as a government bill, and so the opportunity to bring it through the track that we have … is something that he has been 100 percent behind,” Fleming said.
Fleming previously acknowledged the ACT Party had been blocking the bill from going through Cabinet.
ACT MP Laura McClure said modern slavery was a “moral abomination” that had no place in New Zealand or around the world, “but that is not the question before us today”.
She said the ACT Party was not consulted on the bill, and while it had good intentions it was “not actually good policy”.
The Bill next goes to the Education and Workforce select committee.
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Cyclists call on government to implement better infrastructure amidst fuel crisis
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Cycle advocates are calling on the government to implement widespread cycling infrastructure to protect New Zealanders from the global energy crisis.
An open letter with 470 signatures – lead by Cycle Action Network and Bike Auckland – is urging Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Finance Minister Nicola Willis, and Transport Minister Chris Bishop to support road controlling authorities to make changes to enable travel without the use of a car.
The letter said the conflict in the Middle East meant the country was facing the “very real possibility” of fuel shortages within weeks or months.
“There is confirmation that up to 40% of fossil fuel infrastructure in the Middle East is damaged or destroyed, taking up to three years for repair. Responsible decision making means taking steps now that will protect New Zealanders in the event of a crisis,” it said.
The letter was calling for greater use of pop-up bike lanes, the acceleration of existing active transport projects and a pause on the ‘Roads of National Significance’ (RONS) programme.
Co-chair of Bike Auckland Karen Hormann said the government must empower local road controlling authorities to act before the situation worsened.
“The government has no mandate to pass on fuel crisis costs to Kiwis while simultaneously blocking infrastructure that would provide a cheaper way to get around. We need safe, separated, and attractive conditions for active travel now,” Hormann said.
The group was also calling for a return to lower speed limits in urban areas and to cap speeds limits at 80 km/h outside cities.
Cycling Action Network spokesperson Patrick Morgan said the tools for car-free travel were already sitting in the nation’s garages.
“Aotearoa is fortunate to have a fleet of over two million practical, fossil-fuel-free vehicles, bicycles and scooters, already distributed across the country. Ready to keep people moving and save households money, helping to lower the financial burden of fuel for where travel by car is still unavoidable. But to unlock this potential, the government must make the streets safe enough for people to actually use them,” Morgan said.
He said spending billions on new roads that increased dependency on imported oil was “foolhardy in the current climate”.
“We are encouraged by signs that the government may review the cost-benefit of some RONS projects. That investment must be used more effectively to resolve our dependence on overseas fossil fuels and keep Aotearoa moving,” Morgan said.
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Green MP Kahurangi Carter’s overdose bill passes first hurdle
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The mother of a young man who fell to his death while on drugs says legislation now going through Parliament could save lives, and politicians had the “power to make a difference”.
A member’s bill by Green MP Kahurangi Carter passed its first hurdle on Wednesday night. The legislation would prevent low-level drug prosecutions against those who call in suspected overdoses or bad drug reactions.
Shelley O’Dwyer’s son Jacob Gunnell died in 2022 after a negative reaction to LSD and a police statement told her emergency services were not called.
She told RNZ she believes if those with him at the time knew they would not “get in trouble” and called for help, “he could still be with us”.
“How would you feel if you had to live for the rest of your life knowing that you should have actually rang an ambulance and now that person’s passed away,” O’Dwyer said.
The New Zealand Drug Foundation has long called for change in this area, and executive director Sarah Helm said the law change could make a “big difference”.
“New Zealand loses three people every week to completely preventable, unintentional overdose, and that is a huge number of people,” she told RNZ.
Helm said currently people hesitate or fail to ring 111 or call for help in the event of an overdose or acute drug harm situation.
“We know from coronial cases that people do hesitate and that that causes death.”
The law change would “remove that fear of prosecution that stops people from calling for help”, Helm said.
She said this was one of the “key planks” to prevent overdose, and currently there were not enough interventions to do so.
“We can expect to see, unfortunately, more overdose fatalities over the coming years because of the increase of the potency and volatility of the drug market.
“So every intervention we can get in place will help to protect New Zealand from that,” Helm said.
The bill passed its first reading on Wednesday night, with only National and New Zealand First opposed.
ACT’s Todd Stephenson said Carter pulled off a “feat” for a first-term Green MP, “She’s going to get the support of the ACT party on first reading to send this to the select committee.”
Carter’s bill makes narrow amendments to the Misuse of Drugs Act, the Bail Act and the Parole Act.
It specifies someone calling for help during a suspected overdose would not be charged for low level offences such as personal possession or use of drugs, possession of drug utensils, or a breach of parole conditions relating to drug use
The Bill does not protect drug dealing, violent offending or Crimes Act offences and it preserves accountability for serious criminal behaviour.
Ultimately – it is designed to stop people from hesitating if they are in doubt.
Carter, speaking first during the debate, said normally when someone calls an ambulance to save a life, “they’re considered a hero”.
“When someone is trying to help their friend experiencing an overdose – that should remain the case.”
Labour’s Camilla Belich spoke in support, referencing evidence by the NZ Drug Foundation highlighting witnesses hesitancy to call for help as a contributing factor in drug deaths.
She said that evidence showed there was a “need” for the Bill.
“This is not about providing avenues for people to avoid arrest in cases of serious crime,” Belich added.
Speaking for ACT, Stephenson said under the current settings it was “sometimes unclear” if you reach out for help what the consequences were.
He said he wanted to make sure that when something does go wrong, people do not hesistate in calling emergency services, “because if you can get help quickly, drug overdoses can be attended to and people can actually survive”.
“It does actually matter how quickly people get medical attention.”
He emphasised it was not a “soft on crime” bill.
Speaking for Te Pāti Māori, Oriini Kaipara said for too long “our laws have created silence where there should have been action, they’ve created hesitation where there should have been urgency”.
She also said that Māori were almost three times more likely to die from an accidental overdose than non-Māori, and highlighted that Māori were “overpoliced, overcharged and over-represented in convictions for low level drug offences”.
“This bill directly addresses inequity.”
New Zealand First’s Casey Costello raised concerns about the Bill, while acknowledging the wider societal issue.
“It is important that we communicate the need to always seek help.
“I think it is a very sad indictment on our society that we have a message that is taken up by anyone, that they would defer or refuse to call help on the risk of a low level drug offence. I hope that we are a better society than that.”
However, Costello said in her experience it was not fear of prosecution that prevented people from seeking help, but a lack of knowledge, awareness and appreciation of the severity and seriousness of people’s conditions.
“I challenge the idea of legislating out discretion for police officers. For anyone who is involved in these situations, I have more faith in our police officers than I think is demonstrated here.”
She said it was not a law of clarity, but a law of complexity, and asked who the discretion would apply to in a particular situation.
National MP Rima Nakhle said her party was not supporting the Bill, “not because we’re politicking” or because the party did not care about O’Dwyer’s experience.
Nakhle said perceptions mattered, and it mattered if the government was seen to say, “someone can escape criminal prosecution because they thought about themselves more than thinking about that person that was overdosing and could die.”
Fellow National MP Sam Uffindell said police do routinely use discretion on minor posession in instances where lifesaving help is sought.
“Health services treat anyone in a crisis without refusing them or without billing.”
The Bill would now be considered further by the Health Select Committee, where the public would also have an opportunity to have their say.
O’Dwyer had been shocked to learn her son had taken drugs.
At 24 years old, she said Gunnell had “everything going for him”.
She described him as happy, social, positive, entrepreneurial, and fit: a Les Mills instructor and a team leader at a council gym in Auckland. She also said he was a great cook.
O’Dwyer learnt Gunnell had an adverse reaction to LSD. Reports later told her he was “all hot and flustered and he didn’t look well”.
“On CCTV, we found out later on that he’d run across the road at Symonds Street, and he just basically jumped off Symonds Street Bridge,” she said.
She later had to identify his body at the morgue, “I was in total shock.”
“It’s like an out of body experience.
“You see it in the movies, you see it on the news and – it’s just the worst thing right, for any parent to live through that and having to live it every day.
“It was just so sudden and tragic.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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New Zealand and Australia collaborate on fuel, fertiliser pressures with agriculture, aviation
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Australasian bosses across agriculture, aviation and freight sectors are in the ear of their government officials in dealing with the chaotic global supply chain.
The government announced on Tuesday it secured an initial agreement with Z Energy to procure an additional 90 million litres of diesel for Aotearoa, as key shipping routes in the Middle East remained blockaded.
Through late March and April, the Australian federal government secured hundreds of millions of litres of diesel from markets like Singapore and Malaysia, as well as locking in fertiliser deals covering 250,000 tonnes of urea from Indonesia, and supply commitments from Brunei.
It also introduced various tax relief packages on fuel excise and heavy vehicle user charges, and underwrote imports of fuel and fertiliser.
Finance minister Nicola Willis met with Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers last week, followed by a large roundtable meeting with Australasian bosses of industries exposed to supply chain disruptions, like agriculture.
Featured was Australia’s peak farming industry body, the National Farmers’ Federation.
Chief executive Mike Guerin said he applauded his federal government for its response after the beginning of the war in late February, and welcomed more collaboration with New Zealand.
He said Australia went “hard and early”, such as with the underwriting of fuel imports.
“That’s an example where Australia went very early, and New Zealand’s done something similar, but perhaps not quite as well as Australia has.”
New Zealand-born Guerin said both countries shared challenges around fuel and fertiliser shocks.
“Both countries have very little fuel supply onshore, but neither country has much processing capacity left to process and refine oils, for example, into finished product. The same broadly applies to fertiliser.”
But he said there was good discussion at the meeting about possibly sharing infrastructure in the longer term, including linking up vessel schedules.
“We could see lots of things we could do for each other, and they’re very willing to do so.”
- How have fuel and fertiliser challenges affected your farm? Let us know monique.steele@rnz.co.nz
Guerin said while no actions were firmly agreed to during the initial conversation, there were options tabled for manufacturing and storage.
“Rather than each of us working away, an issue which is difficult given our lack of scale in global terms, if we work together, there could be enormous value in that,” he said.
“Save some money, save some costs and give us both more confidence in storage and processing and manufacturing, and those big inputs to agriculture, because as we know, in both countries, for generations we’ve been able to take food security for granted.”
He said it was all about protecting food security and building a supply chain for Australasia together to deal with the immediate and longer term issues ahead.
Finance Minister
New Zealand’s Finance Minister Nicola Willis said close co-operation between New Zealand and Australia made sense, particularly to share information on fuel markets, shipping movements, supply chain risks and resilience options.
She said it was a valuable opportunity to gain feedback from across agriculture, freight, aviation, retail and energy sectors about the impact of higher costs and supply uncertainty, when considering our own planning and response options.
“Industry engagement helps ensure decisions reflect operational realities and the needs of key sectors such as food production, freight and emergency services. And more detail of phases 3 and 4 will be announced next week,” she said.
She said both countries were facing similar supply challenges.
“We have also amended fuel specifications to better align with Australia, helping ensure New Zealand can access supply headed into the same regional market,” she said.
“Alongside that, the Government is progressing practical regulatory changes identified by industry to improve fuel efficiency and resilience, including freight and transport settings.”
Earlier advice on fertiliser supply from key New Zealand-based supplier Ravensdown was that the country had sufficient fertiliser supply through to mid-August.
Willis said the Government was in regular contact with the fertiliser industry and monitored international supply chains closely, while Australia’s recent arrangement focused on securing winter supply.
“As a food-producing country, we [New Zealand] remain connected to major suppliers and producers, and ready to act to any emerging pressure points,” she said.
“Farmers and growers are critical to New Zealand’s economy. We know higher fuel and input costs create pressure, which is why our focus remains on targeted, timely and practical measures that support supply continuity, strengthen resilience and keep the economy moving.”
Willis described the situation on Wednesday’s Morning Report as “the worst oil supply shock in history.”
The latest Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment fuel supply statistics lifted, showing of Sunday, the country had 52 days of petrol, 46 days of diesel and 49 days of jet fuel either in country or on its way.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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