AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 30, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 30, 2026 – Full Text
Winston Peters ‘very confused’ over handling of Iran war emails
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Winston Peters is “very, very confused” over the handling of official information relating to the Iran war, National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters said it was a “process mistake”, while National said he was putting politics ahead of the country.
The Prime Minister’s office in a statement, said Peters had admitted to Christopher Luxon in a private meeting his mistake in releasing emails about the official stance on the United States’ attack on Iran.
Peters publicly acknowledged his error on Thursday afternoon.
“In the end, I made the mistake. We carry the can in our office, we don’t blame others, but funnily enough a couple of my staff are going to be in a training session this afternoon on the matter,” he told reporters.
The emails suggested Luxon had been considering expressing “explicit public support” for the US assault, but Peters’ office believed that would be “imprudent” and “counter to New Zealand’s national interests”.
In the end, the government’s stance walked a more cautious line with no explicit support for the US but Luxon said in a post-Cabinet briefing this was no different to Australia’s stance – which was more supportive -prompted further questions about what the official position was.
However, Luxon’s office had since issued a statement saying the email release mischaracterised Luxon’s view, and claiming his doing so without consulting the prime minister’s office “clearly put politics ahead of the national interest”.
His office said the prime minister’s job was to challenge advice he received and he was merely seeking to test New Zealand’s stance against those of Australia and Canada.
Peters said it was a “process mistake” – but pushed back on suggestions releasing the information was an error.
“The assumption was that the prime minister’s office were doing the same thing, and we should have checked that first,” he said.
“I’ve been around a long time, longer than anybody else here, and I can recall even under the Muldoon government… the view was if it should be disclosed, disclose it if there’s no good reason not to.
“If you can release it, release it… I’m simply just saying I should have made sure that the prime minister’s on the same wavelength.”
National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said the emails should not have been released by Peters’ office.
“No. Under the no surprises policy you consult before you release emails. If consultation had occurred it may well have been the case that they were released – the problem here is that the coalition agreement sets out very clearly that we will act in good faith.
“He now seems very confused. Very, very confused. One minute it was a mistake, next minute it wasn’t a mistake. Now I understand it’s a mistake again – and the problem with Winston Peters is you never know what you’re going to get.”
That was a reference to Peters telling Pacific Media Network various parts of the reporting of the matter were wrong.
“The claim that it was in the prime minister’s office was wrong, I mean how can you get that fact wrong? And then there’s other parts about it that are seriously wrong as well.
“I was under the understanding that things that should have happened had not happened, and I found out this morning in my office that those things did happen. Now I’m not going to make a big song and dance about it – but the truth will out and I intend to make sure it does.
“I acknowledged that I’d made a mistake and I found out this morning that I didn’t make a mistake,” he had said, but soon was admitting his mistake to reporters at Parliament.
Willis said Peters’ actions were inconsistent with the no surprises principle and were not in good faith.
“This is the problem with Winston Peters. What’s to say he won’t have a bout of similar confusion in coalition talks?
“Judge him by his actions. This is the man who put Jacinda Ardern into the prime ministership,” she said. “He has said that he won’t support a Labour, Green, Te Pāti Māori government, what if he gets confused”.
She suggested Peters’ actions could put coalition stability at risk.
“It’s really important to him that we ensure strong, stable government. And as I’ve said the actions of Winston Peters’ office were inconsistent with achieving that, and the prime minister has a duty to serve New Zealanders and we cannot do that as an executive if some political parties are off pursuing political gamesmanship rather than the national interest,” she said.
“When you release emails that characterise someone else’s position you consult with them. This is how the Official Information Act works… that doesn’t mean you’re always happy about the results of the consultation but you consult.”
National’s campaign chairperson Simeon Brown said the coalition was in a good space “but ultimately our message is that Mr Peters should not be putting politics ahead of the national interest. That’s very clear”.
“He’s been in parliament longer than I’ve been alive and he should know better,” he said.
“It’s standard practice when it comes to these matters that there’s consultation between offices. That didn’t happen … he considers himself a statesman well the reality is he should operate in a way that respects the office of the prime minister.”
Brown said Luxon had been wanting to test the foreign ministry’s advice in relation to what the Australians and the Canadians were saying at the time, but “our position’s very clear, he’s made that position very clear, and it still stands”.
The third coalition partner, David Seymour, played down the dispute.
“The coalition has had a joined up and consistent approach throughout this, I know what you want to talk about but people have discussions behind closed doors before we come to a position. I’d be much more worried if there wasn’t a discussion,” he said.
He diverted from questions about Luxon wanting to express explicit support for the war.
“I think the most important thing that’s happening in New Zealand today as far as the government goes is anti-money laundering legislation … I don’t even understand what your question’s about, most people won’t understand it or care, but actually this government is fixing what matters.”
He said the reporting of the dispute was “one person’s view of another person’s view of something that happened months ago, and the government had a united support position on it.
“The situation has changed so much since that time it’s kind of academic. All I’d say is that Australia and Canada, two of our best friends, came out with a certain position. We tossed up that position, we ended up taking a more moderate one.”
Seymour dismissed questions about whose office the meeting between Peters and Luxon was in.
“I know that there are people who argue about who’s meeting in whose office on which floor. Look, sometimes I meet with people in their office, sometimes I go and meet with them, sometimes I’m technically higher ranked than them, sometimes they’re technically higher ranked than me – well technically it’s only one time – but you know, I don’t think that’s really what matters to most Kiwis.”
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Legislation – WORLD VISION WELCOMES FIRST READING OF MODERN SLAVERY BILL IN PARLIAMENT
April 29, 2026
Source: World Vision
- Mandatory reporting: requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains.
- Greater transparency and accountability: through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties.
- Enhanced support for victims: through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors.
- Improved national data collection to track the scale of modern slavery, along with a regular review to strengthen modern slavery legislation in New Zealand.
- March 2021: 100 businesses sign an open letter calling for modern slavery legislation.
- June 2021: World Vision and Trade Aid delivered a 37,000-strong petition to the Government.
- July 2021: The Labour Government establishes the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG) to support and inform the development of an effective regulatory regime in New Zealand.
- April 2022: The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment solicits public submissions on a proposal for modern slavery legislation. More than 5,000 submissions were made with 90% in support.
- September 2022: The Labour Government releases the feedback which showed widespread support from New Zealand businesses and individuals to introduce law to address modern slavery.
- June 2022: When interviewed as leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon says that an issue he would march in the streets for is modern slavery legislation.
- March 2023: An independent poll finds that 81% of New Zealanders support legislation to verify the absence of modern slavery in supply chains.
- July 2023: The Labour Government announces that modern slavery legislation will be drafted requiring businesses to publicly report on modern slavery risks.
- May 2024: The National Coalition Government disestablished the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG).
- April 2024: When questioned about modern slavery legislation, Minister van Velden and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said this was not a current priority for the Government.
- June 2024: Camilla Belich, Labour spokesperson for Workplace Relations and Safety questioned Minister van Velden on modern slavery at Parliament question time. Minister van Velden reiterated that modern slavery legislation is currently not a priority for the Government.
- December 2024: World Vision NZ’s Rebekah Armstrong, barrister Jacob Parry, and ANZ’s ESG Lead Rebecca Kingi co-drafted the Modern Slavery and Trafficking Expert Practitioners (MSTEP) Modern Slavery Bill.
- December 2024: The Labour Party issued a media release expressing its support for modern slavery legislation and calling on National to back it as well.
- April 2025: National MP Greg Fleming lodged the Modern Slavery Reporting Bill as a Private Member’s Bill, focused on business reporting obligations. This complemented his Increasing Penalties for Slavery Offences Bill, currently before Select Committee.
- June 2025, Labour MP Camilla Belich lodged a Modern Slavery Bill. This bill introduces similar business reporting requirements but is more comprehensive including updates to the Crimes Act stronger provisions for victim protection and support and the establishment of an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.
- August 2025: The Minister of Justice announced plans to amend the Crimes Act to strengthen laws against trafficking, including many provisions recommended in the MSTEP Bill. World Vision launched its campaign urging politicians to work together utilising the rule of 61.
- September 2025: 28 signatories, representing institutional investors and New Zealand businesses accounting for more than NZD 215 billion, released an open letter calling for urgent action on modern slavery legislation.
- September 2025: The Government introduced the Adoption Amendment Bill to prevent trafficking and unsafe adoptions, signalling willingness to strengthen New Zealand’s response to modern slavery and trafficking.
- December 2025- both member bills were removed from the ballot.
- January 2026 joint modern slavery bill introduced.
- April 2026: Modern Slavery Bill has it’s first reading in Parliament.
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Luxon, Peters hold talks after emails reveal clash over NZ’s Iran war stance
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Prime Minister says he called Winston Peters to his Beehive office on Wednesday night where he told him he expected better political judgement from his foreign minister.
Christopher Luxon said his coalition partner “acknowledged he had made a mistake” during that meeting after Peters’ office released discussions between the pair to the NZ Herald following an Official Information Act request.
The political spat between the two leaders broke out over the release of emails that show Luxon within days of the US-Israel war in Iran starting, wanting to move the Government’s position to showing “explicit public support” for the US.
But Luxon’s office said the emails released only show Peters’ office’s characterisation of the Prime Minister’s views.
“These emails mischaracterise the PM’s position. As you’d expect, it is the PM’s job to always challenge the advice he receives and, in this case, he sought to test New Zealand’s position against that of Canada and Australia,” a spokesperson for Luxon said in a statement to RNZ.
“The public statements made by the Government reflect the PM’s position. If they didn’t, they would not have been made.
“We were surprised to see Winston Peters’ office release internal discussions like these to the media, as our office was not consulted on this.
“The decision to release these discussions to the media clearly put politics ahead of the national interest.
“The PM would expect Mr Peters to show better judgement after more than 40 years in politics.
The Prime Minister met with the Foreign Minister on Wednesday night “to make that point and Mr Peters acknowledged he made a mistake”, the spokesperson said.
On Thursday morning RNZ contacted Peters for an interview, but a spokesperson said he had nothing further to add.
In late February the United States and Israel launched its attack on Iran, and just a few days later, on March 2, Luxon was on RNZ’s Morning Report for his weekly interview.
He was asked whether New Zealand supported the strikes, but Luxon would only go as far as to say the strikes were acknowledged.
In a public written statement, the same word was used by both Luxon and Peters, prompting questions about why New Zealand hadn’t joined other like-minded countries, such as Canada and Australia, in using the word “support”.
In the documents first released to the NZ Herald there are emails from staff in Peters’ office detailing it’s the foreign minister’s view that New Zealand does not “move towards explicit support, like Australia/Canada have expressed”.
“He sees value, from a foreign policy perspective, in walking the careful line we established yesterday via the written statement and in his stand up – which neither condemns nor gives explicit support to the US action”, the email stated.
“I think we’re going to need to try and come up with a drafting solution – which gives the PM clearer lines to use” but ultimately doesn’t substantively change the government position, the staffer wrote.
The email exchange and suggestion New Zealand shift its position came the day after the RNZ interview and a post-Cabinet press conference where Luxon, in both instances, struggled to clearly articulate the government’s position on the US-led war in Iran.
The Prime Minister declined an interview with RNZ on Thursday morning.
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National Iwi Chairs Forum calls for halt to proposed Waitangi Treaty clause changes
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) says the government has breached its Waitangi Treaty obligations to consult with Māori in proceeding with legislation that would weaken treaty clauses across a range of laws.
In a joint letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, the forum said it opposed “in the strongest possible terms, both the proposed legislative amendments and the process which has been followed to date”.
“The failure to engage with iwi and hapū is a direct breach of the crown’s Te Tiriti obligations, the very matter this process is supposedly seeking to clarify,” the letter read.
Goldsmith wrote to the forum’s Pou Tikanga co-chairs, Professor Margaret Mutu and Aperahama Edwards, on 2 April, providing an update on cabinet’s decision to proceed with a draft bill, setting out that no higher standard than “take into account” should be used to indicate the strength of the crown’s treaty obligations.
The letter invited the NICF to provide written feedback by 24 April and noted that the “select committee process will otherwise provide a sufficient opportunity for those with interests to have their say”.
The forum responded with the joint letter on 22 April, calling on the government to immediately withdraw the proposals, and meet with the NICF to “discuss and agree on a Te Tiriti compliant process by which improvements to relevant statutes are progressed”.
Both letters were released to the Waitangi Tribunal as part of its urgent inquiry into the removal of school boards’ legal obligation to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, although the tribunal expanded the scope of the inquiry to include the proposed removal of other treaty references in the Education and Training Act.
Professor Mutu told RNZ before the release of the joint letter that the NICF had been asking since November 2023 to be included.
“We have struggled to get information out of the government as to what it is actually doing and we are a treaty partner, and yet they’re doing all of this change unilaterally,” she said.
Mutu said “take into account” is the “weakest possible form” of obligation to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.
“Take into account simply means, well, you can have a look at what the principles might be and then you can ignore them.
“It’s effectively a mandate for those who are implementing the various pieces of legislation to ignore the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, so it is a huge shift.”
Luxon confirmed that he had seen the forum’s letter, but said the government would push forward with the legislation.
“The intent of this legislation is to make sure that we have very specific treaty clauses in there that pertains to legislation, so we’re actually clear on our obligations to each other.”
The government would continue to uphold treaty settlements, but the proposed legislation would address a “lack of clarity” in current law, he said.
Goldsmith didn’t agree that the government had breached any treaty obligations.
The proposed legislation was part of an ongoing conversation and consultation, he said.
“There are many points along the way that cabinet decides these things, we’ve made some initial decisions and now we’re going to draft legislation, that will go off to the parliament and select committee. There’s many opportunities for a discussion.”
Goldsmith said he planned to meet with the NICF soon.
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Winston Peters’ release of Iran war emails ‘no mistake’, former Foreign Minister Phil Goff
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Former Foreign Minister Phil Goff says he believes Winston Peters is undermining coalition partner National, with the release of discussions between Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon over New Zealand’s stance on the Iran war.
The spat between the two leaders broke out over the release of emails that show Luxon, within days of the US-Israel war in Iran starting, wanted to move the government’s position to showing “explicit public support” for the US and Israeli strikes, which included allegedly hitting a girls’ school, killing scores of children.
Peters had been travelling in Latin America when he was alerted to the prime minister’s “wish” to express explicit support for the US-led military strikes.
“The minister considered this suggestion to be an imprudent course of action, which would run counter to New Zealand’s national interests,” a spokesperson for Peters said. “Experience matters in foreign policy.”
Speaking to Midday Report on Thursday, Goff – who served as foreign minister under Helen Clark – said usually a foreign minister that “deliberately sought to undermine the prime minister would be immediately sacked”.
“The fact Luxon won’t do that shows his weakness in relation to his coalition partner,” Goff said.
As leader of NZ First, Peters’ support is crucial for the ongoing viability of the coalition government. Goff said the “extraordinary” disagreement between Peters and Luxon raised questions about whether the coalition would last until the election, scheduled for November.
Luxon’s office said the released emails – released after a request via the Official Information Act – misrepresented his position, and said Peters acknowledged he made a mistake, the NZ Herald reported. Goff called that “nonsense”.
“There was no mistake about Winston Peters’ comments at all. He knew that exposing Luxon’s view would be damaging to Luxon and he wanted it to be. So this was quite deliberate.
“I’ve been in government long enough to know that if the first thing, a foreign minister would contact the prime minister and say, ‘Look, I’ve been asked for this email, what do you think? They would.’”
Goff said polls showed the New Zealand public was against the war, “which shows that the New Zealand public are somewhat smarter than Luxon and his Cabinet and his caucus”.
“But look, it’s not surprising that Luxon held that view. This is the same view that both Don Brash and John Key had over the Iraq War, when New Zealand sensibly decided not to be part of the invasion in 2003. Both Brash and Key were saying we should be in there, we should be supporting our allies. The same thing over the nuclear-free New Zealand policy and the Vietnam War.
“National has always had a track record of following the United States in every instance, rather than independently expressing New Zealand’s values and interests.”
Goff said National was losing votes to New Zealand First, and Peters’ party was happy to “cannibalise more of them” by associating Luxon with support of the US attack on Iran.
“You can get differences between the prime minister and the foreign minister, but normally they are handled appropriately and are sorted out. In this case, they have been deliberately exposed to public scrutiny and international scrutiny.”
Goff was sacked from his last formal government role last year, by Peters, after criticising US President Donald Trump.
‘Isn’t the most relevant thing’ – Seymour
Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, who heads the third party in the coalition, ACT, called the clash a “storm in a teacup, sensationalised by headline writers”.
“You can report on it, but I wouldn’t,” he told Midday Report. “I mean, you can report whatever you like, by the way. I believe in press freedom.
“But I just make the comment that in terms of things that will make the boat go faster and improve New Zealanders’ lives, this isn’t the most relevant thing today.”
He said Peters should have given Luxon’s office a heads-up before releasing the emails.
“If he’s bound by the Official Information Act to release information, then he has to follow the law. Usually, for example, if I get an Official Information Act request, of course I can comply with the law and release the information that’s legally required.
“But if it concerns another minister either because it affects their area of responsibility or indeed it might be documentation or correspondence that wholly or partly originated from them, then of course you’ve got to be a team player and be collegial.”
Asked if Peters put politics ahead of the national interest, Seymour said: “That’s something that they can have out between them.”
Luxon declined an interview with RNZ on Thursday morning.
In a statement to RNZ, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Luxon “blamed this war for our current fuel woes, when all along he backed it”.
“At first he said ‘all actions are justified’ which he claimed was a mistake, when clearly it was his view all along.”
Luxon’s actual line was “any actions”. He later said he misspoke.
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Elections – Cancer NZ – NZ falling behind on cancer – Next Govt. can save lives and money by choosing to act
April 30, 2026
Source: Cancer Society NZ
- Cancer Society Election Manifesto lays out plan to tackle our biggest killer
- National skin cancer prevention strategy low cost winner
- Eliminate cervical cancer with screening and accelerating HPV immunisation
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Modern Slavery bill passes first reading under new Parliament rule
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A bill tackling modern slavery has passed its first reading with bipartisan support, marking a first for Parliament.
The bill uses a new rule introduced in the 2020 term, Standing Order 288, which allows a member’s bill to be progressed so long as it has support from a majority of MPs who are not in the executive – that is, Ministers, Associate Ministers and undersecretaries.
The bill requires companies earning more than $100 million to carry out due diligence into slavery in their supply chains and operations.
It has been championed in a joint effort between National’s Greg Fleming and Labour’s Camilla Belich.
The bill passed with the support of all parties other than ACT, which argues modern slavery in New Zealand is already outlawed, and the bill will push up costs for businesses.
Belich said the public and businesses in support of the bill, ACT was welcome to get on board.
“It’s the right thing to do. I say to New Zealanders … when parties tell you who they are, believe them.
“It is up to them to explain themselves to New Zealand if they decide to do that but again the invitation to join us in this bill is still there.”
Fleming said it was an historic day, and the truth was that without the prime minister Christopher Luxon’s support and urging on the issue, “we wouldn’t be here today”.
Luxon in 2022 told RNZ modern slavery was the issue he would march in the streets for.
“I knew that this was a passion of his, and for political reasons that have been well canvassed now we weren’t able to bring this forward as a government bill, and so the opportunity to bring it through the track that we have … is something that he has been 100 percent behind,” Fleming said.
Fleming previously acknowledged the ACT Party had been blocking the bill from going through Cabinet.
ACT MP Laura McClure said modern slavery was a “moral abomination” that had no place in New Zealand or around the world, “but that is not the question before us today”.
She said the ACT Party was not consulted on the bill, and while it had good intentions it was “not actually good policy”.
The Bill next goes to the Education and Workforce select committee.
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Additional tools to go after fraudsters
April 30, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Legislation which provides the Serious Fraud Office with more powers to go after criminals has passed first reading in Parliament today, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell say.
“It’s estimated fraud in New Zealand results in billions of dollars in losses each year, and causes untold harm to countless hardworking New Zealanders and businesses,” Mr Goldsmith says.
“We know the scale and complexity of fraud is increasing. It challenges the ability of law enforcement to investigate and prosecute the fraudsters who commit these serious crimes.
“We must regularly update our laws to adapt to advances in technology and how fraud is committed. It’s our responsibility to ensure New Zealanders aren’t left vulnerable to gaps in the law.
“Our government has a clear priority to reduce the number of victims of violent crime, but we will never neglect the fight against so-called white-collar crime,” Mr Goldsmith says.
“Our government is committed to fixing the basics in law and order, and that means ensuring law enforcement agencies have the tools they need to hold criminals to account, and to prevent more New Zealanders from becoming victims of fraud and corruption,” Mr Mitchell says.
“Currently, the SFO can experience difficulties obtaining all electronic evidence, applying for warrant when under time-pressure, and managing their own search scenes.
“We need to ensure there is no red tape preventing the SFO from doing their job and protecting New Zealanders,” Mr Mitchell says.
The Bill makes changes to provide the Serious Fraud Office with the authority to:
- Obtain all necessary digital and cloud-based evidence they require.
- Apply for search warrants orally.
- Manage their own search sites and prevent affected parties from interfering with investigations.
The Bill also makes changes to the evidence admissibility provisions, to enable the Courts to apply the more modern and widely applied test in the Evidence Act 2006 to determine the admissibility of unlawfully obtained evidence.
It also makes it clear Police can use all of their usual powers under the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, when assisting the SFO to execute a warrant.
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Auckland transport reforms pass third reading
April 30, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Landmark reforms to Auckland’s transport system passed their third reading today, restoring democratic accountability and fixing the basics of how Auckland makes transport decisions, Transport Minister Chris Bishop, Auckland Minister Simon Watts, and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown say.
“These reforms deliver on the Government’s commitment to reset transport governance and restore democratic accountability to Auckland Transport,” Mr Bishop says.
“For 16 years, Auckland Transport has held powers that local councils manage elsewhere in New Zealand. That has meant Auckland Council hasn’t had the say it needs to govern and set the direction for the city’s transport.
“The new Act will give Auckland Council the opportunity to finally take the lead and enable Aucklanders to hold elected members accountable for transport decisions that will support Auckland’s long-term future and positively impact people’s daily lives through fit-for-purpose transport infrastructure.
“These reforms are another way we are making sure we deliver on Auckland’s transport priorities. Earlier this month, we signed the Auckland City Deal, which set out agreed transport priorities, including North‑West Rapid Transit, Botany to Airport public transport, Mill Road, and level crossing removals. We are also working closely on the additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, time‑of‑use charging, and more efficient transport network management.
“Responsibility for most transport functions will shift from Auckland Transport to Auckland Council, including all policy and planning work. The Council will become the road controlling authority and deliver transport capital projects while maintaining transport infrastructure.
“The reforms will establish a new Auckland Regional Transport Committee, bringing together Government and Auckland Council to establish long-term direction for the transport system. It will be responsible for preparing and delivering a 30-year transport plan for the city, which forms part of the Auckland City Deal.
“The new Act will also give local boards some new powers to ensure local accountability and that local communities have a say. They’ll make decisions on local and collector roads including setting speed limits, closing roads for events, managing parking and creating cycleways.
“Key roads with regional significance – including arterial roads, city centre roads, and those in the Eden Park precinct – will be the responsibility of the Governing Body of Auckland Council, consisting of the Mayor and 20 Councillors.
“I thank everyone who submitted on the Bill – from members of the public to Auckland Council and Mayor Brown. As a result of their valuable input, Government has been able to develop legislation that will pave the way for a more efficient, more functional, more connected Auckland.
“The legislation sets the foundations for restored democratic accountability, with Aucklanders able to hold their elected members responsible for transport policies at the ballot box. It also signals a much closer transport partnership between Government and Auckland Council. I look forward to seeing Auckland reap the benefits from this Act.”
Auckland Minister Simon Watts says the changes are about delivering the modern, reliable transport system the city deserves.
“For too long, Auckland Transport has failed to listen to Aucklanders and take their views into account. That’s why we’re changing the law,” Mr Watts says.
“By putting decisions back in the hands of elected representatives, we’re restoring democratic legitimacy and ensuring Aucklanders can have a direct say in the transport policies that shape their city.
“An aligned approach between local and central government is critical to set long-term direction, make the most of shared resources and deliver regional and national transport goals.
“This is great news for Auckland. This Government is committed to improving transport in Auckland and putting decision-making back in the hands of Aucklanders. This will boost productivity and economic growth by providing for better accessibility, reduced congestion and increased urban density.”
Mayor Wayne Brown says these reforms deliver on his core promise to get Auckland moving by returning accountability to the region’s elected leaders.
“I was elected to take back control of Auckland Transport, and today we have delivered. We are returning decision-making to the people Aucklanders actually voted for.
“Auckland Transport will be a much smaller organisation, solely focused on delivery of public transport services – with strong oversight from councillors. Their job will be to make sure the buses and ferries show up on time, and to make the most of the City Rail Link.
“All other roading functions will return to Auckland Council. Our priority will be to look at standardisation, network optimisation and doing things the community actually supports, and delivering it better, faster, cheaper.
“Simply put, this is about giving Aucklanders their time back. An efficient, reliable network underpins our productivity and quality of life. This requires fundamental reform, not just more projects. It means casting aside costly, overdone schemes for smaller, smarter fixes that can be implemented faster.
“We look forward to working as partners with the Government to ensure transport decisions align with urban development and our long-term vision for Auckland’s growth.
“For too long, there has been a mismatch between pipes, roads, and homes. Through the new Integrated Transport Plan, we are ending the era of siloed thinking.
“I’m positive about our future.”
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Cyclists call on government to implement better infrastructure amidst fuel crisis
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Cycle advocates are calling on the government to implement widespread cycling infrastructure to protect New Zealanders from the global energy crisis.
An open letter with 470 signatures – lead by Cycle Action Network and Bike Auckland – is urging Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Finance Minister Nicola Willis, and Transport Minister Chris Bishop to support road controlling authorities to make changes to enable travel without the use of a car.
The letter said the conflict in the Middle East meant the country was facing the “very real possibility” of fuel shortages within weeks or months.
“There is confirmation that up to 40% of fossil fuel infrastructure in the Middle East is damaged or destroyed, taking up to three years for repair. Responsible decision making means taking steps now that will protect New Zealanders in the event of a crisis,” it said.
The letter was calling for greater use of pop-up bike lanes, the acceleration of existing active transport projects and a pause on the ‘Roads of National Significance’ (RONS) programme.
Co-chair of Bike Auckland Karen Hormann said the government must empower local road controlling authorities to act before the situation worsened.
“The government has no mandate to pass on fuel crisis costs to Kiwis while simultaneously blocking infrastructure that would provide a cheaper way to get around. We need safe, separated, and attractive conditions for active travel now,” Hormann said.
The group was also calling for a return to lower speed limits in urban areas and to cap speeds limits at 80 km/h outside cities.
Cycling Action Network spokesperson Patrick Morgan said the tools for car-free travel were already sitting in the nation’s garages.
“Aotearoa is fortunate to have a fleet of over two million practical, fossil-fuel-free vehicles, bicycles and scooters, already distributed across the country. Ready to keep people moving and save households money, helping to lower the financial burden of fuel for where travel by car is still unavoidable. But to unlock this potential, the government must make the streets safe enough for people to actually use them,” Morgan said.
He said spending billions on new roads that increased dependency on imported oil was “foolhardy in the current climate”.
“We are encouraged by signs that the government may review the cost-benefit of some RONS projects. That investment must be used more effectively to resolve our dependence on overseas fossil fuels and keep Aotearoa moving,” Morgan said.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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