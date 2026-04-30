Loud explosions as forklift catches fire at Port Nelson

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ Mike Wilson

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that started in a forklift at Port Nelson.

Fire and Emergency says it was called to the fire at the port just before 4.30pm.

When firefighters arrived they found a large forklift on fire and called for another fire engine and a water tanker.

A witness says several loud explosions could be heard after the fire broke out, but it now appears to be under control.

Firefighters are working to contain the oil and diesel runoff.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand