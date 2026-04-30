Auckland transport reforms pass third reading

Source: New Zealand Government

Landmark reforms to Auckland’s transport system passed their third reading today, restoring democratic accountability and fixing the basics of how Auckland makes transport decisions, Transport Minister Chris Bishop, Auckland Minister Simon Watts, and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown say.

“These reforms deliver on the Government’s commitment to reset transport governance and restore democratic accountability to Auckland Transport,” Mr Bishop says.

“For 16 years, Auckland Transport has held powers that local councils manage elsewhere in New Zealand. That has meant Auckland Council hasn’t had the say it needs to govern and set the direction for the city’s transport.

“The new Act will give Auckland Council the opportunity to finally take the lead and enable Aucklanders to hold elected members accountable for transport decisions that will support Auckland’s long-term future and positively impact people’s daily lives through fit-for-purpose transport infrastructure.

“These reforms are another way we are making sure we deliver on Auckland’s transport priorities. Earlier this month, we signed the Auckland City Deal, which set out agreed transport priorities, including North‑West Rapid Transit, Botany to Airport public transport, Mill Road, and level crossing removals. We are also working closely on the additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, time‑of‑use charging, and more efficient transport network management.

“Responsibility for most transport functions will shift from Auckland Transport to Auckland Council, including all policy and planning work. The Council will become the road controlling authority and deliver transport capital projects while maintaining transport infrastructure.

“The reforms will establish a new Auckland Regional Transport Committee, bringing together Government and Auckland Council to establish long-term direction for the transport system. It will be responsible for preparing and delivering a 30-year transport plan for the city, which forms part of the Auckland City Deal.

“The new Act will also give local boards some new powers to ensure local accountability and that local communities have a say. They’ll make decisions on local and collector roads including setting speed limits, closing roads for events, managing parking and creating cycleways.

“Key roads with regional significance – including arterial roads, city centre roads, and those in the Eden Park precinct – will be the responsibility of the Governing Body of Auckland Council, consisting of the Mayor and 20 Councillors.

“I thank everyone who submitted on the Bill – from members of the public to Auckland Council and Mayor Brown. As a result of their valuable input, Government has been able to develop legislation that will pave the way for a more efficient, more functional, more connected Auckland.

“The legislation sets the foundations for restored democratic accountability, with Aucklanders able to hold their elected members responsible for transport policies at the ballot box. It also signals a much closer transport partnership between Government and Auckland Council. I look forward to seeing Auckland reap the benefits from this Act.”

Auckland Minister Simon Watts says the changes are about delivering the modern, reliable transport system the city deserves.

“For too long, Auckland Transport has failed to listen to Aucklanders and take their views into account. That’s why we’re changing the law,” Mr Watts says.

“By putting decisions back in the hands of elected representatives, we’re restoring democratic legitimacy and ensuring Aucklanders can have a direct say in the transport policies that shape their city.

“An aligned approach between local and central government is critical to set long-term direction, make the most of shared resources and deliver regional and national transport goals.

“This is great news for Auckland. This Government is committed to improving transport in Auckland and putting decision-making back in the hands of Aucklanders. This will boost productivity and economic growth by providing for better accessibility, reduced congestion and increased urban density.”

Mayor Wayne Brown says these reforms deliver on his core promise to get Auckland moving by returning accountability to the region’s elected leaders.

“I was elected to take back control of Auckland Transport, and today we have delivered. We are returning decision-making to the people Aucklanders actually voted for.

“Auckland Transport will be a much smaller organisation, solely focused on delivery of public transport services – with strong oversight from councillors. Their job will be to make sure the buses and ferries show up on time, and to make the most of the City Rail Link.

“All other roading functions will return to Auckland Council. Our priority will be to look at standardisation, network optimisation and doing things the community actually supports, and delivering it better, faster, cheaper.

“Simply put, this is about giving Aucklanders their time back. An efficient, reliable network underpins our productivity and quality of life. This requires fundamental reform, not just more projects. It means casting aside costly, overdone schemes for smaller, smarter fixes that can be implemented faster.

“We look forward to working as partners with the Government to ensure transport decisions align with urban development and our long-term vision for Auckland’s growth.

“For too long, there has been a mismatch between pipes, roads, and homes. Through the new Integrated Transport Plan, we are ending the era of siloed thinking.

“I’m positive about our future.”

MIL OSI