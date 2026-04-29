Business AI use covered by new national survey

Source: New Zealand Government

The launch of the Survey of Business Operations, a new national survey, will provide a comprehensive, up‑to‑date picture of how New Zealand businesses use Artificial Intelligence and respond to economic and technology changes, Minister of Statistics Scott Simpsons says.

“Good decisions rely on quality data. This survey will give us a clearer understanding of how businesses across the economy are operating, the challenges they face, and where opportunities for growth and productivity lie.”

The new survey builds on existing business data gathered by Stats NZ, retaining core questions to ensure comparability over time. It introduces new content in areas where information gaps have emerged. This includes questions on innovation, business practices, and the uptake of AI.

Insights from the survey would shape Government policy to support businesses to grow and innovate, Mr Simpson says.

“For the first time, we will be able to measure AI use across a large and representative sample of New Zealand firms. This will help us understand where adoption is occurring, where barriers remain, and what this means for the wider economy.

“Artificial Intelligence represents one of the biggest opportunities of our time and we want businesses to invest in this technology with confidence. Smarter, informed adoption and use of advanced technologies like AI will help New Zealand’s economy grow faster and enable better living standards and opportunities for all New Zealanders.”

Around 20,000 businesses with six or more employees across all sectors will be surveyed, making it one of the largest and most detailed business surveys undertaken in New Zealand.

MIL OSI