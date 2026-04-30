Cyclists call on government to implement better infrastructure amidst fuel crisis

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Cycle advocates are calling on the government to implement widespread cycling infrastructure to protect New Zealanders from the global energy crisis.

An open letter with 470 signatures – lead by Cycle Action Network and Bike Auckland – is urging Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Finance Minister Nicola Willis, and Transport Minister Chris Bishop to support road controlling authorities to make changes to enable travel without the use of a car.

The letter said the conflict in the Middle East meant the country was facing the “very real possibility” of fuel shortages within weeks or months.

“There is confirmation that up to 40% of fossil fuel infrastructure in the Middle East is damaged or destroyed, taking up to three years for repair. Responsible decision making means taking steps now that will protect New Zealanders in the event of a crisis,” it said.

The letter was calling for greater use of pop-up bike lanes, the acceleration of existing active transport projects and a pause on the ‘Roads of National Significance’ (RONS) programme.

Co-chair of Bike Auckland Karen Hormann said the government must empower local road controlling authorities to act before the situation worsened.

“The government has no mandate to pass on fuel crisis costs to Kiwis while simultaneously blocking infrastructure that would provide a cheaper way to get around. We need safe, separated, and attractive conditions for active travel now,” Hormann said.

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The group was also calling for a return to lower speed limits in urban areas and to cap speeds limits at 80 km/h outside cities.

Cycling Action Network spokesperson Patrick Morgan said the tools for car-free travel were already sitting in the nation’s garages.

“Aotearoa is fortunate to have a fleet of over two million practical, fossil-fuel-free vehicles, bicycles and scooters, already distributed across the country. Ready to keep people moving and save households money, helping to lower the financial burden of fuel for where travel by car is still unavoidable. But to unlock this potential, the government must make the streets safe enough for people to actually use them,” Morgan said.

He said spending billions on new roads that increased dependency on imported oil was “foolhardy in the current climate”.

“We are encouraged by signs that the government may review the cost-benefit of some RONS projects. That investment must be used more effectively to resolve our dependence on overseas fossil fuels and keep Aotearoa moving,” Morgan said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand