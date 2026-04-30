Elections – Cancer NZ – NZ falling behind on cancer – Next Govt. can save lives and money by choosing to act

Source: Cancer Society NZ



Cancer Society Election Manifesto lays out plan to tackle our biggest killer

National skin cancer prevention strategy low cost winner

Eliminate cervical cancer with screening and accelerating HPV immunisation

Cancer Society New Zealand today launched its 2026 Election Manifesto, setting out the priorities that underpin its strategic vision of a future free from cancer.

The Manifesto, unveiled at Parliament this morning, outlines five evidence-based actions to reduce the incidence and impact of cancer, the country’s leading cause of death. One-third of cancer cases are preventable, and early detection significantly improves survival.

“Governments have the power to change our rising cancer statistics. By investing now in these actions the next Government can save lives, reduce health inequities, and ease pressure on the health system,” said Nicola Coom, Chief Executive of Cancer Society New Zealand.

“Too many families are devastated by cancer when we know there are practical and affordable actions the next Government can take and should take to turn our statistics around.

“Countries like Australia are achieving better outcomes because they have acted decisively and invested strategically in cancer control. We can’t keep accepting a slower, less ambitious and less equitable version of cancer care than Australia.”

Australia is on track to be the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035, a totally preventable cancer. It also invests roughly five times more per person than we do in skin cancer prevention. Meanwhile, New Zealand has one of the highest melanoma death rates in the world.

The Cancer Society is calling on every political party to commit to five evidence-based actions that will save lives and reduce the growing burden of cancer on New Zealand families. Two stand out as immediate, affordable wins the next Government could tackle on day one.

Skin cancer prevention: a low-cost, high-return investment

Skin cancer is the most common cancer we diagnose, and places one of the biggest financial burdens on our cancer system. More than 90% of skin cancers can be prevented. But New Zealand has had no sustained national investment in prevention for more than a decade.

The Society urges the next Government to invest $5.5 million a year on a national prevention and early detection programme. This would save up to $700m in treatment costs over 25 years.

“A modest, sustained investment in a coordinated national skin cancer prevention programme is one of the highest-return health investments any government can make. Political parties can commit to this right now,” said Ms Coom.

Cervical cancer: a cancer that can be eliminated

New Zealand has the same tools Australia is using to eliminate cervical cancer, the HPV vaccine, screening, and treatment. Australia is targeting elimination by 2035. The UK is targeting 2040.

“What we don’t have is a national elimination plan with a target, a timeline and the resourcing to deliver it.

“There is still very little awareness in New Zealand that we can eliminate a cancer altogether. We can and Australia is about to prove it. Every year we wait, more women are diagnosed with a cancer we know how to prevent. Māori women die from cervical cancer at more than twice the rate of non-Māori women.”

The Cancer Society’s Election Manifesto sets out five actions that are affordable, evidence-based, and ready to deliver

“Every year we delay action costs lives and money we don’t need to spend. These are practical, affordable actions any government can implement – and they are exactly the kind of decisions that should have cross-party support.

“We’re calling on all parties to commit to them now, and to commit to building the ongoing investment in prevention and early detection that all New Zealanders will benefit from,” said Nicola Coom.

Election Manifesto summary:

Our five key actions:

1. Fully fund cervical screening at a cost of $21m/year and deliver on the 90% HPV immunisation target by 2030

2. Invest $5.5 million a year to deliver a national skin cancer prevention and early detection programme

3. Fund a lung cancer screening programme. Begin rolling it out over the next three years

4. Lower the bowel screening starting age to 50

5. Protect children and families from the commercial drivers of cancer