Five ways to save power

Source: Radio New Zealand

With many of us already dealing with power price rises, and fears of more hikes as winter hits, here are some simple ways to help you cut down the bill.

Give your house the best chance of holding on to heat

A good way to make your house cheaper to heat is to help it hold on to the warmth a bit longer.

Consumer NZ recommends checking for draughts by taking a candle and tracing the edges of your windows and doors. “When the smoke starts going sideways you’ve found a draught. Window sealant tape is a cheap way to keep in the heat.”

Upgrading your curtains can also help. Consumer said it was more important that they fit snugly against the windowframe than the material they were made from.

The Electricity Authority said most New Zealand homes were built before wall insulation was required, and adding this could be a cost-effective way to improve the warmth of your house.

If you can cope with how it looks, even sticking bubble wrap on your windows can be effective.

Change to LED lightbulbs

A switch to LED lightbulbs can significantly reduce the cost of lighting your home.

The authority said only about 30 percent of the power used by incandescent bulbs turned into useful light. An LED would give a similar level of light to a 100 watt incandescent bulb but only use 8 to 12 watts.

LED light bulbs do cost more upfront but should pay themselves off relatively quickly. They cost about $1 or $2 a year to use, compared to $10 to $35 for an incandescent bulb.

Maximise your heat pump

Heat pumps can be an efficient way to heat a room.

It’s usually recommended to set the temperature between 18 and 22 – a comfortable indoor temperature that requires less energy than a high heat. Clean your filters if you haven’t done so this year and turn it off when you’re not using it.

Heat pumps usually have a dry mode to dehumidify a room but Consumer NZ said its testing showed that a dehumidifier used in tandem with a heat pump on heating mode would give the best results.

Don’t dry clothes inside

How you dry your clothes can save power.

The Electricity Authority said drying clothes would add up to five litres of moisture to the air of a house, which meant it would require more power to heat.

It said it could be more cost-effective in some cases to run a dryer for a short time to get your clothes dry.

Consumer estimates a vented condenser dryer costs 50c per load and a heat pump dryer 25c. Your dryer should obviously be vented outside or have a tank to collect the moisture.

Time of use plans

If you’re able to switch when you use your power, you may be able to save money with a time of use plan. These offer lower power prices at off-peak times in return for higher rates during peak periods.

If you can set your washing machine to run after you go to bed, or set your spa pool to heat in off-peak times, you might notice a saving.

It has been estimated that people who are careful can save up to 20 percent with a time-of-use plan. Large retailers are required to be offering these by July 1.

If you’re struggling you may be able to ask your power company to smooth your bills out through the year so you pay a bit more in summer in return for a bit less in winter.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand